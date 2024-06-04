Must see Buriram: A destination with something for everyone

PHOTO: Chang International Circuit, Buriram by Abijit M Somashekar, Google Maps.

Nestled in the heart of Thailand, Buriram offers an intriguing blend of history, culture, and modern attractions that captivate travellers from around the world. Once known primarily for its serene Khao Kradong Forest Park, Buriram has evolved into a vibrant destination, now equally famed for its impressive sports facilities, including the Chang International Circuit and Chang Arena.

Explore Buriram

Buriram offers a blend of historical and modern attractions. Phanom Rung Historical Park stands out with its well-preserved Khmer architecture. Located in Buriram Province, it attracts history enthusiasts eager to explore the ancient Hindu temple complex.

Another significant site is Khao Kradong Forest Park. Visitors hike up the extinct volcano that houses the Phra Suphatbophit Buddha statue. The hike rewards with panoramic views of Buriram city.

For sports lovers, Chang International Circuit offers thrilling motor races. Near the circuit, Chang Arena provides an electric atmosphere for football fans.

Must see Buriram

Khao Kradong Volcano Forest Park

Khao Kradong Volcano Forest Park is found 10km from Buriram City centre. This park sits atop an extinct volcano, offering visitors both natural beauty and historical significance. The main attraction is the Phra Suphatbophit Buddha statue, which stands at the summit. Visitors can reach this statue via a 5-minute walk up 297 steps or drive to the car park at the top.

At 265 metres high, the summit provides breathtaking views of the surrounding Buriram province. The site’s unique name, Kradong, comes from the Khmer word for “turtle shell,” reflecting the shape of the extinct volcano. Besides the statue, visitors can enjoy nature trails and walks within the national park.

Most tourists allocate about an hour to cover the main highlights, making it an ideal start before exploring other attractions in Buriram. Given its proximity to the city and stadiums, a taxi can be convenient for those looking to visit multiple destinations.

Wat Tham Theeraram

Wat Tham Theeraram is an unimposing yet captivating destination in Buriram province. Located a short distance from the popular Khao Kradong Forest Park, this serene temple offers a tranquil escape. Set against a backdrop of verdant hills, it’s ideal for those seeking a peaceful retreat.

For those interested in local culture, Wat Tham Theeraram provides insight into regional religious practices.

The temple grounds also feature a small pond surrounded by lush greenery. This spot is perfect for reflection and quiet walks. The area around the temple is less crowded than other tourist spots, making it a hidden gem in Buriram.

To fully grasp the temple’s charm, allocate at least 30 minutes. The tranquil surroundings make it an ideal addition to any Buriram itinerary.

Chang International Circuit

Located in Buriram Province, the Chang International Circuit is a premier destination for motorsport enthusiasts. Opened in 2014, this state-of-the-art track hosts numerous international events, including MotoGP and Super GT. The circuit, designed by Hermann Tilke, meets the highest global standards.

The facility also features advanced amenities. Visitors appreciate ample parking, varied food options, and modern restrooms. Guided tours offer behind-the-scenes access to pit lanes and media centres, enhancing the experience.

Events at Chang International Circuit boost tourism in Buriram, drawing visitors worldwide. Whether a racing fan or a tourist, the circuit promises an unforgettable experience in Buriram Province.

Wat Khao Phra Angkhan, Buriram

Wat Khao Phra Angkhan, located near the Cambodian border, is a striking Buddhist temple. It’s built on a significant Khmer site, evident from the sandstone boundaries. A steep drive up an extinct volcano leads to this unique temple.

The architecture of Wat Khao Phra Angkhan stands out. Unlike traditional Thai or Khmer temples, it features square bases and matching facades. This distinct design makes it a memorable visit.

The temple complex includes a massive gold reclining Buddha. The surrounding area offers panoramic views, overlooking trees and fields stretching to the horizon. These aerial views add to the temple’s allure.

Wat Khao Phra Angkhan may feel somewhat remote. Yet, its unique design and impressive setting make it worthwhile. It’s a perfect complement to other nearby attractions in Buriram Province, such as Phanomrung Historical Park and Prasat Muang Tam.

Phanom Rung Historical Park

Phanom Rung Historical Park stands as a jewel in Buriram Province’s diverse tapestry. This ancient Hindu shrine sits atop Phanom Rung Hill, revered for its significant Khmer architectural grandeur. A testament to Buriram’s rich cultural heritage, the site features intricate stone carvings and stunning artistic prowess.

At the heart of this historical park, visitors encounter a sacred shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva, a supreme deity in Hinduism. Dating back to the 15th-18th Buddhist centuries, the site symbolises profound spiritual roots embedded in Buriram’s culture. The park offers insight into the harmonious blend of historic elegance and craftsmanship.

Khao Kradong Forest

Khao Kradong Forest Park ranks among the top destinations in Buriram Province. Located around 10 km from the city centre, this site was once an active volcano. Visitors often start their journey here before heading to nearby stadiums. The park is famous for its giant Buddha statue, Phra Suphatbophit, sitting at the top of the mountain.

Reaching the peak stands as an undemanding task. One can either walk up 297 steps or drive to the summit. At 265 metres high, the views from the top are stunning. The surrounding park features trails and scenic walks, providing a tranquil escape.

Open daily, Khao Kradong Forest Park can be explored in under an hour, making it a quick yet fulfilling visit. The site attracts not just tourists but also geologists keen on its unique natural history. Conveniently located and rich in culture, this park serves as a key highlight in Buriram.

Wat Pa Khao Noi, Buriram

Wat Pa Khao Noi, nestled in the Buriram province, is a must-see destination. Within its lush confines sits the majestic Prabormthat Chedi Srisuvachonanusong Monument. Crafted with dedication by Luang Pu Mun’s disciples, this edifice showcases their unwavering faith.

The monument serves as a reliquary for Prabormsaririkkathat, the sacred Buddha relics. It also honours Luang Pu Suwat Suwajon, a revered monk known for his wisdom and integrity. Wat Pa Khao Noi exudes a serene atmosphere, making it perfect for reflection and spiritual exploration.

Exploring Wat Pa Khao Noi offers a unique glimpse into the rich spiritual heritage of Buriram. Visitors leave with a profound appreciation for its cultural and religious significance.

Lam Nang Rong Dam

Lam Nang Rong Dam is a notable attraction in Buriram Province. Located about 60 kilometres from Buriram City, the dam offers a peaceful retreat surrounded by natural beauty. Built for irrigation and water conservation, it supports local agriculture.

Visitors enjoy the serene environment. The dam spans a large area, creating a picturesque reservoir. Bird watching is popular here. If you’re lucky, you might spot rare species.

Picnic spots dot the area. Families and friends gather for a day out. During weekends and holidays, the place buzzes with activity.

The scenery is stunning. Green hills and clear waters provide a perfect backdrop for photography. Early morning and late afternoon offer the best light.

Fishing enthusiasts find Lam Nang Rong Dam attractive. The reservoir is home to various fish species. Anglers can expect a rewarding experience here.

Nearby, small shops offer local snacks and refreshments. After a day of activities, visitors often relax with a meal by the water.

Incorporating Lam Nang Rong Dam into your itinerary adds variety to exploring Buriram. This serene spot complements the province’s rich cultural and historical sites, providing a complete travel experience.

In Thailand there are many provinces that should be explored besides Bangkok, we would love to recommend you visit ‘Must see Bueng Kan.‘