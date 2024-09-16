Where to travel in Thailand in September

If you’re thinking about travelling in Thailand in September, it’s a great time to visit with fewer tourists and cheaper prices since it’s rainy season. The weather depends on where you go. If you go up north, it’s cooler with more rain, while the east coast in the south stays pretty dry. It’s actually a perfect time to explore a quieter, greener version of Thailand that you don’t always get to see, with all the lush landscapes and a chill vibe.

Thailand weather in September

September falls within Thailand’s rainy season, particularly influenced by the southwest monsoon. But how much it rains depends on where you are. The rain typically comes in short, heavy bursts, followed by sunshine.

Bangkok and Central Thailand : Hot and humid with frequent, short afternoon showers.

Northern Thailand (Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai) : Cooler and rainier, but lush and scenic due to the rainfall.

Southern Thailand : West coast (Phuket, Krabi) : Heavy rains and occasional storms. East coast (Koh Samui, Koh Phangan) : Less rain, better for beach activities.



Location Average High (°C) Average Low (°C) Average High (°F) Average Low (°F) Average Rainfall (mm) Bangkok 32 25 90 78 320 Chiang Mai 28 21 83 70 251 Chiang Rai 27 21 81 70 200 Krabi 31 24 88 75 391 Phuket 30 24 86 75 417 Koh Samui 30 25 86 77 113

Due to the high humidity and significant rainfall across these regions, September is the wettest month in Thailand.

Best places to go in September

September is a great time for travel. The weather is usually good, and it’s not too crowded. Whether you like beaches, cities, or adventures, there are amazing places to visit this month. Let’s explore some of the best destinations for your September getaway.

Bangkok

Thailand’s bustling capital, Bangkok, is a great starting point for any journey. In September, the rain showers in Bangkok tend to be short and predictable. You can explore:

Grand Palace & Wat Phra Kaew: The most sacred temple in Thailand.

Wat Arun: Stunning riverside temple.

Chatuchak Weekend Market: A shopper’s paradise.

Thai Cooking Classes: A hands-on way to explore Thai cuisine.

Chiang Mai

Located in Northern Thailand, Chiang Mai is known for its temples, old city charm, and mountainous scenery. September brings lush greenery and a cooler climate due to the rains. Places you should visit include:

Doi Inthanon National Park: Home to Thailand’s highest peak and scenic waterfalls.

Old City Temples: Explore ancient temples like Wat Chedi Luang and Wat Phra Singh.

Elephant Sanctuaries: Ethical elephant encounters are a popular draw.

Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai is a peaceful countryside escape with beautiful sights. September’s rains make the scenery even more stunning, making it the perfect time to visit:

Wat Rong Khun (White Temple): One of the most artistic and surreal temples in Thailand.

Golden Triangle: Where Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar meet.

Doi Tung: Beautiful botanical gardens and hill folk villages.

Singha Park (Boon Rawd Farm): A sprawling estate of tea plantations, flower gardens, and adventure activities. Ideal for a relaxed day out amidst scenic beauty.

Ayutthaya

If you’re into history, Ayutthaya is a must-see. It’s close to Bangkok, so it’s perfect for a day trip. In September, the green scenery makes the temples look even more stunning.

Ayutthaya Historical Park: A UNESCO World Heritage site with ruins and temples like Wat Mahathat and Wat Phra Si Sanphet.

River Cruise: Explore the temples via boat on the Chao Phraya River.

Phuket

While September is part of the monsoon season in Phuket, the island still offers plenty of activities, and hotel rates tend to be lower. You can experience:

Big Buddha & Wat Chalong: Key cultural landmarks.

Patong Beach Nightlife: Even in the rain, Patong’s nightlife is vibrant.

Phang Nga Bay & James Bond Island: Explore the dramatic limestone cliffs on a boat tour.

Koh Samui

On the Gulf of Thailand side, Koh Samui experiences less rain in September compared to the Andaman Sea islands. This tropical island is perfect for beach lovers and offers:

Chaweng Beach: A lively beach with clear waters and vibrant nightlife.

Ang Thong National Marine Park: Stunning islands and snorkelling opportunities.

Wat Plai Laem: An iconic Buddhist temple with unique architecture.

