Thailand Video News | Phuket Landslide Buries Nine Houses, No Injuries Reported, AirAsia Cabin Crew Entertain Passengers with In-flight Concert

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex covers the stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia countries. The news stories include a landslide in Phuket that buried nine homes, prompting a rapid evacuation but fortunately resulting in no injuries. Meanwhile, flash floods in Chiang Mai have led to the temporary closure of Mae Sa Waterfall for safety reasons. Controversial incidents have also made headlines, such as a Kuwaiti man’s apology for indecent exposure in Pattaya and a Koh Larn boat crew member’s inappropriate act in the sea, raising questions about public decency and environmental standards. Amid these incidents, a nurse in Chiang Mai heroically saved an elderly marathon runner, earning widespread admiration.

Advertisements

A landslide in Phuket’s Ratsada Sub-district on August 28, 2024, buried nine houses under mud and debris, forcing residents to flee in panic. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The incident occurred after heavy rains weakened the soil on a deforested mountain. Police and disaster response teams evacuated the area due to ongoing risks of further landslides. Residents recounted hearing a loud crash before discovering water and mud flooding their homes. The deforestation of the mountain has been blamed for the landslide.

The Mae Sa Waterfall in Chiang Mai has been temporarily closed to tourists due to flash floods, ensuring visitor safety. Officials are monitoring the situation closely, with no injuries or property damage reported. The closure was announced on August 27, and it will remain in effect until conditions improve. Meanwhile, the Ping River Basin Committee met to review water management strategies for the rainy season. Despite rising water levels in several reservoirs, there is still capacity to handle more water. Flood watches are in place for certain districts in Chiang Mai.

A Kuwaiti man in Pattaya apologized after being caught masturbating on his condo balcony, which faces a school. The incident occurred on August 27 when students noticed the explicit act, recorded it and shared the video with local media. The man, unaware that he was visible, expressed remorse, insisting he had no intention of performing in public and had forgotten to close the curtains. Police questioned the man, who apologized to the students, teacher, and condo owner. No charges were pressed, but he was warned to avoid such behaviour in the future.

A tourist boat crew member in Koh Larn, Thailand, sparked outrage after a video surfaced showing him defecating in the sea in broad daylight. The video, which quickly went viral, raised serious concerns about the behaviour of tourism industry personnel and the impact on the island’s family-friendly reputation. The crew member, identified as Mr. Ohm, admitted to the act, explaining that he experienced sudden stomach discomfort. He expressed regret and promised not to repeat such behaviour. The incident has ignited debates on social media about the need for stricter hygiene practices and potential legal repercussions.

During a half marathon in Chiang Mai on August 25, Pakamas Phosri, a nurse from MedPark Hospital, heroically saved an elderly man who had collapsed and lost his pulse. Despite being tired from running, she chased after a rescue vehicle, found the man, and performed CPR tirelessly until he regained a pulse. Pakamas sustained injuries and got her shoes dirty but continued her life-saving efforts. After the ambulance arrived and confirmed the man was safe, she and her friends completed the race. Her act of bravery and dedication left her with a deep sense of accomplishment.

Harley-Davidson has announced that it will move the production of three popular models—the Pan America, Sportster S, and Nightster—to Thailand starting in 2025, sparking outrage among its US customer base and workers. The shift has raised concerns about the brand’s commitment to its American roots, particularly in Wisconsin, where the company is headquartered. Workers fear job losses, and the US’s International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers has expressed strong disapproval. Although Harley-Davidson insists the move is temporary and plans to invest an additional US$9 million into its US facilities, the decision has left many feeling betrayed, worried that the company is abandoning its “Made in America” legacy.

Lao netizens are demanding justice after a 17-year-old from a wealthy family, Suapone Bouphasavanh, caused a fatal car crash that killed a Thai man named Fu in Laos. The incident, involving a white Ferrari, has sparked outrage on social media, with many fearing the family will use their wealth to avoid legal consequences. Netizens criticized the lack of accountability, questioning how such a young person could own a luxury car and voicing concerns over the fairness of the legal system. Thai commenters expressed gratitude for the support from Lao citizens, hoping justice will be served despite the family’s influence.

Switzerland’s federal criminal court has convicted two PetroSaudi executives, Tarek Obaid and Patrick Mahony, for fraud and money laundering linked to the 1MDB Malaysian fund scandal. Obaid received a seven-year sentence, while Mahony was sentenced to six years. The court ordered them to pay $2 billion, plus interest, to the 1MDB sovereign wealth fund. The scam involved a joint venture with 1MDB, based on false claims about oil fields, leading to the embezzlement of at least $1.8 billion. This scandal had far-reaching impacts, including the downfall of Malaysia’s then-Prime Minister Najib Razak and involvement in financing Hollywood ventures.

Cambodia celebrated the return of 70 ancient cultural artefacts, stolen during the country’s civil war period, in a ceremony led by Prime Minister Hun Manet at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh. These artefacts, including Hindu and Buddhist statues from the 9th to 14th centuries, were retrieved through various international efforts, including voluntary returns and legal actions. Notably, 14 pieces came from New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, linked to the late art dealer Douglas Latchford. Since 1996, over 1,000 artefacts have been returned to Cambodia, with significant assistance from the U.S. government.

AirAsia’s cabin crew in Kuala Lumpur surprised passengers by turning a routine flight into a lively concert, performing BLACKPINK Lisa’s hit “Rockstar” and Lady Gaga’s “Applause.” The high-energy performance delighted passengers and quickly gained praise on social media. Lisa’s “Rockstar” music video, released in late June, has been a massive success, with over 67 million views on YouTube. The song marks Lisa’s first solo venture, generating significant fan excitement, including a viral TikTok dance by a Thai student and a fan getting a “Lisa Rockstar” tattoo after participating in the video shoot.