Connect with us

Chiang Mai

Faculty conducts research on the Doi Suthep land

The Thaiger

Published

1 min ago

on

PHOTO: Chiang Mai City Life

The Faculty of Law at Chiang Mai University (CMU) has joined the anti ‘Scar of Doi Suthep’ campaigners in the survey of the controversial plot of land.

The survey group set out on August 6, led by Teerasak Rupsuwan, the coordinator of the anti-judicial residences on Doi Suthep campaign, accompanied with Dr. Pedithep Youyueyong, Faculty of Law, CMU and fourth year students. During the visit it was discovered that the construction of the residences is almost complete with current works being done on fencing the area raising concerns that more trees will be cut down.

Read the rest of the story HERE.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Chiang Mai

Despite the heavy rain and floods in some regions, rainfall is up to 50% less than usual

The Thaiger

Published

3 days ago

on

September 5, 2018

By

For the man sound of body and serene of mind there is no such thing as bad weather; every day has its beauty, and storms which whip the blood do but make it pulse more vigorously. - George Gissing

Tell that to the people of northern Thailand who have had rain pummeling localised areas for two months and now being warned of an impending early dry season.

As some northern provinces continue to be battered with torrential rain, which is expected to taper off by the end of this month, the northern meteorological centre has issued a warning to northern farmers to conserve water, saying that cold season will come soon to be followed by dry season starting early next year.

Methi Mahayotnan, director of the northern meteorological centre, said today that combined volume of rainfall in the northern region was estimated to be less than 600 mm which is about 50 percent less than normal.

He said the rainy season for the North ...
Continue Reading

Chiang Mai

Mong Thongdee approaches the citizenship finish line

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

4 days ago

on

September 4, 2018

By

Good news for Thailand's favourite paper plane flyer.

The stateless paper-folding airplane competition champion, Mong Thongdee, has applied for Thai nationality. The process is expected to take three weeks.  It's only taken a decade since he first promised citizenship as a result of him representing the country in international paper-plane contests in Japan.

The 21 year old stateless man, Mong Thongdee, who rose to fame as the local and international paper-folded airplane competition champion, this week applied for Thai nationality at the government complex in Chiang Mai Province.

The Deputy District Chief of Muang Chiang Mai District accepted the petition and personally processed Mr. Mong’s document.

According to the government’s procedures in requests for nationality, the responsible unit will perform a criminal record check on the applicant, interview two witnesses, and review other relevant documents, before going throu...
Continue Reading

Business

Chinese setting up shop in Chiang Mai

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

5 days ago

on

September 3, 2018

By

by Jintana Panyaarvudh

The charm and beauty of Chiang Mai, the capital of northern Thailand, has made the province not only a must-see destination but also a golden nest for foreign investors – especially Chinese seeking business opportunities. Take Chinese entrepreneurs like Cherry and Zong Dan, for example. Having fallen for Chiang Mai’s charms, they opted to start their first overseas business in the province.



Cherry, a 35 year old entrepreneur from Chengdu, decided to invest in a guesthouse in Chiang Mai’s Muang district a few months ago after finding her previous job as a writer on property issues was no longer satisfying.

She chose Chiang Mai after the city left a deep impression on her when she first visited five years ago.
Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending