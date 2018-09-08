Faculty conducts research on the Doi Suthep land

PHOTO: Chiang Mai City Life

The Faculty of Law at Chiang Mai University (CMU) has joined the anti ‘Scar of Doi Suthep’ campaigners in the survey of the controversial plot of land.

The survey group set out on August 6, led by Teerasak Rupsuwan, the coordinator of the anti-judicial residences on Doi Suthep campaign, accompanied with Dr. Pedithep Youyueyong, Faculty of Law, CMU and fourth year students. During the visit it was discovered that the construction of the residences is almost complete with current works being done on fencing the area raising concerns that more trees will be cut down.

Read the rest of the story HERE.