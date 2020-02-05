Do Thai women prefer ‘farang’ or Thai men? And why? | The Thaiger

Today Bibi from Thaiger’s T-Talk headed out to ask some random females about who they prefer – Farang or Thai guys, and why? And if they have to choose one, who would they go for? Is it the money? Is it the height, the blue eyes? Maybe they want to improve their English. There are plenty of theories, thousands of anecdotal stories – good and bad. Bibi tries to get some first hand information.

Or was she shopping for a husband?

