Video
Thailand News Update | Harmful substances found in sausages in Thailand
Four new Covid-19 infections in Thailand appear to be the new mutated Omicron BA 2.2 subvariant that was first detected in Hong Kong….. this from the Department of Medical Sciences. But Thai authorities insist the public shouldn’t worry about the spread of the new subvariant as there has been no confirmation of any severe symptoms from the Global Initiative on Sharing Avian Influenza Data. GISAID are yet to confirmed BA 2.2 as a new subvariant, although Hong Kong health officials have claimed it is behind the territory’s surge of new infections and deaths. The patients who appear to be infected with the new strain are a foreigner and three Thai citizens. The Director of the Department of Medical Sciences says the details were still under investigation and analysis, but reported that the 4 people have not reported any severe symptoms. The Deputy Director of the Department also told the media that the new infections and high death rate in Hong Kong were rising, but that information wasn’t enough to conclude if it is due to the spread of BA 2.2.
The bus driver in the fatal accident where eight passengers died was reportedly high on methamphetamine. Dashcam footage from a nearby vehicle shows the double-decker bus crashing into a concrete supporting pillar of an overhead bridge, ripping the right side of the bus. More than 20 people were injured.Drug tests for one of the two drivers came back positive for methamphetamine. Reports in Thai media claim the 30 year old driver confessed to using the illicit drug while driving. The driver told police he was driving at 89 kilometres per hour in the neighbouring province of Saraburi when he drifted off, when the bus ran into the pillar on Mittraphap Road.The driver has already been charged with reckless driving causing death and using a category 1 drug while operating a vehicle. He remains in custody for further prosecution and will appear in court today.
Following reports of various children developing a blood disorder after eating sausages, the Thai FDA found that a sample of sausages sold in Thailand contained harmful amounts of nitrite and benzoic acid. More than 20 manufacturers are now facing fines and penalties for using harmful amounts of the substances in sausages. The investigation into sausage ingredients was prompted by the FDA after the Poison Centre of Ramathibodi Hospital found that 14 children across Thailand suffered from methemoglobinemia, a potentially fatal blood disorder, after eating sausages. The children ate the troublesome sausages in Chiang Mai, Phetchaburi, Saraburi, Trang, Phayao, Songkhla, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Kanchanaburi. The FDA took samples from 102 brands, and discovered, out of 44 samples tested so far, 22 were substandard. The FDA deputy secretary-general says the producers of the substandard sausages are now facing legal action.He said that the manufacturers who used harmful levels of nitrite face up to two years in jail and a fine of up to 20,000 baht. The only advice he gave was to avoid buying cheap sausages.
Two food delivery drivers have been arrested in Bangkok for allegedly transporting ketamine and methamphetamine to customers. The suspects allegedly confessed to trafficking the drugs for the past two years. Before the arrest, officers from the Children and Woman Protection Sub-Division arrested nine people, all under the influence of benzodiazepines.Officers seized over 420 pills and found out that they’d brought drugs from food delivery riders. The 20 and 21 year old drivers told police that they received around 50,000 baht per month for their ‘special’ delivery services.At their houses, the officers seized three kilograms of methamphetamine, 34,000 amphetamine pills, 300 ecstasy pills, 1.197 kilograms of ketamine, two bank accounts, three mobile phones, and two Yamaha motorbikes.
With Thailand entering the hot season, macaque monkeys in the country’s “Monkey City,” of Lop Buri now have a swimming pool to cool them off – and to quell the turf wars between the gangs of macaques around the city. As temperatures rise, so do the monkey tempers, and authorities claim that the hot weather has possibly played a part in the massive clashes between groups of hundreds of monkeys. There have been a few so-called “monkey wars” in Lop Buri over the past two years where hundreds of monkeys swarmed the streets in a massive fight. In Lop Buri, there are two main groups of monkeys – the monkeys that occupy the temple ruins in the city centre and the monkeys that occupy the streets. So, the provincial authorities built a new water pond and a robe ladder for the monkeys to enjoy their summer. The water ponds and tanks were spread around the area like in the market and front of the province’s landmark Phra Prang Sam Yot, temple ruins that the monkeys occupy.
