Thailand video news | US slaps 19% tariff on Thailand, Dead sea turtle on Phang Nga beach renews pollution alarm

In Thailand video news, Jay covers the latest stories from across the country, ranging from economic shakeups to local incidents and environmental concerns. The U.S. has imposed a 19% tariff on Thai goods in a global trade realignment, raising questions about future export strategies. In the South, public outcry prompted police to charge a local official who allegedly robbed a delivery driver at gunpoint. Meanwhile, a dead sea turtle washed ashore in Phang Nga, renewing concerns over marine pollution. On the tourism front, Pattaya is rolling out the red carpet for Austrian travellers, while Thai-Indian wedding partnerships are being eyed as a new source of foreign direct investment.

The White House has set a 19% tariff on Thai goods, down from the originally proposed 36%, as part of a global trade realignment starting 1 August 2025. Thailand resisted broader market access for US products, unlike Vietnam, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Key sectors affected include autos, agriculture, electronics, and consumer goods. Watch for supply chain shifts, price changes, and whether Thailand seeks relief or diversifies export markets.

In Songkhla, a local official allegedly pointed a gun at a delivery driver over a COD dispute, punched him, and stole 500 baht. After public outcry, police raided the suspect’s home on 30 July and charged him with violent robbery. The suspect admitted to taking money but denied assault. Investigators are reviewing CCTV and collecting witness accounts.

Authorities are investigating a decaying sea turtle found on Khao Lak beach in Phang Nga. The animal showed injuries and had rope fragments in its stomach. Officials believe marine debris contributed to its death. The turtle was buried on site, and the public is urged to report strandings and reduce plastic waste.

Pattaya officials met with Austria’s ambassador to boost tourism from Central Europe. The city pitched its proximity to Bangkok, wide range of hotels, and international appeal as ideal for long stays and second homes. Plans include joint campaigns, tailored packages, and education tourism initiatives.

HSBC leaders believe Thailand can turn Indian destination weddings into a new source of foreign direct investment. With its beaches, venues, and logistics already popular among Indian couples, Thailand could attract investment in hospitality, events, fintech, and green energy sectors. India’s 7.4% economic growth and rising affluence support this opportunity.