Travel
Where to go to enjoy exhilarating sports in and around Bangkok
Bangkok is more than just delicious food and lively nightlife. It’s also home to many sports activities. Whether you simply want to create fond memories with families and friends or you want to pump your adrenaline to the highest point, there are numerous places offering thrilling sports in Bangkok. Below, we’ve compiled the best places to go if you want to enjoy some excitement.
Jump all you want at Bounce Thailand
Opening Hours: Monday – Friday, 11:00 – 20:00; Saturday – Sunday, 10:00 – 20:00
Address: 693 EmQuartier Shopping Complex 4th Floor, 4B02 The Glass Quartier, Sukhumvit Road, Klongton-Nua, Watthana, Bangkok 10110
Want to know what it feels like to defy gravity by jumping and somersaulting in mid-air? Bounce Thailand is the best place to go. The indoor trampoline park is basically a massive playground that offers hours of fun for all ages. The park is divided into several areas, including Big Bag, Slam Dunk, Free Jump Arena, The Wall, and X-park. If all you want to do is jump and run around wildly, you’ll love the Free Jump Arena. It’s a giant network of interconnected floor and wall trampolines where you can just run wild, parkour, and have fun.
Want to try to slam dunk like a pro basketballer? The Slam Dunk arena features full-height basketball rings above trampolines, so you can easily bounce and slam the ball inside the ring. And for those looking for a challenge, X-Park is the place to go. It features adrenaline-pumping obstacles like zip lines and slopes walls to make you feel like you’re in the Ninja Warrior.
Although it’s a great place to go for adults who want to feel like kids again, it’s also a kid-friendly activity. So bring the whole family and burn all that energy together!
Paddle Board at SUP Station Thailand
Opening Hours: Tuesday – Sunday, 08:00 – 19:00
Address: 23, Bang Luang, Mueang Pathum Thani District, Pathum Thani 12100
One of the best sports you can try in Bangkok is stand-up paddle boarding in the Chao Phraya River. Aside from enjoying a workout, you’ll also get to explore the city in a unique way. Plus, it’s very relaxing (at least after you overcome your fear). With stand-up paddle boarding, you’ll have to stand on a surfboard and use a paddle to propel yourself through the water. Don’t worry if you’ve never tried it before. In fact, everyone from the age of 7 can try this exhilarating sport. There are professional instructors who will teach and guide you as you paddle down the river. They’ll show you how to stand, hold the paddle, and get back onto the board should you fall in the water.
If you want to take your stand-up paddle boarding experience to the next level, SUP Station Thailand also offers SUP Yoga. Practice those yoga moves while you float over the river — what a way to calm your mind!
Experience rock climbing at Urban Playground Climbing
Opening Hours: Monday – Friday, 12:00 – 22:00; Saturday – Sunday, 09:00 – 21:00
Address: 6 8 Sukhumvit 49/9 Alley, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana, Bangkok 10110
There’s no mountain in Bangkok to climb, but that doesn’t mean you can’t ascend great heights. At Urban Playground Climbing, you can push yourself beyond your limit by climbing up its 13-metre rock climbing wall. It features a bouldering wall and cave, as well as top-rope climbing and lead climbing.
Rock climbing is a fun sport that requires problem-solving. In addition to using every muscle in your body to reach the top, rock climbing calls for you to think out and prepare for your next move in advance of the climb. While it may sound difficult, Urban Playground Climbing actually caters to all levels of rock climbers, from first-timers to professionals. Kids can join in on the fun as well since Urban Playground Climbing offers basic and advanced lessons for both children and adults.