Police are examining “fresh evidence” from a CCTV camera that recorded footage of the speedboat TV actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong fell from, before drowning in the Chao Phraya River last month. The video taken from a riverside building reportedly shows a person at the stern of the speedboat standing up and sitting down, as the boats moves along the river, before Tango fell overboard and drowned. Commenting on the footage, the commissioner of Provincial Police Region 1 said…. “This evidence is useful as it will help investigators get more clarity on this case.”Police say they are now consulting with film experts to help them improve the video’s clarity, in conjunction with inspecting the boat’s GPS coordinates. Tangmo’s body was originally scheduled to be cremated yesterday, but on Saturday her mother called on investigators to transfer the body to a medical institute for re-examination.As we’ve said many times before, the investigation continues.
Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Mastercard is working on accepting digital currency payments in Thailand
Young Swiss man needs O negative blood donations after heatstroke on Thailand island
NFL great Tom Brady ends 40 day retirement, inspired by Ronaldo hat trick
Transfer money from Thailand to banks overseas fast with DeeMoney
Freshman student beaten to death in hazing incident at Isaan Thailand university
Phuket tourism official reports low number of calls to Russian, Ukrainian helpline
Bangkok eases alcohol restrictions, large events and shopping centres allowed to serve booze
Police investigate after photos of university entrance exam papers shared on app
Elephant camp in Chiang Mai put up for sale due to drop in tourists during pandemic
Bangkok governor vows to end annual flooding in capital
UKRAINE UPDATES: Peace talks hopeful; Convoy escapes Mariupol; Missiles kill civilians; Chernobyl power outage; Russians protest war
Thailand News Update | Harmful substances found in sausages in Thailand
Australia, Netherlands in joint legal action against Russia over 2014 downing of MH17
The end to the floods in Bangkok? | GMT
Thai officials say no cause for concern as 4 cases of Hong Kong sub-variant reported
Food delivery riders arrested for allegedly transporting ketamine, methamphetamine
Ambassador says Thailand must adapt tourism for Russians in current crisis
UPDATE: Tangmo’s memorial services; police to close case FRIDAY; netizens leak CCTV footage; witnesses lied…
Can we say good-riddance to the Thailand Pass on July 1?
End in sight for Thailand Pass once Covid-19 declared endemic – TAT
Tourism officials not bothered by US advice to citizens to avoid travel to Thailand
Concern over new Omicron mutation discovered in Hong Kong
Pattaya business owners claim authorities issued fake, overpriced SHA+ certificates
Thailand finalising ‘Vaccinated Travel Lane’ details with Malaysia, to open mid-March
Successful young writer dies after balcony plunge, allegedly over Tangmo rumours
Tangmo witness Robert admits he ‘lurched’ boat forward, sending actress overboard
Health officials say PCR testing no longer required after positive ATK result
Pattaya night life Booming! The Real situation in Pattaya… | GMT
Officials warn about various scam Thailand Pass emails, some with malicious links
Thai woman says she narrowly escaped organ harvesting in Cambodia
Phuket welcomes first group of Test & Go tourists travelling by sea
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Opinion2 days ago
Can we say good-riddance to the Thailand Pass on July 1?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Concern over new Omicron mutation discovered in Hong Kong
- Bangkok2 days ago
Successful young writer dies after balcony plunge, allegedly over Tangmo rumours
- 360 Reviews1 day ago
Transfer money from Thailand to banks overseas fast with DeeMoney
- Thailand1 day ago
Thousands of Russians stranded in Thailand due to flight cancellations, sanctions
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Federation of Thai Industries wants gov to scrap Test & Go, stop fuel price crisis
- Thailand2 days ago
Tourism officials plan Saudi visit to attract Middle Easter travellers to Thailand
- Thailand3 days ago
Tangmo: Watch her memorial services online (livestream link)