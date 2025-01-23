Mammoth madness: Runaway elephant sparks chaos in Phuket

Mammoth madness: Runaway elephant sparks chaos in Phuket
Photo courtesy of Cherng Talay Police via The Phuket News

Panic swept through Cherng Talay in Phuket this morning as an escaped elephant roamed the village streets, prompting an urgent response from police and handlers. The drama began at around 10am when the elephant bolted from its camp, heading towards Cherng Talay Wittayakom School, with a scaffolding pole tangled around its neck.

Witnesses reported minor damage to property, including a car window shattered along the elephant’s path. Police Major Kittipong Nupheng of Cherng Talay Police confirmed the incident, noting that while the damage was minimal, the situation caused significant distress.

Tension peaked when the elephant entered the school grounds, sparking further alarm. Officers, led by Police Colonel Wiraphong Rakkhito, quickly coordinated with a veterinarian and the elephant’s mahout to resolve the situation. The elephant, visibly agitated and unapproachable due to its unfamiliar surroundings, eventually waded into a nearby canal, giving the handlers a chance to intervene.

Thanks to the combined efforts of the police, locals, and the mahout, the elephant was safely recaptured and returned to its camp, Elephant Care Park, without further incident.

Natthaphong Chuphak, the manager of the camp, explained that the elephant had been startled by a car horn, causing it to flee.

“We are grateful for the swift response from the police and community.”

Mammoth madness: Runaway elephant sparks chaos in Phuket | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Cherng Talay Police via The Phuket News

Cherng Talay Police Station released video footage capturing the elephant’s journey through the streets and the efforts made to bring it back safely. Though the episode caused a brief disruption, the rapid action of all involved ensured a safe and calm conclusion to the unexpected escapade, reported The Phuket News.

Mammoth madness: Runaway elephant sparks chaos in Phuket | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Cherng Talay Police via The Phuket News
Mammoth madness: Runaway elephant sparks chaos in Phuket | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Cherng Talay Police via The Phuket News

In related news, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) released a report estimating Thailand’s wild elephant population to be between 4,013 and 4,422. These elephants are dispersed across 91 forests.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

