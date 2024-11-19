Party goes off-track: DJ spins gunfire at Bangkok birthday bash

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police apprehended a 19 year old DJ known as Achi, who allegedly fired a gun at a rival during a birthday party after bypassing a security barrier at a housing estate. The incident, which occurred on August 31, left the victim severely injured.

The arrest follows a two-month investigation by the police in response to a complaint filed by the injured party.

Advertisements

On the day of the incident, Achi reportedly rode pillion on a motorcycle driven by 21 year old Surasak, who is also a suspect in the case. The duo allegedly infiltrated the gated community and opened fire at the gathering.

Achi was later identified as the gunman and is now in police custody, facing charges of attempted murder and illegal possession of firearms.

Achi confessed during interrogation. He elaborated that he had purchased the firearm used in the attack online for 30,000 baht (US$867).

A long-standing feud that began on social media led him to take this drastic action. Surasak, who drove the motorcycle, reportedly assisted Achi in executing the attack at the victim’s birthday celebration.

Advertisements

The case has been a priority for law enforcement, who were alerted by the victim’s family via a social media page dedicated to criminal investigations.

Fearful of further attacks, the family urged the police to expedite the investigation. After evading capture for two months, the suspects were eventually located and apprehended in Bangkok.

Yesterday, November 18, around 9pm, Police Lieutenant General Thiti Saengsawang, along with senior officers, ordered a special task force to arrest Achi at a rented residence in the Nong Khaem district of Bangkok. The 19 year old DJ was taken into custody without incident.

The police have now transferred Achi to the Nong Khang Phlu Police Station, where he will face legal proceedings. Coordination with the responsible investigators at the Nong Khaem Police Station is ongoing, ensuring that Achi is held accountable under the Taling Chan Criminal Court warrants issued on October 18, reported KhaoSod.

Surasak, the motorcycle driver, also faces similar charges under a separate warrant. Both individuals have been charged with attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms, and illegal discharge of a firearm in a public area.