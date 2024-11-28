Risky shopping at the Mae Klong Railway Market: Thailand’s most dangerous market

Thailand’s Mae Klong Railway Market offers an extraordinary blend of local culture, tradition, and excitement. Known as the umbrella-closing market or Talad Hoop Rom, this bustling marketplace operates right on active train tracks, where vendors skillfully adjust their stalls to make way for oncoming trains. Located in Samut Songkhram, about 90 kilometres southwest of Bangkok, the market attracts visitors worldwide with its vibrant atmosphere and unique setup.

What is the Mae Klong Railway Market?

Address: CX4X+XCC, Mae Klong, Mueang Samut Songkhram District, Samut Songkhram 75000

Opening hours: Opens daily, 7am to 4pm

What people say about it (4.4 out of 5 stars, 419 reviews)

Barbara Jansen “It’s a touristy spot, but life goes on as usual. The market primarily serves locals, offering a beautiful mix of souvenirs, and fresh produce like fruits, vegetables, meat, and fish inside the market hall. We were fascinated by everything we saw—it’s definitely worth a visit. We even saw a train pass by around 8.30 to 9.00am.”

The Mae Klong Railway Market is in Samut Songkhram, about 90 kilometres southwest of Bangkok. This unique market has been operating for years, even though it sits right on active train tracks. Locals often call it “Siang Tai Market,” or “life-risking market,” a name that reflects the daring spirit of the vendors who work there.

The vendors have become experts at managing the trains that pass through the market several times a day. Just before a train arrives, they quickly pull back their stalls and umbrellas, clearing the tracks in seconds. Once the train passes, they set everything back up and continue selling. This amazing routine shows their skill and adaptability, and it’s a big reason why so many visitors come to see it. The market’s lively atmosphere and its fascinating setup make it a must-see spot for anyone visiting Thailand.

Unique market features

The Mae Klong Railway Market is unlike any other market. It is built right on active railway tracks, and trains pass through it eight times a day. When a train approaches, vendors quickly move their stalls and pull back their umbrellas to make space. Once the train has passed, they set everything back up as if nothing happened.

This unique routine has turned the market into a mix of everyday life and an exciting show. People come to buy fresh fruits, seafood, and meats, but tourists visit to watch the amazing moment when the market transforms to let the train pass. It’s a blend of hard work, skill, and tradition.

Daily train schedule The train’s arrival is the market’s highlight, creating a moment of excitement for visitors. Trains arrive at Mae Klong Station at 8.30am, 11.10am, 2.30pm, and 5.40pm, and depart at 6.20am, 9.00am, 11.30am, and 3.30pm. Arriving early ensures you have a prime spot to watch vendors quickly adapt their stalls. The synchronisation between the vendors and the train is a spectacle in itself. Within seconds, they clear the tracks, allowing the train to pass through. Once the train is gone, the market resumes as if nothing happened. This unique routine is one of the reasons Mae Klong Railway Market has gained global attention. Goods and services Mae Klong Railway Market is primarily a functional market catering to locals. It offers fresh fruits, vegetables, seafood, meats, and a range of other daily essentials. Unlike many tourist markets, Mae Klong focuses on practical goods rather than souvenirs, providing an authentic glimpse into local life. The market is also a hub for regional farmers and fishermen to sell their produce. Its offerings include tropical fruits like mangoes and durians, fresh fish, prawns, and traditional Thai snacks. The vibrant stalls and friendly vendors create a lively atmosphere that reflects the heart of Thai commerce. How to get there? Getting to Mae Klong Railway Market is an adventure in itself. Visitors have several travel options. By Train For a scenic and budget-friendly journey, take a train from Bangkok’s Wongwien Yai Station to Maha Chai. After arriving, cross the Tha Chin River by ferry to Ban Laem Station, where you can board another train directly to Mae Klong. This trip takes about three hours and offers a unique glimpse into Thailand’s countryside. By Minibus Minibuses from Bangkok’s Southern Bus Terminal (Sai Tai Mai) and Northern Bus Terminal (Mo Chit) provide a faster and more convenient option. The journey takes approximately 90 minutes, with fares ranging from 60 to 90 Thai Baht. By Taxi For those seeking convenience, hiring a taxi from Bangkok to Mae Klong can be the quickest option. However, if you are travelling with a fussy bunch and don’t want to deal with crowded spaces, the taxi will allow you to travel there without this hassle until you reach the market. Keep in mind that taxis may cost a lot from around 600 baht to 1,200 baht even (many factors dependent). Tips for visiting a railway market Plan around train times: Trains pass through the market eight times a day. Check the schedule and arrive 10–15 minutes early to watch vendors quickly clear the tracks. This unique moment is why the market is nicknamed the Talad Hoop Room, meaning the umbrella-closing market.

Combine your visit with nearby markets like Damnoen Saduak floating market to see more of Thailand's vibrant market culture and make the most of your trip. Mae Klong Railway Market is a must-visit destination for anyone exploring Thailand. Its unique setup, where vibrant market life intersects with active train tracks, offers an unforgettable experience of tradition, local culture, and excitement. Whether you're there to shop for fresh produce, capture the iconic train moment, or soak in the bustling atmosphere, this market promises a one-of-a-kind adventure. Plan your visit today to witness the charm and ingenuity of one of Thailand's most extraordinary attractions! FAQs for Mae Klong Railway Market What is the Maeklong Railway Market? The Maeklong Railway Market, also known as Talad Rom Hup or the "umbrella-closing market," is a unique marketplace located in Samut Songkhram, Thailand. It operates directly on active train tracks, where vendors quickly move their stalls and umbrellas to make way for passing trains. The market offers a vibrant atmosphere filled with fresh produce, seafood, and local goods. What types of goods can be found at the market? The market primarily serves locals and offers a variety of fresh fruits, vegetables, seafood, meats, and traditional Thai snacks. Unlike many tourist-focused markets, it emphasises practical goods rather than souvenirs. What are the opening hours? The Maeklong Railway Market is open daily from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Where is the Maeklong Railway Market located? The market is situated in Mae Klong, Mueang Samut Songkhram District, approximately 90 km southwest of Bangkok.