Do Thai women prefer ‘farang’ or Thai men? And why? | The Thaiger

Do Thai women prefer 'farang' or Thai men? And why?

Today Bibi from Thaiger’s T-Talk headed out to ask some random females about who they prefer – Farang or Thai guys, and why? And if they have to choose one, who would they go for? Is it the money? Is it the height, the blue eyes? Maybe they want to improve their English. There are plenty of theories, thousands of anecdotal stories – good and bad. Bibi tries to get some first hand information.

Or was she shopping for a husband?

If you like this video don’t forget to click LIKE and Subscribe to our channel, and if you have any questions you want Bibi to go out and ask people, please leave a comment below the video.

