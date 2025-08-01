Thailand video news | US slaps 19% tariff on Thailand, Dead sea turtle on Phang Nga beach renews pollution alarm

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger Video3 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, August 1, 2025
227 2 minutes read
Thailand video news | US slaps 19% tariff on Thailand, Dead sea turtle on Phang Nga beach renews pollution alarm | Thaiger

In Thailand video news, Jay covers the latest stories from across the country, ranging from economic shakeups to local incidents and environmental concerns. The U.S. has imposed a 19% tariff on Thai goods in a global trade realignment, raising questions about future export strategies. In the South, public outcry prompted police to charge a local official who allegedly robbed a delivery driver at gunpoint. Meanwhile, a dead sea turtle washed ashore in Phang Nga, renewing concerns over marine pollution. On the tourism front, Pattaya is rolling out the red carpet for Austrian travellers, while Thai-Indian wedding partnerships are being eyed as a new source of foreign direct investment.

US slaps 19% tariff on Thailand: what it means

The White House has set a 19% tariff on Thai goods, down from the originally proposed 36%, as part of a global trade realignment starting 1 August 2025. Thailand resisted broader market access for US products, unlike Vietnam, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Key sectors affected include autos, agriculture, electronics, and consumer goods. Watch for supply chain shifts, price changes, and whether Thailand seeks relief or diversifies export markets.

Delivery driver robbed at gunpoint—suspect charged after media outcry

In Songkhla, a local official allegedly pointed a gun at a delivery driver over a COD dispute, punched him, and stole 500 baht. After public outcry, police raided the suspect’s home on 30 July and charged him with violent robbery. The suspect admitted to taking money but denied assault. Investigators are reviewing CCTV and collecting witness accounts.

Dead sea turtle on Phang Nga beach renews pollution alarm

Authorities are investigating a decaying sea turtle found on Khao Lak beach in Phang Nga. The animal showed injuries and had rope fragments in its stomach. Officials believe marine debris contributed to its death. The turtle was buried on site, and the public is urged to report strandings and reduce plastic waste.

Pattaya courts Austrian market with ‘red‑carpet’ pitch

Pattaya officials met with Austria’s ambassador to boost tourism from Central Europe. The city pitched its proximity to Bangkok, wide range of hotels, and international appeal as ideal for long stays and second homes. Plans include joint campaigns, tailored packages, and education tourism initiatives.

‘Indian weddings’ flagged as a Thai FDI catalyst

HSBC leaders believe Thailand can turn Indian destination weddings into a new source of foreign direct investment. With its beaches, venues, and logistics already popular among Indian couples, Thailand could attract investment in hospitality, events, fintech, and green energy sectors. India’s 7.4% economic growth and rising affluence support this opportunity.

Related Articles
Latest Thailand News
Truck slams into cars in Phuket underpass horror | Thaiger Phuket News

Truck slams into cars in Phuket underpass horror

19 minutes ago
TrustFinance Xpo Malaysia 2025: Trusted fintech expo arrives in Kuala Lumpur | Thaiger Finance

TrustFinance Xpo Malaysia 2025: Trusted fintech expo arrives in Kuala Lumpur

35 minutes ago
2 Cambodian POWs with mental issues and injuries returned home | Thaiger Thailand News

2 Cambodian POWs with mental issues and injuries returned home

37 minutes ago
Furious Pattaya locals slam 4-year roadworks nightmare | Thaiger Pattaya News

Furious Pattaya locals slam 4-year roadworks nightmare

50 minutes ago
Bangkok–Cambodia border train back on track after clashes | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok–Cambodia border train back on track after clashes

1 hour ago
Dad killed in Uthai Thani crash seeking missing daughter | Thaiger Thailand News

Dad killed in Uthai Thani crash seeking missing daughter

2 hours ago
Thai journalists deny fake news and suspend ties with Cambodian media | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai journalists deny fake news and suspend ties with Cambodian media

3 hours ago
Ice cream raid: Cambodian sellers busted in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Ice cream raid: Cambodian sellers busted in Udon Thani

3 hours ago
Ang Thong locals seek lottery luck from ancient Buddha statue | Thaiger Thailand News

Ang Thong locals seek lottery luck from ancient Buddha statue

3 hours ago
Pattaya dazzles tourists with flashy new Walking Street sign | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya dazzles tourists with flashy new Walking Street sign

3 hours ago
Thai hospital denies blocking Cambodian patients amid border clashes | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai hospital denies blocking Cambodian patients amid border clashes

3 hours ago
Cambodia conflict sparks tourism collapse in Thai border provinces | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia conflict sparks tourism collapse in Thai border provinces

4 hours ago
Bangkok crackdown targets rogue motorcycle taxis | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok crackdown targets rogue motorcycle taxis

4 hours ago
Introducing XM Traders Club, your new trading advantage | Thaiger Finance

Introducing XM Traders Club, your new trading advantage

4 hours ago
Cement truck flips in dramatic crash near Phuket café | Thaiger Phuket News

Cement truck flips in dramatic crash near Phuket café

4 hours ago
Happiness documented: Bangkok police pens official report after seeing sleeping dog | Thaiger Thailand News

Happiness documented: Bangkok police pens official report after seeing sleeping dog

5 hours ago
Trump slashes Thai tariffs to 19% &#8211; but is there a catch? | Thaiger Business News

Trump slashes Thai tariffs to 19% – but is there a catch?

5 hours ago
Thailand braces as heavy rain persists in several regions | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces as heavy rain persists in several regions

5 hours ago
Thai man allegedly assaults delivery worker and steals 500 baht from victim | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man allegedly assaults delivery worker and steals 500 baht from victim

21 hours ago
Dead sea turtle found on Phang Nga beach sparks pollution fears | Thaiger Thailand News

Dead sea turtle found on Phang Nga beach sparks pollution fears

21 hours ago
Cambodia border closures shift Thai trade to sea routes | Thaiger Business News

Cambodia border closures shift Thai trade to sea routes

21 hours ago
Thai man fatally stabs former father-in-law and confesses crime to mother | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man fatally stabs former father-in-law and confesses crime to mother

22 hours ago
Austrians eye Pattaya paradise as mayor rolls out red carpet | Thaiger Pattaya News

Austrians eye Pattaya paradise as mayor rolls out red carpet

22 hours ago
Thailand snubs Hun Manet’s plea to release troops | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand snubs Hun Manet’s plea to release troops

23 hours ago
2 Cambodian women wanted after viral video of trampling Thai flag | Thaiger Thailand News

2 Cambodian women wanted after viral video of trampling Thai flag

23 hours ago
Thailand NewsThailand video news
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger Video3 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, August 1, 2025
227 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Thaiger Video

Thaiger Video

0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x