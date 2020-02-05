73 year old Swede found dead in Chiang Mai condotel | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
73 year old Swede found dead in Chiang Mai condotel
Chiang Mai health authorities have reported the death of a 73 year old Swedish man in the northern province. He was found dead in a his condotel in Chang Phueak district on Monday. The body was discovered by staff, who immediately called police and health officials over fears of the Novel Coronavirus.
The body was identified as that of Gunnar Andersson. Police say he was found naked on the bathroom floor with no signs of trauma or injury.
Andersson had lived in the condotel for over a year. Thai media report housekeeping staff as saying Andersson “liked to drink heavily.”
Cause of death is unknown but a medical condition, or possibly a heart attack, is suspected.
Andersson’s body was transported to hospital for autopsy, and his blood will be tested for the Coronavirus.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Army officer wounded in Chiang Mai firefight with drug runners
A firefight with drug smugglers in Chiang Mai province’s Chiang Dao district has left an army officer wounded and in hospital.
A patrol was dispatched to a border village in Chiang Dao on Sunday, after a tip-off. The informant said drugs would be brought across the border through the Nong Kalang pass.
Early yesterday a group was spotted coming from the border. They were ordered to stop but instead opened fire. The soldiers returned fire, and the drug runners dropped their sacks and fled back over the border.
During the firefight, the patrol leader, Lietenant Arthit Kiangkham was shot and wounded. He was later admitted to Maharat Nakhon Chiang Mai Hospital, Thai media report.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | The Daily News
Chiang Mai confirms first coronavirus case
Chiang Mai health officials have confirmed the first positive case of the coronavirus in the northern city. The patient had come for treatment from Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital and later tested positive for the virus.
The Ministry of Public Health announced yesterday that five more people in Thailand had been confirmed as carrying the novel coronavirus, and one of the five was the patient who had come to the Chiang Mai hospital for treatment.
The five new cases bring the total of confirmed cases in Thailand to 19. Seven of the patients have already recovered and returned home.
“The patient had been suffering from pneumonia and was treated until the fever went down and the overall condition improved gradually. The hospital has exercised the highest caution in treating the patient to prevent the spread of the virus to other patients and hospital staff.”
“Anyone who came into contact with the patient is now being monitored in a quarantine environment.”
The hospital closed most of the facility’s entrances and exits of the hospital, and deployed security staff to monitor the ones that had to remain open.
“These entrances and exits will be equipped with thermo-scanners and will offer free alcohol gel and face masks to visitors.”
The hospital is asking the relatives of the patients to avoid visiting at this moment to avoid crowding in the hospital and reduce the chance of the virus spreading.”
Meanwhile, the Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has put the brakes a proposal by the Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to suspend visas-on-arrival for Chinese tourists, fearing it will have a further negative impact.
The prime minister asked Anutin to consult with other government agencies concerned, especially the Tourism Ministry, before making his proposal to Cabinet. (In other words, it won’t be happening)
SOURCE: The Nation
Chinese tourist in Chiang Mai dead after whiskey binge
Police in Chiang Mai Province were notified Wednesday of a Chinese tourist who had passed away from unknown causes at a resort in Mae Rim. Fearing the spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus which has gripped Asia, officials went to retrieve the body wearing precautionary medical protective suits.
Dr Chatuchai Maneerat of the Chiang Mai Provincial Public Health Office reported later the same day that the tourist did not have symptoms of the virus such as coughing and sniffling, and her fever only started on the same day she passed away. Friends reported that she was in good health beforehand.
But now the cause of death has been revealed after a resort employee said he saw the woman and her friends drink 5 bottles of whiskey, without mixers. The tourist checked into the resort on Tuesday evening with 4 friends, bringing with them 4-5 bottles of whiskey. The employee claims he saw them drinking the whiskey straight. They started drinking soon after checking in and began drinking heavily at about 10pm.
The group drank heavily through the night of January 28 to the morning. Although the woman said she felt sick with a fever, the group continued drinking. She was found dead on her bed by her friends at 6am.
The resort employee believes she had alcohol poisoning and her death had nothing to do with the Wuhan Coronavirus as feared by the public.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
