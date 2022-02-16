Security ramped up at Ukrainian, Russian embassies in Bangkok as tensions mount

Bangkok police say they have increased security in the areas surrounding the Ukrainian and Russian embassies as tensions between the 2 countries mounts. Conflict broke out when Russia threatened to avenge any move by Ukraine to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation. The ongoing tension, with Russia amassing troops at the Ukrainian border, has world leaders on edge.

Kritsana Patanacharoen from the Royal Thai Police says security at both embassies and surrounding areas has been tightened as a result of the situation. According to a Nation Thailand report, police continue to monitor developments but so far do not have any concerns for Thailand’s security. However, Kritsana says they remain on alert for any potential security incidents.

“The Royal Thai Police cannot be complacent. Both uniform and plainclothes police have been deployed to keep security at the 2 embassies and residences of their staff. Although the conflicts have nothing to do with Thailand, the Special Branch Police, the Tourist Police Bureau, the Central Investigation Bureau, and the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau have been on alert to prevent any untoward incident.”

Kritsana adds that any member of the public with information related to conflicts between Ukrainian and Russian nationals living in Thailand should alert the authorities.

Jirasan Kaewsaeng-ek, from the Metropolitan Police Bureau, says Special Branch officers, patrol officers and other security agencies are monitoring both embassies, adding that neither facility has asked for help from Thai police yet. Jirasan says the Thai authorities will also monitor Russian and Ukrainian nationals in the kingdom, in a bid to prevent any security incidents.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian leader, President Volodymyr Zelensky, has called a Day of Unity in Ukraine today, while in Russia, the Kremlin has scoffed at what it calls Western propaganda. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharovaleader says Russian troops are retreating from the Ukrainian border after completing military exercises. However, NATO says it has yet to see signs of a significant de-escalation or reduced Russian troops at the border.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand