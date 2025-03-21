Masked killers fatally shoot cattle farmer in Pattani

A chilling murder in the southern province of Pattani has left a community reeling, as four masked assailants ruthlessly gunned down a local cattle farmer in a brutal execution-style shooting. The killers escaped on two motorcycles, leaving the police scrambling to uncover the motive behind the cold-blooded attack.

The horrific shooting unfolded in Ban Klang subdistrict, Panare district, Pattani province yesterday, March 20, at approximately 7.15pm.

Officers from Panare Police Station were alerted by Panare Hospital staff, who reported the arrival of a man who had been fatally shot. The victim was later identified as 64 year old Maroning Masu, a local cattle farmer.

According to officers, Maroning was shot three times in the head by four assailants who arrived on two motorcycles. The attackers, their faces obscured by cloth, used an unidentified firearm in the brutal assault before quickly fleeing the scene via an irrigation route, leaving Maroning to die from his injuries.

The motive for this savage crime remains unclear, with the police still piecing together evidence and questioning witnesses.

Officers have launched a full-scale investigation, scouring the area for any leads that could help identify the perpetrators and uncover the reasons behind the attack.

As of now, details surrounding the crime are scarce, but police are actively working to gather more information. They have promised to provide further updates as the investigation progresses, and are urging anyone with information to come forward, reported KhaoSod.

The community in Pattani has been left reeling from the senseless violence, with many wondering why Maroning, a humble cattle farmer, would be targeted in such a brutal manner. The incident has sparked widespread concern, with locals fearing that the attack may be part of a larger, more sinister pattern of violence in the region.

In similar news, a 52 year old rubber plantation worker was fatally shot while riding his motorcycle to work in Nakhon Si Thammarat province on March 14. Police have launched an investigation to determine the motive behind the attack and apprehend the gunman.