Thai smile, Roman style: New Italy-Thailand flight to boost tourism

Thailand just got a little closer to Italy. The inaugural ITA Airways direct flight from Rome to Bangkok touched down at Suvarnabhumi Airport, marking the beginning of a new era for tourism and business travel between the two countries.

This direct route, running five times a week, offers Italian travellers a smoother journey to Thailand’s famous beaches, cultural sites, and renowned hospitality.

Flight AZ0758, an Airbus A330-900neo with 291 seats, arrived packed with over 300 passengers and crew, including VIPs from ITA Airways and prominent figures in Italy’s travel industry.

On hand to welcome them were Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing, and H.E. Paolo Dionisi, Italy’s Ambassador to Thailand. They greeted passengers with warm smiles and commemorative souvenirs, underscoring the significance of this new connection.

“We are thrilled to welcome ITA Airways’ new Rome-Bangkok service. This route offers Italian travellers access to Thailand’s culture, beaches, and hospitality while strengthening ties between our countries. This route will foster travel and cultural exchange, benefiting both tourists and business travellers.”

To further spotlight the collaboration, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and ITA Airways are set to announce a strategic partnership tonight at a press conference and networking dinner at Capella Bangkok. This partnership aims to expand bilateral travel and economic engagement, solidifying Thailand’s reputation as a must-visit destination for global tourists.

The new Rome-Bangkok flights depart from Rome at 3.15pm local time on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, landing in Bangkok the following day at 7.40am. Return flights depart at 12.15pm from Bangkok, arriving in Rome by 7pm. Flights generally take 10-11 hours, depending on the weather.

“This Rome-Bangkok route is a significant addition to ITA Airways’ network, facilitating access to one of the world’s top tourism capitals,” said Emiliana Limosani, ITA Airways Chief Commercial Officer and CEO of Volare.

With its growing network, ITA Airways is poised to make Thailand a winter highlight for Italian tourists eager to experience the Land of Smiles, reported Travel Daily News.