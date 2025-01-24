4 schoolboys injured in class science experiment gone wrong at Phetchabun

4 schoolboys injured in class science experiment gone wrong at Phetchabun
Four schoolboys suffered severe burns from sparks igniting during a science experiment gone wrong in their classroom at a school in the central province of Phetchabun.

The local news Facebook page, Phet Variety, reported the unexpected accident at Na Chaliang Pittayakom School in Phetchabun yesterday, January 23, along with pictures of 14 year old students whose faces and hands were covered with gauze.

The student president told the media that he and four friends were observing their teacher working on a stove as part of a science experiment. The teacher poured engine oil from a plastic container into the stove. However, the container had previously been used to store petrol, which led to sparks igniting.

The student president stated that he was the only one to escape the fire unscathed. His friends sustained burns during the incident. There is no report about the teacher’s condition.

Nevertheless, none of the schoolboys blamed the teacher for their injuries. They explained that the teacher prepared the experiment at a safe distance, but they moved closer on their own to observe.

The teacher, Lerkchai Limrangslit, later explained in an interview with Channel 7 that engine oil does not usually cause fires or sparks. However, the container may have been used for other flammable substances previously. He reported that he rushed all the injured students to Nong Phai Hospital immediately.

Lerkchai insisted that the students only suffered minor injuries, but the hospital dressed their burns securely to prevent infection.

The parents of one injured student told Channel 3 that they understood the incident was an accident and did not hold the teacher responsible. They added that their son’s condition already improved significantly.

In a related story involving an accident at a school, a 10 year old Thai boy tragically lost his life after an old and rusty football crossbar struck him on the head at a school in Phuket. The boy reportedly swung on the crossbar, but its rusty beam broke and hit his head heavily.

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English.