Kanchanaburi

If you’re looking for a destination with a mix of history and nature, Kanchanaburi is a great choice. In September, its waterfalls are in full flow, and the surrounding jungles are lush.

Erawan National Park: Famous for its tiered waterfalls and hiking trails.

Bridge on the River Kwai: A historical landmark from World War II.

Hellfire Pass: A moving war memorial and museum.

Hua Hin

Just a few hours from Bangkok, Hua Hin is a peaceful beach resort town that offers a more laid-back vibe than some of the more famous beach destinations. In September, you can enjoy:

Cicada Market: An outdoor market offering arts, crafts, and local foods.

Hua Hin Hills Vineyard: A scenic spot for wine tasting.

Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park: Known for its caves, beaches, and wetlands.

Pai

Pai, up in the mountains of Northern Thailand, is the perfect chill spot with waterfalls, hot springs, and a laid-back vibe. In September, the nature around you will be extra lush and beautiful.

Pai Canyon: A beautiful spot for sunset views.

Tha Pai hot springs: Relax in natural hot pools.

Waterfalls: Visit Mo Paeng and Pam Bok waterfalls.

What to do in September

Even if it may rain, there are plenty of indoor and outdoor activities that remain enjoyable. The rainfall also brings out the best in Thailand’s jungles, waterfalls, and rice fields, which look their greenest and most vibrant during this time.

Temples and palaces: Explore iconic sites like the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Wat Phra Singh in Chiang Mai, or the White Temple in Chiang Rai.

National parks & waterfalls: The rain brings waterfalls to life. Visit parks like Erawan National Park in Kanchanaburi or Doi Inthanon National Park near Chiang Mai.

Beach time: While the Andaman coast (Phuket, Krabi) may experience rough seas, the Gulf side (Koh Samui, Koh Phangan) sees less rain, making it perfect for relaxing or water sports.

Night markets: Shop for local crafts, souvenirs, and delicious street food at markets like Chatuchak Weekend Market (Bangkok) or Cicada Market (Hua Hin).

September events and festivals in Thailand

September 2024 in Thailand is packed with cool festivals and events that show off the country’s culture and lively vibe. Each offers you a different experience.

Wet Series Music Festival

Dates: September 6 to 7

Location: Singha Park, Chiang Rai

A lively music festival featuring various artists and genres, promising a weekend of entertainment.

Date: September 7

Location: Khemmarat Cultural Street, Ubon Ratchathani

An art market and workshop event celebrating local artists and crafts.

Dates: September 8 to 10

Location: Phanom Rung Historical Park, Buri Ram

A unique natural phenomenon where the sunlight aligns perfectly through the temple gates at sunrise.

Dates: September 20 to 21

Location: Khon Kaen National Museum, Khon Kaen

An evening event featuring museum tours, live music, and workshops.

Date: September 20

Location: Maharat Theatre, Krabi

A concert featuring local music groups and artists.

Dates: September 27 to October 6

Location: Phetchabun Intrachai Archaeological Hall, Phetchabun

A traditional Buddhist ceremony where villagers dive into the river holding Buddha images.

Period: Throughout September

This traditional sport occurs in various locations, celebrating local culture and community.

Dates: August 22 to September 2 (continuing into September)

Celebrated mainly in Phuket, this festival honours ancestors with various merit-making ceremonies.

August 22 to September 2 (continuing into September) Celebrated mainly in Phuket, this festival honours ancestors with various merit-making ceremonies. Phuket vegetarian festival (late September or early October) : This festival features elaborate street processions, body-piercing rituals, and a vegetarian diet to honour the Chinese Taoist community.

Mooncake Festival (mid-autumn festival) : Celebrated in Bangkok’s Chinatown and other areas with a strong Chinese influence, this festival honours the moon with the exchange of mooncakes and street performances.

Thailand International Boat Show (Phuket) : For water enthusiasts, this event showcases luxury yachts and marine innovations.

What to wear in Thailand in September

In September, Thailand experiences hot and humid weather, often accompanied by rain due to the monsoon season. Therefore, it is essential to choose clothing that is both comfortable and culturally appropriate.

Lightweight fabrics: Opt for breathable materials such as linen, cotton, and moisture-wicking fabrics. These help keep you cool and dry in the heat and humidity.

