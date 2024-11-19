TAT and EVA Air soar to new heights with fresh partnership deal 4-year agreement to further boost tourism to Thailand from key markets via EVA Air’s global route network

Image courtesy of EVA Air

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and EVA Air today announced the renewal of their strategic partnership by signing a new Letter of Intent (LOI) in a move set to send tourists flocking to the Land of Smiles.

The renewal of vows builds on the soaring success of their previous partnership, unveiling a dynamic game plan to ramp up tourism to Thailand from major global markets.

Advertisements

TAT chief Thapanee Kiatphaibool spoke on the triumphs of their alliance over the past year, highlighting the boost in tourism figures and economic benefits. With this renewed pact, Thailand’s tourist hotspots may be busier than ever.

“Over the past year, our collaboration with EVA Air has yielded remarkable results. Their extensive network and exceptional service have facilitated travel to Thailand for visitors worldwide.

“This continued alliance will enable us to further showcase Thailand’s unique culture, stunning landscapes, and warm hospitality. Through joint marketing efforts, we will inspire travel and solidify Thailand’s position as a must-visit destination.”

Executive Vice President of EVA Air, Albert Liao echoes the sentiments of Thapanee, speaking on the positive implications for Thailand’s tourism status.

“Our ongoing partnership with the Tourism Authority of Thailand continues to bring great benefits, creating exciting opportunities to strengthen Thailand’s position as a premier destination in both established and emerging markets.

Advertisements

“Through joint marketing and tailored travel packages, we’re proud to promote Thailand’s unique attractions and warm hospitality to travellers worldwide, expanding Thailand’s reach across EVA Air’s network.”

The LOI was signed by Pattaraanong Na Chiangmai, TAT deputy governor for international marketing (Asia and South Pacific), and Tang Tseng, EVA Air vice president in a signing ceremony held at the TAT headquarters in Bangkok.

Thapanee and Liao were present to witness the signing. Together, they attended the ceremony by executives from both sides.

This renewed partnership underscores the commitment of both TAT and EVA Air to position Thailand as a must-visit destination and enhance the travel experience for visitors covering the areas including:

Joint marketing campaigns: Development and implementation of targeted advertising campaigns in key markets.

Development and implementation of targeted advertising campaigns in key markets. FAM trips: Organisation of familiarisation trips to Thailand for media personnel, influencers, and travel agents to experience and promote the destination.

Organisation of familiarisation trips to Thailand for media personnel, influencers, and travel agents to experience and promote the destination. Promotional giveaways and packages: Collaboration with tour operators and travel agents to offer attractive travel deals and incentives.

Collaboration with tour operators and travel agents to offer attractive travel deals and incentives. Joint exhibitor participation: Exploration of joint participation in TAT tradeshows and roadshows to maximise visibility and reach.

EVA Air, a Taiwan-based airline and Star Alliance member provides passenger and cargo services to around 60 destinations worldwide. EVA Air is known for its high-quality service and modern fleet.

In its short-haul network, EVA Air offers 28 weekly flights between Bangkok and Taipei, daily flights between Taipei and Chiang Mai, and connects Bangkok with Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, and Macau via Taipei.

For long-haul routes, EVA Air operates 87 weekly flights via Taipei, linking Thailand to major North American gateways like Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Seattle, and Houston in the USA, and Toronto and Vancouver in Canada, and is the leading carrier for bringing North American tourists to Thailand.

EVA also provides direct flights from Bangkok to key European cities, including London, Vienna, and Amsterdam, and via Taipei flights to Paris, Milan, and Munich. In response to the ever-growing demand for travel to Thailand, they plan to add four additional flights from January 15 to March 29, 2025, bringing our Bangkok-Taipei route to 32 flights per week.

EVA Air was honoured by Condé Nast Traveler in the 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards as one of The Best International Airlines.

EVA Air has garnered further accolades, including recognition from Travel + Leisure readers as one of the top 10 World’s Best International Airlines for 2024, and the airline has been certified as a 5-Star Airline for the ninth consecutive year by SKYTRAX, also winning 16 airline-based awards at SKYTRAX’s 2024 Global Airline Awards.

Press release