Woman in distress threatens rescuers after driving into ditch

A dramatic rescue unfolded at the weekend, as a woman, in a state of distress, drove her car into a roadside ditch and threatened rescuers with a knife. Emergency responders and police officers managed to subdue her, averting a potentially dangerous situation.

Emergency services in Trat province were alerted to a car accident on Sukhumvit Road yesterday, September 15. Responders from the Sawang Boonchuay Rescue Association quickly coordinated with local volunteers and rushed to the scene to provide aid.

Upon arrival, they found a Toyota submerged in a drainage ditch. Inside the vehicle was a 38 year old woman, known only as Bee, who was in a state of agitation and wielding a fruit knife, preventing rescue attempts. Additional police support was requested to manage the situation.

Bee’s 18 year old son and a 69 year old man identified as A arrived at the scene and informed the rescuers that Bee suffers from depression. A explained that he had known Bee for a long time and had given her the car for personal use, although they did not live together. He also mentioned that Bee had been drinking alcohol before the accident.

Police officers waited approximately ten minutes for Bee to calm down, as she continued to sit in the car, holding the knife and shouting amidst a growing crowd of onlookers.

As Bee’s agitation began to subside, officers instructed her son to try and convince her to put down the knife, attempting to distract her. During their conversation, Bee continued to express her frustrations to her son, keeping the knife in her left hand.

Police officers gradually approached from the rear of the vehicle. When Bee switched the knife from her left hand to her right, rescuers swiftly seized the opportunity to grab the knife from her right hand.

The situation quickly escalated as Bee resisted the officers’ attempts to restrain her. It took more than five officers to finally subdue her and remove her from the car. She was then transported to Trat Hospital for further treatment.

Bee’s 47 year old brother, Thammanoon, revealed that Bee had been suffering from depression for over ten years and had been on medication throughout this period. He added that Bee has attempted suicide before, reported KhaoSod.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.