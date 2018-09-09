National
Thaiger Radio News – Sunday
Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere…
National
‘2,215’ – this year’s ‘must see’ documentary
PHOTO: The Nation
From the outset, I can't recommend this wonderful documentary more highly. It was inspiring, highly entertaining and a beautifully crafted, intimate insight into, as he describes himself, a normal Thai person doing something extraordinary.
Artiwara 'Toon' Kongmalai, a huge popular rockstar in Thailand, decided to raise money for struggling public hospitals in the Land of Smiles. He didn't do it the easy way. He set out to run from the southern town of Betong to the northern tip in Chiang Rai, a journey of 2,215 kilometres (hence the title). The schedule would require Toon and his entourage to run 50 kilometres a day, 20% more than a full marathon every single day (with a few scheduled and unscheduled lay days).
Bangkok
Thailand’s winners in the Conde Nast Traveller awards
PHOTO: Conde Nast
Thailand has been voted the world’s Best Country for People by readers of Conde Nast Traveller magazine in the 2018 Readers’ Travel Awards.
Thailand was voted into third spot in the 'Best Country' category behind European winners Italy and Greece. But Thailand scored Number One in the 'Best Country For People' category.
But the Conde Nast love continues with the Mandarin Oriental in Bangkok and Six Senses Yao Noi in Phang Nga voted fourth and fifth in the 'Best Asia & the Indian Subcontinent Hotel' category. Koh Samui scored ninth spot in the list of the world’s 'Best Islands'. Phuket doesn't get a mention.
Krabi
Begpacking – ‘How to’ guide for aspiring travelling beggars
PHOTO: backslackers.com
"Aren’t you technically homeless? Why shouldn’t YOU cash in too. Why shouldn’t other people pay for you to travel? Begpacking (or beg packing) is a way for backpackers like you to earn money while you travel by begging for money or busking around the world."
Thailand has its fair share of 'beg packers' each year - young travellers who apparently run out of money and end up on the streets, begging for additional funds to continue their travel. They come in two sizes - the ones that are simply sitting and begging and the others that are busking or doing something to earn some coin.
