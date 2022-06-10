5 teppanyaki restaurants in Thailand you need to try

Dining at a teppanyaki restaurant is always an extraordinary experience. Watching the skilled chefs prepare high-quality ingredients directly on a hot iron griddle and serve them at the right juiciness and temperature is like watching performance art. Plus, you get to choose the type of ingredients you wish to enjoy in your meal. From meats and vegetables to okonomiyaki and yakisoba, anything can be considered teppanyaki as long as it’s cooked over the teppanyaki grill.

The popularity of teppanyaki continues to increase in Thailand. And that’s why more and more restaurants are stepping up their game to create dishes that are both delicious and pleasing to watch. So, if you want to join the Teppanyaki hype, here are 5 teppanyaki restaurants in Thailand you should try!

1. Nami Teppanyaki Steakhouse, Bangkok

Looking for a luxurious Japanese indulgence? Look no further than Nami Teppanyaki Steakhouse, which is located in JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok. In this restaurant, you’ll enjoy your food in counter-style seats set around the teppanyaki grill table. Thus, you can watch the talented chefs prepare your meal from up close.

Nami serves up a wide range of menus, including the highest grade of wagyu, seafood, and more. Special set menus are available, including the signature set menu curated by Yukio Takeda, a professional Japanese head chef who has worked at some of the world’s most famous restaurants. If there’s one thing you shouldn’t miss in Nami, it’s the A5 wagyu beef. Grilled to perfection, the wagyu beef will give you an unforgettable melt-in-your-mouth sensation. You should also try the set menu if you want to truly indulge in the teppanyaki experience. Other dishes on the menu are worth trying as well, such as the Japanese wagyu spice curry fried rice, Tsu style Japanese Salad, and shrimp miso croquette.

2. Baba IKI Japanese Restaurant, Phuket

Baba IKI Japanese restaurant is a fine dining restaurant with the most amazing views. Located at Baba Beach Club on Natai Beach, you can enjoy delicious teppanyaki with the sparkling sea as the backdrop. Baba IKI features an open-air kitchen and separate sushi, yakitori, and teppanyaki counter. You’re in for a treat at the teppanyaki counter. Watch the chef create a visual masterpiece on the teppanyaki grill and enjoy the food while it’s still hot. The chef may even show you a hilarious ninja cooking skill that’ll leave you in awe.

This beautiful restaurant offers Miyazaki striploin and Hakata Wagyu on its teppanyaki menu, alongside carefully selected seafood items such as Canadian Maine Lobster and tiger prawn. Chicken breast, lamb rack, and pork are also available if you need more variations! The teppanyaki menu is served with mixed fried vegetables, garlic rice, and clear soup.

3. Yamazato, Bangkok

Yamazato Restaurant is a Michelin Japanese restaurant located within the Okura Prestige Bangkok. This high-end restaurant features a sushi bar, teppanyaki grill, and private dining rooms. Pretty much everything in this restaurant is imported from Japan, from the skilled chefs to some of the ingredients to the tableware. The teppanyaki grill is called Teppanyaki Sazanka. It’s only available for dinner from 6.00 pm to 10.30 pm, with very limited table. Thus, be sure to make a reservation beforehand.

If you really want to get the whole teppanyaki experience, we suggest the Sazanka Experience Set. You’ll get the main dishes of your choice, fried garlic rice, miso soup, pickles, and ice cream or fruits. However, a large selection of a la carte menus is also available. You can choose from the Chef Select Special Kuroge Wagyu Sirloin and Australian Angus beef to blue lobster and snow fish. No matter which dish you decide to choose, you’ll be sure to have a fabulous gastronomic experience. The chefs are obviously very skilled with an unparalleled level of finesse!

4. GIN Teppanyaki, Phuket

Want to enjoy teppanyaki in a more relaxing setting? GIN Teppanyaki is the place to go. The teppanyaki counter might not be enormous, but if you’re lucky to sit right in front of the grill, you’ll get a fun and energetic dining experience. The chefs here have truly mastered the art of entertaining guests with skilled tricks and moves while simultaneously cooking scrumptious dishes with exquisite presentations.

The teppanyaki menu consists of the finest and freshest ingredients. The A5 Kagoshima wagyu is undeniably the star of the menu. It’s flavorful, tender, and melts like butter in your mouth! The rest of the teppanyaki menu will also give you a remarkably satisfying experience. Moreover, the scallop is slightly sweet and buttery, the garlic fried rice is perfectly seasoned, and the tiger prawn is rich in flavour.

5. Benihana

This list wouldn’t be complete without one of the most famous teppanyaki restaurants in the world – Benihana. It’s undeniable that Benihana was one of the pioneers that introduced teppanyaki into the mainstream. And today, the restaurant chain has opened its doors in several locations around Thailand, including Pattaya, Bangkok, and Phuket.

Upon entering the restaurant, you’ll be greeted with the rich smell of grilled meats and seafood. Then, you’ll sit with the steel teppanyaki grills right in front of you. You are free to interact with the teppanyaki chef while they’re dicing and searing before your eyes. The highlight of the menu is probably the magnificent Japanese Kobe beef A4, but seafood like Japanese scallop is also a must-try. If you’re ordering food to share, the Seafood Palace from the specialty menu is a perfect choice.

Now you know where to go when you’re looking for extraordinary performance art that you can actually feast on!

Now you know where to go when you're looking for extraordinary performance art that you can actually feast on!