Thai man with disability loses motorcycle to woman he met online

A Thai man with a disability lost his motorcycle to a woman he met on Facebook during a meeting at his accommodation in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok on Monday, January 20.

The 32 year old victim, Thanathat Sisarikorn, shared his story of the theft with a local news Facebook page, Khao Nonthaburi, last night, January 22, at around 10pm, hoping the news agency could help him recover his motorcycle. The stolen vehicle is a black Honda PCX with the registration plate 3กญ 4251 Nakhon Ratchasima.

Thanathat told the media that he had been talking to a woman named Jee online since the beginning of the month. Jee later distanced herself from him and started a relationship with another man.

Unexpectedly, Jee contacted Thanathat again on Monday and asked to meet him at his apartment in the Pak Kret district of Nonthaburi. He picked her up from her accommodation after finishing work that day.

Upon their arrival, Jee urged Thanathat to take a shower as he had just finished work. Thanathat said he complied with her request, leaving the bathroom door open while he showered. He said they were chatting, but Jee suddenly stopped responding.

Thanathat rushed out of the bathroom to find that Jee disappeared, taking his motorcycle key with her. He quickly got dressed and went downstairs, only to discover that his motorcycle had already gone. He tried to contact Jee, but she already blocked him on Facebook.

Thanathat filed a complaint at Pak Kret Police Station and shared his story on his Facebook account, appealing to netizens to help locate his motorcycle and track down Jee.

Thanathat explained that his disability makes commuting via public transportation difficult. He had purchased the motorcycle, worth over 100,000 baht, to ease his commute, and it was still under instalment. He now has to walk to work.

The victim revealed that, according to netizens and a security guard at Jee’s accommodation, the woman had a history of theft. He urged the police to arrest her as soon as possible to prevent her from committing further crimes.