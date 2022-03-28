Top 5 Hotels to stay in Phuket in 2022

Phuket is Thailand’s most popular and largest island. The Andaman Sea island and its beautiful shores, caves, and bays are recognized as one of Thailand’s top tourist destinations, located just 1 hour south of Bangkok.

From white sandy beaches to energetic nightlife, Phuket has plenty to offer for all types of travellers and sun-seekers. It has transformed from a backpacker’s paradise into a stylish, jet-set retreat, offering some of the most luxurious boutique hotels in the world. Whether you want to immerse yourself in nature, relax on pristine beaches, or indulge in Thai culture, there will always be a luxury hotel to fit your needs on the island.

If you’re looking for the best hotels to stay in Phuket, look no further.

Top 5 Hotels to stay in Phuket

The Naka Island

The Naka Island is an exclusive boutique resort on Naka Yai Island, a 10-minute speedboat journey from the mainland, located among magnificent shores with never-ending views of the Phang Nga Bay and the beautiful landscape of the Phuket shore. Travellers can relax and unwind in one of the 67 beautifully crafted shaped villas that mix authentic island features with breathtaking views.

Travellers can relax and unwind at Spa Naka, recline on the resort’s beachfront, swim in the big beachfront pool, or watch the sunset from the stunning Z-bar while enjoying an original cocktail or custom-blended drink.

There are many room choices, from 1 bedroom villas for couples or 3 bedroom villas if you’re travelling with your family.

Address: 1/18, 1/20 Kamala, Kathu District, Phuket 83150 (Google Maps)

Keemala

Keemala is a dreamy retreat nestled amidst lush rainforest atop rolling hills overlooking the Andaman Sea and Kamala Village. With sustainability at its core, Keemala Boasts unusual architecture that will make you feel like you’re stepping into a fantasy world. The luxury hotel has an otherworldly design inspired by Thai mythology. You can choose to stay in a pear-shaped treehouse, canvas-domed tented pool villa, or the Bird’s Nest Pool Villa. All types of accommodations come with an extensive selection of modern conveniences and offer remarkable ocean views.

In addition to the rustic yet lavish accommodation, Keemala also boasts a lagoon-like swimming pool with its own waterfall and a rooftop restaurant. It also has a tip-top spa called Mala Spa, which offers a range of holistic therapies. With everything that the hotel has to offer, you probably won’t want to leave it. However, there’s a free shuttle to and from the beach if you do want to explore nearby areas.

Address: 10/88 Moo. 6 Nakasud Rd., Kathu District Phuket, Kamala, Phuket, Thailand, 83150. (Google Maps)

The Slate

Situated at Nai Yang Beach, the magnificent Slate Hotel faces a private strip of silken sand with a beautiful palm grove. This luxury hotel is all about enchanting design. Bill Bensley, a Thailand-based architect, blends contemporary elements with the history of Phuket as a spot for tin mining. Each room and suite in the hotel are surrounded by tropical gardens, allowing you to treat your eyes with intense natural beauty.

The Slate offers 3 magnificent swimming pools, with jacuzzis, a waterfall, and swim-up bars. The hotel also provides monastery visits, Thai cooking classes, bike tours, sand-in-the-toes dining, daily kids’ club, and an amazing spa. Whether you stay with your family or your loved one, The Slate offers a tranquil getaway from your busy life.

Address: Nai Yang Beach & National Park, Amphur Thalang, Naiyang, Phuket, Thailand. (Google Maps)

Trisara

Trisara means “Third Garden in Heaven” in Sanskrit, which perfectly describes this enchanting hotel. Set on the hills to the northwest of Phuket, this luxury hotel is wrapped in a tropical forest and lush, exotic gardens. It’s truly a sanctuary for all of the senses and the perfect place for those who want to rejuvenate. It offers 48 spacious pool villas with ocean views and 2 to 6-bedroom private residences. All villas and residences are designed with luxurious interiors and Thai-inspired decors.

Besides the wonderful rooms, you can also enjoy any food your heart desires at the hotel’s top-class restaurant or pamper yourself at the beautiful spa. In addition, there’s a fantastic 45-metre swimming pool along the beachfront, where you can escape the tropical heat. To help you explore the local neighbourhood, there are cruises and excursions available as well.

Address: 60/1 Moo 6, Srisoonthorn Road, Cherngtalay, Talang, Layan, Phuket, Thailand. (Google Maps)

Rosewood Phuket

Rosewood Hotel is a tropical beach getaway at a beautiful location along a 600-metre shoreline at Emerald Bay.

It has an innovative design with subtle Thai influences, which blends perfectly with its enchanting surroundings. Each room is designed for comfort, relaxation, and entertainment. Therefore, you can enjoy luxury island living with the best style and amenities. Also, it’s a great place to stay if you’re environmentally conscious because the hotel incorporates various ecologically sound methods, including a rainwater collection.

The swimming pool in Rosewood Phuket is impressive. It has several different sections, such as a kids’ section, a sporty section for those who want to work out, and a quiet section for couples’. In addition, this luxury hotel also has an excellent spa. Designed to be a sanctuary for wellness, the spa features treatment rooms, yoga areas, a herb laboratory, and a wide range of spa rituals.

Address: 88/28 Muen-Ngern Road, Patong, Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150. (Google Maps)

All luxury hotels on this list offer a fantastic and unforgettable experience, sweeping views of the ocean and lush jungles, and top-notch facilities. Therefore, staying at one of these luxurious boutique hotels will definitely make your tropical island gateway memorable. You don’t even have to step foot outside of the hotel if you don’t want to!

