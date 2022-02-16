Video
Thailand News Update | Only Fans Girl “Shoots herself in the foot”
The cabinet eventually caved in this week by agreeing to cut the excise tax on diesel by three baht per litre, from the current 6 baht tax. This will for up to three months to help ease the impact of high energy prices on the cost of transport and consumer goods in Thailand.The cabinet approved halving the price until May 20.
The Excise Department will lose some 17 billion baht in tax revenue, but the Finance Minister says that the cut was another measure to ease the impact of high oil prices on people, in addition to the Oil Fund being used to help cap petrol prices at 30 baht a litre.Truck drivers have stepped up protests over recent weeks to demand the Energy Minister either resign or reduce the diesel taxes.
Meanwhile the vice-chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries, said rising crude oil prices are among external factors beyond Thailand’s control, partly because output has failed to keep pace with rising demand by countries pursuing economic recovery, and the recent tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
Six Thai police officers have been transferred from their positions and now face disciplinary action after they allegedly demanded a bribe and for not reporting their drug seizure with the department. The officers in the Isaan province Nakhon Phanom allegedly demanded a bribe from a man running a delivery service for the release of two of his employees who had been arrested on drug charges.
The officers were also said to have seized 200,000 methamphetamine pills, but there is no record filed at the police station.The deputy commander of the police station says senior officers investigated after the story of the extortion attempt was shared on social media. The commander says there was also no record of seized evidence. The six officers were transferred from their posts while senior officers investigate. Police plan to interview the two delivery employees who were held by the officers while they demanded ransom.
A Thai woman who posts sexually explicit photos and videos on her OnlyFans account says her content, which was intended only for those who pay for a subscription to her page, was republished without permission and spread for free on a gambling website. She reported the incident to the Thai police, but that backfired.
Officers have now put the 25 year old woman under investigation for sharing pornographic content, which is still illegal in Thailand.OnlyFans allows content creators to use an official watermark as copyright protection. If the content is stolen, the site says an OnlyFans designated team can help resolve the issue for free, but it’s unclear what that means for those in Thailand who can face criminal charges for selling pornographic content online.
Meanwhile, a suspect who runs a gambling page where the stolen content was posted has now been arrested by the Rayong Provincial Police. The 30 year old faces charges for advertising and inviting others to join gambling both directly and indirectly and spreading sexual content to the public. The man allegedly stole media from other women as well. Reports say the suspect admitted to stealing the content and operating a gambling site, making him over 50,000 baht per month.
When the governing political party came to power in the months after the 2019, they probably didn’t envisage that a train could bring their coalition to its knees 3 years later. Now attention has turned to one of the coalition parties, the Bhumjaithai Party and their next move on a 30 year extension of the Green Line railway concession with the maximum fare set at 65 baht.
Last week Deputy PM Anutin, and other ministers from their Bhumjaithai Party, decided not to attend a cabinet meeting where the contentious contract was being discussed. The matter has been tabled, then withdrawn, from cabinet meetings 7 times now. Now the rift is being interpreted as a challenge to the authority of PM Prayut Chan-o-chaBhumjaithai says that the reason Mr Saksayam, party member and current transport minister, was against the 30 year Green Line railway concession is because he believes the government would be disadvantaged by extending the contract.The contracts for the Green Line have been dragging on for a number of years and have become a major stumbling point for the coalition.
Digital exchange vendors say they support some of the Thai Securities and Exchange Commission’s proposals to tighten regulations on cryptocurrency advertising, but are seeking further clarification as over many of the issues. The SEC announced on Monday that it was seeking opinions on the proposals to ban advertising for cryptocurrency and crypto exchanges, and set p proper guidelines for crypto advertising.
That process will run up to the middle of March.The SEC says that cryptocurrency advertising must not feature exaggerated, distorted or misleading information, claiming that much of the past advertising has been littered with misinformation and highly exaggerated claims.
They say that the advertising of cryptocurrencies should be limited and that ads in public areas should be prohibited, though ads about services will still be permitted in public areas. There will also be guidelines on who can advertise and regulations about their registration as executives of properly qualified companies.
Vietnam plans to reopen borders for foreign travellers on March 15, although the date is not yet official. A draft proposal is in the works to fully allow inbound and outbound tourism starting in mid-March. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism is now getting input from relevant agencies before submitting the proposal to the Vietnamese government.
But so far, the proposal says foreign tourists entering Vietnam by land, sea, or air will be required to present documentation certifying that they are either vaccinated against Covid-19 or that they recently recovered from an infection.The proposal also says that tourists will need to show a negative result from a rapid antigen test done within 24 hours after arrival. Travellers would also need insurance covering Covid-19.
Travellers who are vaccinated will be able to book three-day tour packages with designated travel agencies while those who are unvaccinated will have to book tours at a minimum of seven days.Yesterday, Vietnam lifted Covid-19 curbs on international flights from all markets, with no limits on flight numbers.
Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Amnesty faces being kicked out of Thailand for not meeting “legal requirements”
Security ramped up at Ukrainian, Russian embassies in Bangkok as tensions mount
Thailand News Update | Only Fans Girl “Shoots herself in the foot”
How cross-border payments fintechs like DeeMoney are empowering the gig economy
Omicron subvariant BA.2 accounts for 18% of Covid-19 infections in Thailand
Truckers win in Thailand I GMT
Interpol Red Notices issued for 2 Canadians wanted for Phuket hit job
Makha Bucha Day 2022: All about the public holiday in Thailand
Thailand News Today | Thai Govt takes steps to make Covid endemic
Thai woman’s OnlyFans content stolen, officers say she could face pornography charges
Six police officers investigated for allegedly demanding bribes, not reporting drug seizure
Best places to retire in Asia 2022
Bangkok’s crazy cables and wires to go underground, project starts this year
Asia News Today | Daily news from around Asia in 10 minutes
Renewed calls for justice for Koh Samui expat incarcerated on drug charges
Tuesday Covid Update: 14,373 new cases; provincial totals
Top 10 English-language movies made in Thailand (or mostly in Thailand)
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Makha Bucha Day 2022: All about the public holiday in Thailand
First 10 days of February arrival figures for Thailand – Test & Go V2 “sluggish”
Test and Go report card and arrivals – First 10 days of February
Bangkok is back – Thailand’s capital roars back to life
Bangkok man who poured beer over female kickboxer loses his job (VIDEO)
Female boxer fights back after man pours beer over her for refusing to drink with him
Thailand Pass hotlines, emails for assistance with registration process
UPDATE: Phuket gunmen named, possible related shooting in Canada last Tuesday
Survival Guide: Lifesaving tips and tricks for travelling in Thailand 2022
Travellers can register for the Thailand Pass no less than 24 hours before their trip
Frenchman arrested for allegedly scamming expats in Pattaya out of millions of baht
Tomorrow, Vietnam lifts restrictions on international flights from all markets
Tourist who sat on endangered reef faces 10 years in prison, up to 1 million baht fine
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Entertainment4 days ago
Top 10 English-language movies made in Thailand (or mostly in Thailand)
- Events3 hours ago
Makha Bucha Day 2022: All about the public holiday in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Test and Go report card and arrivals – First 10 days of February
- Bangkok Travel4 days ago
Bangkok is back – Thailand’s capital roars back to life
- Crime3 days ago
UPDATE: Phuket gunmen named, possible related shooting in Canada last Tuesday
- 360 Reviews22 hours ago
How cross-border payments fintechs like DeeMoney are empowering the gig economy
- Crime2 days ago
Frenchman arrested for allegedly scamming expats in Pattaya out of millions of baht
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Tomorrow, Vietnam lifts restrictions on international flights from all markets