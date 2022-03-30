Connect with us

Travel

Travelling in Thailand with a disability? A word of caution

Pete

Published

 on 

Thailand is not an easy place to visit if you have health issues or other physical disadvantages. While major hotels and tourist hotspots have services for people with disabilities, public transportation in rural areas is scarce and frequently difficult for wheelchair users. Accommodations and accessibility in Thailand for travellers with mobility inconveniences continue to fall well behind countries such as the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia or any Western country. That doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy Thailand if you have a disability, but you’ll need to plan carefully.

Getting around the Bangkok can be incredibly challenging. The sidewalks are uneven, and few buildings have ramps or handrails to help people with disabilities get around. There are few audible indicators for the blind at road crossings, and guide dogs are rare. Thais will gladly help if you ask nicely. Language barriers may occasionally happen, causing just as many problems as physical obstacles.

Editor’s Note: We have little experience with the topic of this article. In short, we aren’t experts by any means! Rather, we see the need to shine a light on the lack of disability-friendly infrastructure and facilitates in Thailand as an impetus for change. This article is written from our own non-profession observations and is intended as food for thought. We hope it’s helpful for those to whom it applies. And we intend to continue covering this topic in the future.

Transportation
The BTS Skytrain and MRT underground in Bangkok are accessible by lifts, making it a good option. The ticket platform and the train platform are located on different floors, making it a hassle, but not impossible. Also, it provides excellent coverage of the city and will allow you to travel almost everywhere. Travellers with disabilities can request guidance, and assistance will be promptly provided. Wheelchair sections and locks are available on the trains.

Most taxis in Bangkok rely on gas, with the gas tank installed in the trunk. Because there is a limited storage area, a foldable wheelchair may not always fit. We recommend you download an app called Grab. This is like Uber. You have many options and benefits. You can pick and choose the size of the car, where you’re going, and when you need a ride. Keep in mind that it’s more expensive if you want an SUV rather than a sedan.

Even the most dedicated and courageous travellers with disabilities experience difficulties when it comes to boat rides in Thailand. In Bangkok, taxi boats are generally busy, and there isn’t much time to get on or off the boat.

If you wish to tour Bangkok’s canals, you can hire your own personal longtail boat, but you must be with someone who can help you get in and out of the boat if needed. Some of Thailand’s ferries can be tough to access for disabled passengers, as steps are occasionally installed instead of ramps.

Accommodation
Travellers with disabilities will often find good services and support in newer hotels and more expensive hotels. They will likely find good services in newer, more expensive hotels. Sadly, many of Thailand’s affordable hotels lack elevators, so stairs are a problem. Make sure to check ahead of time.

There are several hotels in the capital with rooms designed exclusively for customers with disabilities, so you can have peace of mind about staying somewhere that’s as convenient as it is pleasant and comfortable.

Shopping Malls
Almost every Thai city has at least one shopping centre. There are millions of them in Bangkok. When you’re out and about travelling, these shopping malls are usually the ideal location to stop. The air-conditioned malls provide a laid back atmosphere from the outdoor heat.

When it comes to accessibilities in shopping malls, most of them have lifts, so shopping inside should be no problem. Most of them also have bathrooms with partitions for people with disabilities.

Attractions
Some of the major tourist destinations are not handicapped friendly. Generally, it takes many steps to historic sites and temples with no ramps available most of the time, so getting to these areas will be incredibly difficult unless you can walk up a few steps or are accompanied by someone who can assist you.

Pavements
Pavements should be avoided. It’s also a common joke among Thais. Most of the pavements are uneven, full of cracks, bumpy and have more chances of slipping. There some some small ramps but it’s better to avoid it completely. You’ll often see motorbikes taking advantage of a rare stretch of sidewalk more than pedestrians.

Final Thoughts
In short, Thailand is not a disability-friendly country in terms of infrastructure and facilities. It might be a little easier to get around in larger cities, such as Bangkok’s downtown area. But compared to anywhere else in the world, the Thais are significantly more friendly and willing to help. The kindness of friendly strangers can compensate for a lack of disability accessible streets, buildings and transportation.

What’s your take?
Have you experienced the challenges of travelling or living in Thailand with a disability? If so, please share your thoughts in the ThaigerTalk comments section down below. Your voice is important to helping us understand the story, so we can cover it more thoroughly in the future. Thank you!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

    image

    Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

    Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

    Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

    Recent comments:
    image
    palooka
    2022-03-30 17:40
    On the rare occasion that I have witnessed disabled people on the move and needing assistance, Thais have flocked to help and given the disabled priority in access to wherever they are going. Have also seen some of the downside…
    Pete

    Pete is a writer for The Thiager, and he writes various topics from news, travel and property. His main focus is writing about Thai news, and what is happening in Thailand.

      Follow Thaiger by email:

      Thailand3 hours ago

      UPDATE: Iranian tourist’s body found after white water rafting accident
      Thailand3 hours ago

      Thailand takes number one spot as most searched destination on Agoda
      Thailand3 hours ago

      Thailand News Today | Songkran this year: what you can and can’t do
      Sponsored6 hours ago

      Get the most out of your family holiday in Phuket
      image
      Travel3 hours ago

      Top 5 hotels in Pattaya in 2022
      Pattaya3 hours ago

      Pattaya fireworks festival named 1 of 3 top Asian marine festivals
      Property3 hours ago

      The Standard to debut second Thailand hotel in May
      image
      Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
      Create an Account
      Thailand4 hours ago

      Taxi driver accused of driving off with tourist’s luggage says he was using the restroom
      Travel4 hours ago

      Travelling in Thailand with a disability? A word of caution
      Central Thailand4 hours ago

      Huge fire in Prachinburi Market, Central Thailand, 100 million baht worth of damage
      Thailand5 hours ago

      Exorcist in Thailand expels evil spirit from woman’s vagina
      Myanmar5 hours ago

      More Karen flee Myanmar to Thai border, Myanmar arrests Karen journalist
      Ukraine6 hours ago

      UKRAINE UPDATES: Russia relents, Ukraine offers concessions at Turkey peace talks; Amnesty decries Russian war crimes
      Thailand6 hours ago

      Homemade bomb explodes on Rayong road, 9 other bombs being defused
      Thailand6 hours ago

      Thai Airways makes 1 million baht in 1 minute from selling airplane seats
      Thailand6 hours ago

      Wednesday Covid Update: 25,389 new cases; provincial totals
      Thailand7 months ago

      Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
      Tourism1 year ago

      Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
      Phuket1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
      Tourism1 year ago

      Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
      Tourism1 year ago

      In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

      Trending