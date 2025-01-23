Pattaya Beach: Drunken vendor launches attack over stolen mat

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A heated argument over a stolen beach mat erupted into violence on Pattaya Beach in the early hours of yesterday, January 22, leaving a 59 year old vendor injured. The dramatic confrontation has shocked witnesses and raised questions about the fierce competition among vendors on the bustling beach.

Suphanee, a veteran beach mat vendor, accused a fellow vendor of stealing her mat after spotting it in his possession. The mat, which she had marked for identification, had its markings erased—leading her to confront the man. The accused vendor, visibly intoxicated at the time, reacted with rage, punching her in the face and leaving her with a bruised forehead.

“He was drunk and furious when I confronted him.”

Witnesses at the scene confirmed the attack, stating that both vendors operate along the same stretch of Pattaya Beach and had clashed before over business disputes.

The suspect has admitted to the assault, claiming frustration over being accused of theft as his motive for lashing out. Police are now investigating the incident further, with possible charges of assault and theft looming, reported Pattaya Mail.

This altercation shines a spotlight on the high tensions among Pattaya’s beach vendors, who compete fiercely for business in one of Thailand’s most popular tourist destinations.

The local police have promised a thorough investigation to ensure justice for the victim. Whether this will lead to tighter regulation of vendor disputes along Pattaya Beach remains to be seen.

In a related story, unlicenced vendors run rampant on Pattaya Beach. These sellers brazenly set up stalls along the shoreline, peddling kratom-laced cocktails and alcoholic beverages, ignoring the law with apparent ease. Despite frequent police patrols, vendors openly resume business the moment officers leave, leaving residents and tourists baffled by the seemingly powerless enforcement. Vendors disguise alcohol and kratom drinks as if they’re meant for personal use, only to resume selling freely once the coast is clear.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

