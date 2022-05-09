“Curb your enthusiasm: Thailand gets real over tourism” | GMT

Tourism operators are quite calm about the current situation in Thailand and are playing down the over optimistic coming tourism statistics being thrown around. The signs of the times, billboard advertisements are doing poorly. We look at the current real estate trends in Phuket and talk to developed Doug Ferguson about his development Trichada. Maya Bay close again and more stories on Good Morning Thailand.

