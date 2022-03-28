Travel
Top 5 Hotels to stay in Phuket in 2022
Phuket is Thailand’s most popular and largest island. The Andaman Sea island and its beautiful shores, caves, and bays are recognized as one of Thailand’s top tourist destinations, located just 1 hour south of Bangkok.
From white sandy beaches to energetic nightlife, Phuket has plenty to offer for all types of travellers and sun-seekers. It has transformed from a backpacker’s paradise into a stylish, jet-set retreat, offering some of the most luxurious boutique hotels in the world. Whether you want to immerse yourself in nature, relax on pristine beaches, or indulge in Thai culture, there will always be a luxury hotel to fit your needs on the island.
If you’re looking for the best hotels to stay in Phuket, look no further.
Top 5 Hotels to stay in Phuket
The Naka Island
The Naka Island is an exclusive boutique resort on Naka Yai Island, a 10-minute speedboat journey from the mainland, located among magnificent shores with never-ending views of the Phang Nga Bay and the beautiful landscape of the Phuket shore. Travellers can relax and unwind in one of the 67 beautifully crafted shaped villas that mix authentic island features with breathtaking views.
Travellers can relax and unwind at Spa Naka, recline on the resort’s beachfront, swim in the big beachfront pool, or watch the sunset from the stunning Z-bar while enjoying an original cocktail or custom-blended drink.
There are many room choices, from 1 bedroom villas for couples or 3 bedroom villas if you’re travelling with your family.
Address: 1/18, 1/20 Kamala, Kathu District, Phuket 83150 (Google Maps)
Keemala
Keemala is a dreamy retreat nestled amidst lush rainforest atop rolling hills overlooking the Andaman Sea and Kamala Village. With sustainability at its core, Keemala Boasts unusual architecture that will make you feel like you’re stepping into a fantasy world. The luxury hotel has an otherworldly design inspired by Thai mythology. You can choose to stay in a pear-shaped treehouse, canvas-domed tented pool villa, or the Bird’s Nest Pool Villa. All types of accommodations come with an extensive selection of modern conveniences and offer remarkable ocean views.
In addition to the rustic yet lavish accommodation, Keemala also boasts a lagoon-like swimming pool with its own waterfall and a rooftop restaurant. It also has a tip-top spa called Mala Spa, which offers a range of holistic therapies. With everything that the hotel has to offer, you probably won’t want to leave it. However, there’s a free shuttle to and from the beach if you do want to explore nearby areas.
Address: 10/88 Moo. 6 Nakasud Rd., Kathu District Phuket, Kamala, Phuket, Thailand, 83150. (Google Maps)
The Slate
Situated at Nai Yang Beach, the magnificent Slate Hotel faces a private strip of silken sand with a beautiful palm grove. This luxury hotel is all about enchanting design. Bill Bensley, a Thailand-based architect, blends contemporary elements with the history of Phuket as a spot for tin mining. Each room and suite in the hotel are surrounded by tropical gardens, allowing you to treat your eyes with intense natural beauty.
The Slate offers 3 magnificent swimming pools, with jacuzzis, a waterfall, and swim-up bars. The hotel also provides monastery visits, Thai cooking classes, bike tours, sand-in-the-toes dining, daily kids’ club, and an amazing spa. Whether you stay with your family or your loved one, The Slate offers a tranquil getaway from your busy life.
Address: Nai Yang Beach & National Park, Amphur Thalang, Naiyang, Phuket, Thailand. (Google Maps)
Trisara
Trisara means “Third Garden in Heaven” in Sanskrit, which perfectly describes this enchanting hotel. Set on the hills to the northwest of Phuket, this luxury hotel is wrapped in a tropical forest and lush, exotic gardens. It’s truly a sanctuary for all of the senses and the perfect place for those who want to rejuvenate. It offers 48 spacious pool villas with ocean views and 2 to 6-bedroom private residences. All villas and residences are designed with luxurious interiors and Thai-inspired decors.
Besides the wonderful rooms, you can also enjoy any food your heart desires at the hotel’s top-class restaurant or pamper yourself at the beautiful spa. In addition, there’s a fantastic 45-metre swimming pool along the beachfront, where you can escape the tropical heat. To help you explore the local neighbourhood, there are cruises and excursions available as well.
