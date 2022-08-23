Where to find the absolute best Omakase in Bangkok

You’ve probably heard the Japanese word Omakase showing up more and more in Bangkok. The word Omakase literally translates from Japanese as “I’ll leave it to you” and is commonly used in restaurants where the chef takes full control of the entire meal — from appetizer to dessert. So forget about making decisions, trust the chef and let them serve up their selection of artfully crafted dishes. All you have to do is inform the staff of any dietary restrictions and preferences, relax in your seat, and enjoy an amazing gastronomical Omakase experience.

Omakase dishes commonly include an assortment of sushi, sashimi, cooked dishes, and seasonal vegetables. Most of the time, you’ll never know exactly what to expect since the dishes vary according to the availability of ingredients. But the element of surprise is what makes it even more exciting. So, if you’re intrigued, here are our top Omakase restaurants in Bangkok.

1. Sushi Masato

Opening hours: Tuesday – Saturday from 12:00 – 14:00 and 17:00 – 22:00, Sunday from 12:00 – 14:00 and 17:00 – 20:00

Address: 3/22 Soi Sawasdee 1 Sukhumvit 31 Khlongtoei Nua Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Following his success in Tokyo and New York, Chef Masato Shimizu brought his culinary expertise to Bangkok and opened Sushi Masato in 2015. The restaurant was one of the first Omakase-style Japanese restaurants in Bangkok. It has stayed on top of its game since its opening and even received one Michelin star in 2021. Hidden in one of the busiest neighbourhoods in Bangkok, the restaurant boasts Japanese-style hospitality, with an intimate space and elegant interior that create a serene atmosphere. The team of skilled chefs use ingredients sourced from Japan, so the menu changes seasonally. But rest assured, each dish reflects Chef Masato’s skills and Japanese culinary ethos with a New York twist.

Sit at the chef’s table on the first floor for a visual and culinary feast of Chef Masato skillfully crafting the delightful Omakase menu. Besides the Omakase table, there’s also Raw Bar Masato on the third floor. Here, you can indulge in fresh produce like sea urchins and seasonal Japanese oysters. It also serves selected Wagyu beef dishes. The exclusive Omakase restaurant serves only a few privileged patrons every day, so be sure to make a reservation well in advance.

2. Ginza Sushi Ichi

Opening hours: Tuesday – Sunday, 11:30 – 14:30 and 17:30 – 22:00

Address: Gaysorn Village, 3rd Floor,999 Gaysorn Centre Room 3F-08 Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Get ready to be blown away at the one Michelin-starred Ginza Sushi Ichi. It might not be the first Omakase restaurant in Bangkok to source its ingredients from markets in Tokyo, however, it’s the first to guarantee that produce is delivered straight from the markets every 24 hours. The charming restaurant has two dining rooms with counter seating, so you’ll get to watch head chef Masakazu Ishibashi and his team in action.

As you set foot into the restaurant, stunning Japanese-style interiors and a peaceful ambience will welcome you. In addition to the charming dining room, you’ll also get to taste the best dishes. You can choose from four delightful set menus: Botan or Lunch Omakase for lunch and Omakase Nigiri or Omakase for dinner. Each set menu offers an exquisite dining experience. The dishes depend on the quality of the day’s catch, so they tend to change seasonally. One crowd favourite is the live Hokkaido Taraba crab – think generous portions of cleaned and boiled crab meat. Delish!

3. Momono Omakase

Opening hours: Tuesday – Sunday, 13:00 – 21:00.

Address: 13 16 Soi Prasert Manutakit 33, Nuanchan, Bueng Kum, Bangkok 10230

Here’s an omakase-style option for those who want to try a range of different things. Momono Omakase is one of the latest additions to the Japanese culinary scene in Bangkok. They have two different course menus. These include Signature Course (19 courses) and Ultimate Course (23 courses). Each course menu is made with a great selection of seasonal ingredients from Japan. Furthermore, each dish is prepared to perfection by a team of talented chefs.

Watch the chefs expertly slice up the ingredients before your eyes — the experience is nothing short of theatrical. The Premium Otoro, with a generous truffle on top, is one of the crowd pleasers. If you’re a true-blue beef lover, the tender and delicious wagyu will also delight your taste buds. With fresh ingredients and immaculate service, you won’t forget about this incredible Omakase restaurant in Bangkok anytime soon.

4. Mizu by Sankyodai

Opening hours: Daily, 11:30 – 14:30 and 17:30 – 22:00

Address: Charn Issara Tower 1, Ground Floor Charn Issara Tower 942, 43 Rama IV Rd, Bangkok

Mizu by Sankyodai is an expert in the Edomae sushi omakase course, which, according to executive Chef Charoensri Somsook, represents the art and genuine culture of the Japanese. Serving mainly aquatic products, they carefully source each ingredient from Japan. The chefs then process the ingredients with the utmost care. Talk about fresh!

In addition to its Table Omakase Course, the restaurant also offers 6 different set menus. If you want to indulge in a remarkable omakase experience, be sure to try the Mizu Tokuen Course. It’s available for dinner and includes 2 to 3 special seasonal dishes, 2 types of sashimi, 9 to 12 sushi, usuyaki tamago, soup, and dessert. From attentive service and meticulous craftsmanship to high-quality ingredients and a beautiful monochromatic interior, Mizu by Sankyodai has all the dazzling qualities deserving to be one of the best Omakase in Bangkok.

5. Sushi Zo

Opening hours: Monday – Saturday, 12:00 – 14:00 and 17:30 – 22:00

Address: 63 Wireless Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Osaka-born and Tokyo-trained Chef Keizo Seki successfully introduced a more delicate twist to the American idea of raw fish and rice rolls with his first Sushi Zo in West LA. Today, the famous restaurant is available in Bangkok, headed by executive Chef Toshi Onishi, who was trained and entrusted by Chef Keizo himself. With their talents, Chef Toshi and his team bring a much deeper experience to the table, offering “pure palatal bliss” that lingers even after you’re done eating.

Sushi Zo import their ingredients directly from Japan, which arrive daily to ensure its freshness. Although the menu is based on seasonal availability, it’s somehow incredibly consistent. Therefore, no matter what time of year you visit the restaurant, you can be sure to savour the finest and freshest dishes. The menu includes a full 18+ course meal. However, you can pre-arrange smaller meals when making a reservation. Moreover, be sure to complete the experience with sake or wine pairing.

For more Japanese culinary experience in the Kingdom, check out the top Japanese restaurants in Bangkok and teppanyaki restaurants in Thailand.