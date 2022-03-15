Ukraine
UKRAINE UPDATES: Peace talks hopeful; Convoy escapes Mariupol; Missiles kill civilians; Chernobyl power outage; Russians protest war
As the Russian invasion enters its 20th day, here’s the latest headlines from the war in Ukraine…
• Russian and Ukrainian ambassadors will resume negotiations by video call on Tuesday, after a fourth round of in-person talks ended without breakthrough on Monday in Turkey, despite optimism from the Ukrainians at the weekend.
• In a video address posted on Facebook, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says the peace talks with Russia have been going “pretty good” — a significant improvement in tone, bolstering hopes of a ceasefire soon. He also said that Russian troops were confused and didn’t expect to encounter such fierce resistance from Ukrainians, echoing the belief that Russian troops were fed misinformation about the “special military operation” in Ukraine.
“They flee the battlefield. They abandon equipment… We take trophies and use them to protect Ukraine. Today, Russian troops are, in fact, one of the suppliers of equipment to our army. They could not imagine such a thing in a nightmare.”
• The Kremlin has said it hasn’t ruled out taking “full control” of major Ukrainian cities and has denied it asked China for military assistance.
• Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister has called Putin to discuss the conflict in Ukraine, as it continues its quiet attempts to act as a mediator for peace. Germany’s Scholz has said that the peace talks must lead to a ceasefire soon, as Germany ramps up its own military spending to secure 35 more F-35 fighter jets from the US.
• A Turkish official has said that NATO will hold an extraordinary defence ministers meeting on Wednesday to discuss the war in Ukraine. The Ukrainian president has called for a no-fly zone over his country, a plea which NATO has so far continued to reject, in fear of dragging other European countries into the conflict with Russia.
• Russia is continuing its bombardment of cities throughout Ukraine. At least two people have died in missile strikes on residential apartment buildings in Kyiv. Meanwhile, the successful evacuation of civilians from Kyiv region towns continues for a fifth consecutive day.
• Meanwhile, Russia’s defence ministry claims a Ukrainian missile has killed 20 people in the city of Donetsk, but Ukraine blames Russia for the attack. Elsewhere in the Rivne region, a Russian airstrike on a television tower has killed at least 9 people and wounded 9 others, as Russian forces continue to target critical infrastructure across Ukraine.
• In the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol, an evacuation convoy of some 160 vehicles has managed to escape. Russian shelling has prevented previous attempts to allow civilians to flee the southern city along so-called humanitarian corridors. Those who have escaped the city have described scenes of desperation with residents running out of food and clean water. The city’s mayor says Russian shelling is continuing to prevent the delivery of necessary aid to residents trapped in the besieged city. Zelensky says a convoy with 100 tonnes of supplies has been unable to enter the city.
• In Russia, thousands of protesters have already been arrested, including a woman holding a blank sign and another with a sign saying “two words.” On Monday, a woman holding an anti-war sign appeared behind a newsreader on Russian TV’s Channel One. Marina Ovsyannikova, an editor at the state media station, jumped on screen with a sign reading…
NO WAR
Stop the war
Don’t believe propaganda
They’re lying to you
Russians against war
Before pulling her dangerous stunt, the woman prepared a video explaining her state of mind, saying…
“What’s happening now in Ukraine is a crime. And Russia is the aggressor country. The responsibility for that aggression lies on the conscious of only one man, and that man is Vladimir Putin. My father is Ukrainian. My mother is Russian. They were never enemies.”
• In the UK, cabinet secretary Michael Gove has launched a plan for Britons to house Ukrainian refugees in their homes, as the UK considers using the seized homes of a Russian oligarch for housing Ukrainian refugees.
• Germany says 146,000 Ukrainians refugees have already register in the country, France says it has the capacity to receive up to 100,000 refugees, with some 13,500 already registered. Meanwhile, Russia says it has received 250,000 refugees, but it’s not clear whether that includes Russian citizens who were living in Ukraine and Ukrainians with Russian heritage or citizenship. Ukraine’s deputy interior minister says the government has evacuated 548,000 people since the beginning of Russia’s invasion.
• A power grid operator has confirmed that Russian forces have again damaged a power line to the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear power plant.
• Vitaly Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, and his brother Wladimir, who are Ukrainian boxing legends, continue to give interviews with Western media, calling for Russia to end its invasion for Russian troops to go home. Russian forces doubtlessly includes many fans of the Klitschko bothers, with at least one captured Russian soldier referencing the pair in a televised speech asking for forgiveness.
PHOTO: The Klitschko brothers, Ukrainian boxing legends, give a video interview to France24 | YouTube
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Mastercard is working on accepting digital currency payments in Thailand
Young Swiss man needs O negative blood donations after heatstroke on Thailand island
NFL great Tom Brady ends 40 day retirement, inspired by Ronaldo hat trick
Transfer money from Thailand to banks overseas fast with DeeMoney
Freshman student beaten to death in hazing incident at Isaan Thailand university
Phuket tourism official reports low number of calls to Russian, Ukrainian helpline
Bangkok eases alcohol restrictions, large events and shopping centres allowed to serve booze
Police investigate after photos of university entrance exam papers shared on app
Elephant camp in Chiang Mai put up for sale due to drop in tourists during pandemic
Bangkok governor vows to end annual flooding in capital
UKRAINE UPDATES: Peace talks hopeful; Convoy escapes Mariupol; Missiles kill civilians; Chernobyl power outage; Russians protest war
Thailand News Update | Harmful substances found in sausages in Thailand
Australia, Netherlands in joint legal action against Russia over 2014 downing of MH17
The end to the floods in Bangkok? | GMT
Thai officials say no cause for concern as 4 cases of Hong Kong sub-variant reported
Food delivery riders arrested for allegedly transporting ketamine, methamphetamine
Ambassador says Thailand must adapt tourism for Russians in current crisis
UPDATE: Tangmo’s memorial services; police to close case FRIDAY; netizens leak CCTV footage; witnesses lied…
Can we say good-riddance to the Thailand Pass on July 1?
End in sight for Thailand Pass once Covid-19 declared endemic – TAT
Tourism officials not bothered by US advice to citizens to avoid travel to Thailand
Concern over new Omicron mutation discovered in Hong Kong
Pattaya business owners claim authorities issued fake, overpriced SHA+ certificates
Thailand finalising ‘Vaccinated Travel Lane’ details with Malaysia, to open mid-March
Successful young writer dies after balcony plunge, allegedly over Tangmo rumours
Tangmo witness Robert admits he ‘lurched’ boat forward, sending actress overboard
Health officials say PCR testing no longer required after positive ATK result
Pattaya night life Booming! The Real situation in Pattaya… | GMT
Officials warn about various scam Thailand Pass emails, some with malicious links
Thai woman says she narrowly escaped organ harvesting in Cambodia
Phuket welcomes first group of Test & Go tourists travelling by sea
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Opinion2 days ago
Can we say good-riddance to the Thailand Pass on July 1?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Concern over new Omicron mutation discovered in Hong Kong
- Bangkok2 days ago
Successful young writer dies after balcony plunge, allegedly over Tangmo rumours
- 360 Reviews1 day ago
Transfer money from Thailand to banks overseas fast with DeeMoney
- Thailand1 day ago
Thousands of Russians stranded in Thailand due to flight cancellations, sanctions
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Federation of Thai Industries wants gov to scrap Test & Go, stop fuel price crisis
- Thailand2 days ago
Tourism officials plan Saudi visit to attract Middle Easter travellers to Thailand
- Thailand3 days ago
Tangmo: Watch her memorial services online (livestream link)