Chiang Mai
Faculty conducts research on the Doi Suthep land
PHOTO: Chiang Mai City Life
The Faculty of Law at Chiang Mai University (CMU) has joined the anti ‘Scar of Doi Suthep’ campaigners in the survey of the controversial plot of land.
The survey group set out on August 6, led by Teerasak Rupsuwan, the coordinator of the anti-judicial residences on Doi Suthep campaign, accompanied with Dr. Pedithep Youyueyong, Faculty of Law, CMU and fourth year students. During the visit it was discovered that the construction of the residences is almost complete with current works being done on fencing the area raising concerns that more trees will be cut down.
Read the rest of the story HERE.
Chiang Mai
Despite the heavy rain and floods in some regions, rainfall is up to 50% less than usual
Tell that to the people of northern Thailand who have had rain pummeling localised areas for two months and now being warned of an impending early dry season.
As some northern provinces continue to be battered with torrential rain, which is expected to taper off by the end of this month, the northern meteorological centre has issued a warning to northern farmers to conserve water, saying that cold season will come soon to be followed by dry season starting early next year.
Methi Mahayotnan, director of the northern meteorological centre, said today that combined volume of rainfall in the northern region was estimated to be less than 600 mm which is about 50 percent less than normal.
He said the rainy season for the North ...
Chiang Mai
Mong Thongdee approaches the citizenship finish line
The stateless paper-folding airplane competition champion, Mong Thongdee, has applied for Thai nationality. The process is expected to take three weeks. It's only taken a decade since he first promised citizenship as a result of him representing the country in international paper-plane contests in Japan.
The 21 year old stateless man, Mong Thongdee, who rose to fame as the local and international paper-folded airplane competition champion, this week applied for Thai nationality at the government complex in Chiang Mai Province.
The Deputy District Chief of Muang Chiang Mai District accepted the petition and personally processed Mr. Mong’s document.
According to the government’s procedures in requests for nationality, the responsible unit will perform a criminal record check on the applicant, interview two witnesses, and review other relevant documents, before going throu...
Business
Chinese setting up shop in Chiang Mai
The charm and beauty of Chiang Mai, the capital of northern Thailand, has made the province not only a must-see destination but also a golden nest for foreign investors – especially Chinese seeking business opportunities. Take Chinese entrepreneurs like Cherry and Zong Dan, for example. Having fallen for Chiang Mai’s charms, they opted to start their first overseas business in the province.
Cherry, a 35 year old entrepreneur from Chengdu, decided to invest in a guesthouse in Chiang Mai’s Muang district a few months ago after finding her previous job as a writer on property issues was no longer satisfying.
She chose Chiang Mai after the city left a deep impression on her when she first visited five years ago.
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
Find your dream property in Thailand
Don’t ride elephants in Thailand – warning to Kiwi tourists
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
Awaken life’s potential at Santosa Detox & Wellness Center
Increased fines, better training – changes to motorbike use in Thailand
Pattaya ‘sex orgy’ hotel named; party sponsored by Singha
Central Phuket opens on September 10
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
Faculty conducts research on the Doi Suthep land
Three arrested in Pattani with alleged home-made bomb
Thailand’s winners in the Conde Nast Traveller awards
Begpacking – ‘How to’ guide for aspiring travelling beggars
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
Dengue fever cases over 50,000 in 2018
Dams will cope with this weekend’s weather – Irrigation Department
Bangkok to Los Angeles in just over 5 hours. The second supersonic revolution.
67 year old Belgian killed in Patong hill accident
Thaiger Radio News – Saturday
Victims say they’ve lost 40 million baht in a Facebook gold scam
Search continues for four missing fishermen off Phang Nga
Wet weekend on the way for many parts of the country
Driver lucky to escape serious injury in gas cylinder truck accident
Thai pull direct Phuket to Hong Kong flights
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
Trending
-
National6 days ago
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
-
News3 days ago
Find your dream property in Thailand
-
Phuket4 hours ago
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
-
News5 days ago
China has the most atheists. Indonesia and Philippines the most believers.
-
National6 days ago
She gambled. She lost.
-
National5 hours ago
Dengue fever cases over 50,000 in 2018
-
Pattaya4 days ago
French citizen jumps from 17th floor condo in Pattaya
-
Regional5 days ago
Who dares stamp out the practice of child marriage in southern Thailand?
You must be logged in to post a comment Login