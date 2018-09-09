Thaiger Radio News – Sunday

PHOTO: The Nation



From the outset, I can't recommend this wonderful documentary more highly. It was inspiring, highly entertaining and a beautifully crafted, intimate insight into, as he describes himself, a normal Thai person doing something extraordinary.



Artiwara 'Toon' Kongmalai, a huge popular rockstar in Thailand, decided to raise money for struggling public hospitals in the Land of Smiles. He didn't do it the easy way. He set out to run from the southern town of Betong to the northern tip in Chiang Rai, a journey of 2,215 kilometres (hence the title). The schedule would require Toon and his entourage to run 50 kilometres a day, 20% more than a full marathon every single day (with a few scheduled and unscheduled lay days).



He covered the distance, on schedule, in 55 days. The physical effort for 'Toon' was immense, for the support team, it was a nightmare trying to control the crowds, collect the money and mange the enthusi...