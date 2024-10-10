Voted: Top 10 travel influencers in Thailand that you need to follow

Collage of the top travel influencers all taken from their respective social media pages

For many, Thailand is the traveller’s ultimate dream. It is full of interesting and beautiful sights, delicious food, and some of the nicest people you will meet on Earth. However, there are probably too many things to see and there might be a lot more that you don’t know about Thailand and that’s where the top travel influencers come in.

With everyone scrambling to visit Thailand from abroad, you all might have seen the same things, eat the same food, or met the same people even and you might find yourself short on more things to do. Armed with a camera and an adventurous spirit, these travel influencers open up Thailand more to show you everything that it has to offer and help you learn more about this majestic country or find out where to go on a free weekend.

The top 10 travel influencers in Thailand

You gave your voice and we heard you! These are the top 10 travel influencers in Thailand according to you!

1. Bearded Travels

Platform: YouTube, Instagram, TikTok

Bearded Travels is an influencer that can be described in three words: travel, Thailand, and Muay Thai. Leaving North London for Thailand, Bearded Travels shows off content that puts the spotlight on lesser-known places in Thailand, amazing things about Thailand, and his Muay Thai journey. On top of all that, he does make funny skits as well about various life experiences in Thailand.

With a large following on Instagram, his calm yet energetic demeanour combined with his openness, charm, and excellent beard make him a very popular character among Thailand’s expat influencer space.

2. Big Z Thailand

Platform: YouTube, Instagram, TikTok

Big Z Thailand is a passionate American expat who moved to Thailand with his family, sharing his journey through a lens of practicality and discovery. Known for his iconic cowboy hat and charming Southern accent, he highlights the convenience of living in Thailand, from the affordable lifestyle to the warm, welcoming culture.

Big Z’s content is posted primarily to his TikTok account, focusing on budget travelling, lifestyle experiences and unique events. Big Z loves exploring hidden gems, making his content both informative and relatable to families considering a move to Thailand.

3. Paddy Doyle

Platform: YouTube, Instagram

An adventurer at heart, Paddy Doyle is a travel vlogger who gained fame for his travel guides. His journey takes viewers through some of the most remote and off-the-beaten-path locations in Thailand and across other countries as well such as Sri Lanka, Japan, Korea, and even Antarctica.

Most of Paddy’s content is posted to this YouTube channel, where he combines adventure with deep cultural dives, providing authentic experiences from camping in national parks to meeting local artisans. Paddy’s approachable and down-to-earth style has earned him a loyal following of both local and international fans.

4. Travis Leon

Platform: YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok

Raised in Donegal, Ireland, Travis Leon is a digital nomad who captures the essence of remote work and travel in Thailand. His content often takes a humourous spin, consisting of many skits about day-to-day life, and cultural shocks that many Westerners may face while living in Thailand.

Travis also has a passion for wellness and outdoor adventure. He often highlights must-visit travel spots around the Kingdom, making him a key influencer for those seeking a balanced lifestyle combining work and travel.

5. ThaiTok

Platform: YouTube, Instagram, TikTok

ThaiTok is a social media influencer who blends his Muay Thai and fitness journey with travel content, often with a humourous spin. He focuses on fun and quirky experiences around the country, while also highlighting major misconceptions, scams, and dangers to look out for as an expat living in Thailand.

From bizarre tourist attractions to tips and advice on visiting and living in Thailand, ThaiTok’s videos are high-energy, entertaining, and informative, capturing the spirit of Thailand in a lighthearted way that resonates with audiences of all ages.

6. worldpitou

Platform: YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok

Active on most social media platforms, Worldpitou is known for creating cinematic travel videos that showcase the natural beauty of Thailand. His content captures the breathtaking beaches, islands, and national parks through flying drone footage, or breathtaking pictures.

Worldpitou’s focus is on the awe-inspiring landscapes of Thailand, making him a go-to for travel inspiration through a visually creative lens.

7. Sam Tyler

Platform: YouTube, Instagram, TikTok

Sam Tyler is a Thailand-based travel influencer who focuses on slow travel, immersing himself in the culture and communities of the places he visits. Through interviewing locals, Sam is able to showcase important cultural tips and insights that many foreigners or expats may miss out on.

Sam’s approach is about savouring experiences. His content also contains a mix of lifestyle and travelling. From cooking traditional Thai meals to spending extended time in rural villages, Sam offers his followers a deeper connection to Thailand’s culture.

8. JoeinThailand

Platform: YouTube, Instagram, TikTok

JoeinThailand is a digital storyteller who highlights life and culture across Thailand. On his YouTube, Joe focuses on long-form content offering a viewpoint into the perspective of expats before, and after moving to Thailand.

On his Instagram, Joe focuses on daily life, consisting of trips around rural Thailand with a focus on people and tradition. His authentic views of Thai culture, while offering tips and advice on anything from cultural norms to travelling make his content extremely insightful.

9. emilysrichala blog

Platform: YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Line

Emily Richala is a travel and lifestyle blogger who shares her experiences of living and travelling in Thailand as an expat. Her blog covers everything from travel tips to cultural etiquette, offering practical advice for those moving to Thailand or exploring it for the first time.

But undoubtedly a highlight of her content is the focus on Thai food across all her regions. Across all platforms, he showcases all types of foods: from street vendors to well-renowned restaurants. Emily’s high-energy, and relatable content resonates with female solo travellers and expats, providing a comprehensive guide to navigating life in Thailand.

10. Keis one | Adam Jones

Platform: YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok

Adam Jones, known as Keis One, is an adventure travel influencer who focuses on the many subcultures across Thailand. From street racing to nightlife, his content offers a glimpse into less documented areas of Thai life.

Naturally, with content based on the Thai way of life, Adam’s content also encompasses advice, important news for travellers, and his own unforgettable experiences. Adam’s adventurous spirit makes his channel a must-watch for adventure enthusiasts.

Find your entertainment, learn more, let out some laughs or be intrigued by the beautiful sights and Thai-specific truths they show you. According to the vote, these influencers are a go-to for looking at content about travelling in Thailand.