Opt for breathable materials such as linen, cotton, and moisture-wicking fabrics. These help keep you cool and dry in the heat and humidity. Tops: Choose short-sleeve or long-sleeve shirts to protect against the sun. Avoid sleeveless tops in public areas, especially in smaller towns and when visiting temples, as modesty is valued in Thai culture.

Choose short-sleeve or long-sleeve shirts to protect against the sun. Avoid sleeveless tops in public areas, especially in smaller towns and when visiting temples, as modesty is valued in Thai culture. Bottoms: Long pants or cropped trousers are preferable. While shorts are acceptable, they should be longer than typical American styles. Flowing skirts or dresses that cover the knees are also good options for women.

Long pants or cropped trousers are preferable. While shorts are acceptable, they should be longer than typical American styles. Flowing skirts or dresses that cover the knees are also good options for women. Footwear: Comfortable sandals or flip-flops are ideal, especially since you’ll need to remove shoes when entering temples. Ensure your footwear is easy to take off.

By dressing appropriately, you can enjoy your time in Thailand while respecting local customs and staying comfortable in the weather.

Finding Thailand hotels

Travelling in September often means more affordable hotel rates and a wide selection of accommodation options, thanks to the off-peak season. Here are some great hotels:

Bangkok hotels

If you need more accommodation options, here are the top hotels in Bangkok.

Chiang Mai hotels

For more hotels in Chiang Mai, check our top 10 hotels in Chiang Mai.

Phuket and Koh Samui hotels

Choosing where to stay needs to be mindful to get the best experience. Here are 5 more popular hotels on Koh Samui and luxury hotels in Phuket

Hua Hin hotels

Hua Hin offers a wonderful choice of hotels with a view of a stunning beach. Here are more of the top five hotels for you.

When booking, make sure to check online platforms like Agoda, Booking.com, or Airbnb to find the best discounted rates during the rainy season.

How to book your Thailand transport

Thailand offers a wide range of transport options to suit every traveller, from budget-friendly buses to luxury flights:

Domestic flights: Budget airlines like AirAsia, Thai Lion Air, and Nok Air offer affordable flights between major cities. September often brings discounted fares due to the lower tourist demand.

Trains: Thailand’s train network connects Bangkok with northern destinations like Chiang Mai, and southern beach areas like Surat Thani (gateway to Koh Samui). Book through the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) website or use third-party agents.

Buses: Long-distance buses are a popular option for getting around Thailand. The VIP buses are comfortable, especially for overnight journeys.

Ferries: To get to islands like Koh Samui, Koh Phangan, or Koh Phi Phi, ferries are the primary mode of transport. Companies like Lomprayah offer joint bus-ferry tickets.

Taxis and Tuk-Tuks: In cities like Bangkok and Chiang Mai, taxis and tuk-tuks are widely available. Use ride-hailing apps like Grab for convenience and safety.

Tips for travelling in Thailand in September Pack light rain gear : Showers can be frequent but often short.

Mosquito protection: Bring insect repellent, as mosquitoes can be prevalent during the rainy season.

Bring insect repellent, as mosquitoes can be prevalent during the rainy season. Flexible itinerary : Some outdoor activities may be affected by the rain, so have backup plans.

Fewer crowds : September is the low season, so you’ll find fewer tourists and better deals on accommodations.

Lush landscapes : The rain brings out the best in Thailand’s natural scenery, especially in the north and central regions.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the weather like in Thailand in September?

Thailand in September is hot, humid, and rainy. Expect warm temperatures, high humidity, and frequent rainfall.

2. Is it a good time to visit Thailand in September?

September can be a good time to visit Thailand for lush landscapes and fewer crowds. However, be prepared for rain and plan activities accordingly.

3. What should I pack for a trip to Thailand in September?

Pack lightweight, breathable clothing, rain gear, sun protection, insect repellent, and waterproof footwear.

4. Are there any specific events or festivals in September?

September features the start of the longboat racing season and coincides with the Buddhist Lent, Phansa.

5. What are the best places to visit in Thailand during September?

For beach holidays, consider Koh Samui and Koh Tao. Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai are also appealing for their lush scenery and cultural attractions.

6. How should I plan my activities considering the weather?

Be flexible with your plans. Enjoy outdoor activities during sunny spells and opt for indoor attractions during rain showers.