Address: 60/1 Moo 6, Srisoonthorn Road, Cherngtalay, Talang, Layan, Phuket, Thailand. (Google Maps)
Rosewood Phuket
Rosewood Hotel is a tropical beach getaway at a beautiful location along a 600-metre shoreline at Emerald Bay.
It has an innovative design with subtle Thai influences, which blends perfectly with its enchanting surroundings. Each room is designed for comfort, relaxation, and entertainment. Therefore, you can enjoy luxury island living with the best style and amenities. Also, it’s a great place to stay if you’re environmentally conscious because the hotel incorporates various ecologically sound methods, including a rainwater collection.
The swimming pool in Rosewood Phuket is impressive. It has several different sections, such as a kids’ section, a sporty section for those who want to work out, and a quiet section for couples’. In addition, this luxury hotel also has an excellent spa. Designed to be a sanctuary for wellness, the spa features treatment rooms, yoga areas, a herb laboratory, and a wide range of spa rituals.
Address: 88/28 Muen-Ngern Road, Patong, Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150. (Google Maps)
All luxury hotels on this list offer a fantastic and unforgettable experience, sweeping views of the ocean and lush jungles, and top-notch facilities. Therefore, staying at one of these luxurious boutique hotels will definitely make your tropical island gateway memorable. You don’t even have to step foot outside of the hotel if you don’t want to!
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Cash-strapped Thai Airways sells aircraft seats for 35,000 baht a pair
IKEA to open another store in Bangkok’s Phrom Phong area
Thailand News Today | One Thai province to declare Covid endemic on April 1
ATOLL – To be the favorite destination where people go to meet, eat & drink
Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at Academy Awards… but WHY!? (full acceptance speech)
Prayut pushes pre-Songkran Covid boosters, 6 walk-in centres open in Bangkok
Deadline to apply for “Covid” visa extension now May 24, immigration gets stricter
Albino water buffalo sells for 2.5 million baht at Thailand buffalo festival
Top 5 Hotels to stay in Phuket in 2022
5 coolest hotels in Kanchanaburi to stay during Songkran 2022
No breathalyser test for Phuket resort owner after crash, police say he didn’t smell like alcohol
Asia News Today | Both black boxes now found on China plane & lockdown in Shanghai
Body of Burmese fisherman found in oil tank in southern Thailand’s Surat Thani
Monday Covid Update: 24,635 new cases; provincial totals
Tangmo: Senators warn police to store speedboat ‘properly’
Thailand government warns of jail time for selling unripe durian
Thailand News Update | Tourism officials call to end all entry restrictions in Thailand
All quarantine rules lifted for international travellers to Indonesia
‘Deltacron’ in Thailand? Pft! We got this – Public Health Minister
Police order shutdown of 3 go-go bars, nightclubs in Bangkok’s Thonburi
Bangkok instant noodle shop draws thousands of teens
Travelling to Thailand… It’s Complicated | GMT
City Guide: How to open a bank account in Thailand 2022
Everything you need to know about Thai food
Test & Go, Thailand Pass could be gone by June if no Covid surge after Songkran
Deadline this Friday to apply for 60-day “Covid” visa extension
Thailand News Update | Thailand cuts quarantine time
UPDATE: Russia claims it destroyed Ukraine ‘weapons depot’ with hypersonic missile
The Story of Songkran – What you need to know about the Thai New Year
Not so fast: Thai epidemiologist questions plans to declare Covid-19 endemic by July
Vietnamese man tries to paddle from Phuket to India on inflatable boat to see his wife
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Expats3 days ago
City Guide: How to open a bank account in Thailand 2022
- Food4 days ago
Everything you need to know about Thai food
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Test & Go, Thailand Pass could be gone by June if no Covid surge after Songkran
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
VERSO – The school that equips students with future-ready skills
- Press Room3 days ago
Is Vietnam opening its borders to international visitors?
- Bangkok3 days ago
To splash or not to splash? Bangkok mulls Songkran parties on Khao San Road, after tourism industry rebuke
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok man arrested for allegedly luring boys into porn, believed to be part of ring
- Cannabis3 days ago
Police in Isaan Thailand told to be lenient with cannabis growers after grandma’s arrest
Recent comments: