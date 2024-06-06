Must see Chachoengsao: Top attractions to visit

PHOTO: สำนักงานประชาสัมพันธ์จังหวัดฉะเชิงเทรา, website

Tucked away in eastern Thailand, Chachoengsao, or Mueang Paet Riu, is just the spot to escape Bangkok. It’s a quick trip and you’ll find yourself in this charming province full of culture and stunning views that everyone falls in love with. Whether you’re into history, nature, or just want a peaceful break, Chachoengsao’s got you covered.

Explore Chachoengsao

Chachoengsao is like a walk through history with its mix of old temples and colonial buildings. The most famous temple here is Wat Sothon Wararam Worawihan. It’s home to the beloved Phra Buddha Sothon statue and boasts some seriously detailed carvings and beautiful murals. People always rave about the stunning architecture.

Then there’s Wat Saman Rattanaram, another spot you can’t miss. It’s famous for its huge reclining Buddha statue, which is 50 metres long and 15 metres high. Plus, there’s a massive fruit bat colony that loves hanging out in the trees come evening.

The best time to check out Chachoengsao is from November to February. This cool and dry season means comfy temps and the province practically bursting with colour. Plus, there are some cool traditional events and celebrations happening during this time.

Must see Chachoengsao

Wat Sothorn Wararam Worawihan

Luang Pho Sothon Temple, or Sothon Wararam Worawihan Temple, is a really cool spot to check out in Chachoengsao. You’ll find it on Maruphong Road, just a couple of kilometres from the central market, so getting there is a breeze.

Inside, there’s this Buddha image called Luangpho Phutthasothon that everyone absolutely loves. This statue is a big deal for both locals and visitors, making the temple super important for the Chachoengsao province.

The place got its Royal Monastery Elementary Level Worawihan status back on August 8, 1958, and it’s packed with beautiful architectural designs. One of the main attractions is the Luang Pho Sothon Chapel, where people often go to make offerings with eggs and plays.

With its rich cultural and religious vibe, Luang Pho Sothon Temple draws folks from all over Thailand. Plus, since it’s so close to the central market, it’s really convenient for tourists and locals to visit.

Wat Saman Rattanaram

Wat Saman Rattanaram Temple, nestled in the Bang Khla district, really stands out in Chachoengsao. This place is super famous for its gigantic Ganesha statue, which is actually the biggest one in Thailand. People from all over flock here to pay their respects to the deity of success.

Right by the Bang Pakong River, the temple also offers some seriously stunning views. The peaceful vibe around the river just adds to the calm feeling you get when you visit. You’ll see folks from all over making merit and showing their devotion.

One of the coolest things about Wat Saman Rattanaram is its mix of statues. Besides that massive Ganesha, they’ve got statues of various gods from different religions. This mix shows just how welcoming the temple is to people of all faiths.

Nearby, you’ll find loads of local vendors selling all sorts of offerings. You can grab flowers, garlands, and incense sticks to use in your prayers. The busy market scene brings a lively touch to the area.

Getting to the temple is a breeze, too. It’s just a short trip from Chachoengsao town centre, which makes it a hot spot for both tourists and locals. The easy access keeps people coming back again and again.

Shrine of Ganesha in Khlong Khuean National Park

In Khlong Khuean National Park, you’ll find the Shrine of Ganesha, a pretty notable spot. This place has a huge statue of Ganesha that pulls in tonnes of visitors, becoming quite the spiritual hangout. Nestled in the park’s natural beauty, it offers a peaceful vibe for some worship and self-reflection.

Both travellers and locals often pop by this site, making their trip to Chachoengsao even more memorable. The shrine’s detailed design and craftsmanship show off some serious cultural heritage. Visitors leave offerings for luck, wealth, and good health.

Nearby, there are little stalls selling traditional goodies like flower garlands and incense, adding to the sacred feel of the place. The national park itself is full of lush landscapes and wildlife, making for a stunning background to the shrine. Checking out both the shrine and the park gives you a taste of Chachoengsao’s special mix of spirituality and nature.

Baan Mai Riverside Market

The Baan Mai Riverside Market in Chachoengsao is a cool mix of Thai and Chinese vibes. It’s been around since King Rama V’s time, sitting along the Bang Pakong River. The place is decked out with old-school wooden shopfronts from way back when. Back in the day, boats used to bring in all the goods, but now with better roads, cars have taken over.

Even though a lot of shops closed, a few stuck it out, keeping the market’s old charm alive. These days, it’s buzzing with both locals and tourists. The market got a fresh breath of life thanks to The Baan Mai Market Conservative Association. Now, you can shop for traditional Thai hats and clothes or hit up food stalls for some yummy local treats.

It’s managed by the Office of Tourism and Sports Chachoengsao, and it’s all about bringing back the province’s culture. The market isn’t just about shopping; it’s like a walk down memory lane. The efforts to keep it going highlight how the Thai and Chinese communities blend together here, making it a must-see historical spot.

Chachoengsao Bang Khla Floating Market

Bang Khla Floating Market is really boosting Chachoengsao tourism. It kicked off in early 2008 and is open every Saturday and Sunday from 8 AM to 5 PM. The local municipality is behind the market, turning it into a go-to spot for weekends.

You can dive into a lively mix of local goodies here. Food stalls serve up all sorts of traditional Thai dishes. If you love shopping, you’ll find fresh produce, cool handicrafts, and fun souvenirs. The place is buzzing and gives you a real taste of the local culture.

Set along the Bang Pakong River, the market offers some stunning water views. The scene gets even more charming with local boat vendors selling stuff from their little wooden boats. It’s a perfect spot for anyone into photography.

Families will find plenty to do. The boat tours on the river are a big hit, giving you a different perspective of the market and the area around it. Plus, there are live shows with traditional music and dance to keep everyone entertained all day.

If you’re checking out Chachoengsao, you have to swing by Bang Khla Floating Market. It’s got shopping, yummy food, and loads of cultural activities all in one place, making it an awesome weekend getaway. Besides Bangkok, there are many provinces that tourists should visit, we recommend you to check our article on ‘Must see Buriram.‘