Wakeboarding at Thai Wake Park
Opening Hours: Daily, 09:00 – 22:00
Address: 18/4 Soi Sudsawas, Lieab Klong 6 Rd, Bungkumploy, Lumlukka, Pathum Thani 12150
Calling all watersports fans! Thai Wake Park offers the best watersports activity while also catering to the outdoor lover in you. Wakeboarding is very similar to skateboarding. However, it involves riding on the water and hanging on to a rope while a boat navigates at high speed. Be sure to book the Beginner Ticket, which starts with a 30-minute private training at the training cable before continuing to the main cable. Aside from the Beginner Ticket, there’s also a low-speed session every weekend morning, so newbies are sure to feel safe while enjoying the sport. For those with experience in wakeboarding, Thai Wake Park is a great place to wow spectators by performing different tricks in the air.
Ride the waves at Flow House Bangkok
Opening Hours: Monday – Friday, 11:00 – 21:00; Saturday – Sunday 10:00 – 22:00
Address: 120/1 A-Square, Soi Sukhumvit 26, Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110
Bangkok may not have giant waves for you to surf on, but it does have the Flow House Bangkok to satisfy the surfers in you. Flow House Bangkok is a simulated surfing centre, sports bar, restaurant, and lifestyle venue in the heart of Bangkok. The star of the show is its FlowRider, which is a wave-making machine where you can enjoy the exciting world of surfing. Equipped with a patented Composite Membrane Ride Surface (CMRS), the FlowRider is also a great way for beginners to learn to ride in a safe and controlled environment. In addition to the FlowRider, Flow House Bangkok also have a games room, plunge pool, sports bar, coffee shop and restaurant, a RipCurl flagship store, and so much more.
Be sure to add these 5 sports the next time you’re in Bangkok!
For more exciting activities, check out these best places to visit in Bangkok with your friends!
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
China Southern Airlines ready for Bangkok takeoff
UN Ambassador Princess Sirindhorn advocates food and equality
Almost 20,000 households in central Thai province impacted by floods
Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach unveils senior leadership team
Porsche-driving Frenchmen who put Thai man in a coma denied bail
Bangkok motorcycle taxi rider attacked by 11 teenagers
Double bombing near Thailand-Myanmar border
21 Thai gamblers arrested for illegal hi-lo game in Taiwan
Pheu Thai calls to dissolve Bhumjaithai Party over cannabis policy
NFT Games to play in 2022
Death toll rises after Russia’s “kamikaze drones” hit Ukraine capital
Police rescue 3 women & 2 kids held captive for 3 years in a Bangkok condo
Monkeys pillaging homes in Ayutthaya due to floods
VIDEO: Thailand’s ‘master complainer’ attacked over complaint against comedian
Tourism operators demand cheaper flights to Phuket
Where to go to enjoy exhilarating sports in and around Bangkok
Honouring the 6th anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s death
Dos and Don’ts in Thailand to avoid nasty surprises
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
10 things foreigners may find strange in Thailand
Thai coconut milk desserts too delicious to miss
School ferry sinks on Cambodian Mekong, 14 children dead
Russian President Vladimir Putin accepts invitation to APEC meeting in Thailand
Japanese woman loses millions in intergalactic romance scam
New MRT Yellow Line monorail train starts trial run today
Unhappy days! More Haagen-Dazs destroyed in cancer scare
Thailand has the world’s worst pension system
Street food Thailand – The best street food in Thailand 2022
VIDEO: Porsche-driving Frenchmen put Thai man in a coma in Koh Samui
Pattaya police find gun and drugs at nightclub, 33 arrested
Thailand refuses to condemn Russia at UN Assembly
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Guides2 days ago
Dos and Don’ts in Thailand to avoid nasty surprises
-
360 Reviews1 day ago
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
-
Cambodia3 days ago
School ferry sinks on Cambodian Mekong, 14 children dead
-
Business3 days ago
Do business smoothly in Thailand with BizWings accounting firm
-
Thailand1 day ago
Thailand has the world’s worst pension system
-
Crime1 day ago
VIDEO: Porsche-driving Frenchmen put Thai man in a coma in Koh Samui
-
Bangkok22 hours ago
Bangkok could hit lows of 15°C by end of October
-
Phuket2 days ago
Many areas of Phuket flooded, roads blocked