Sole search: Ultramarathoner sets 1,000km run record in 12 days

Image courtesy of Lim Yaohui / Straits Times

Ultramarathoner Natalie Dau achieved a remarkable feat by completing a 1,000-kilometre solo run across Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore in just 12 days. Despite enduring scorching heat, melted shoes, and a hip injury, Dau persevered, crossing the finish line at The Westin Singapore yesterday to an adoring home crowd of over 100 supporters.

The 52 year old runner’s journey began in Hat Yai district, Songkhla, Thailand, on May 25. Her completion of the run not only set a Singapore record for the Fastest 1,000km Thailand-Singapore Ultramarathon but also awaits certification from Guinness World Records for the fastest crossing of Peninsular Malaysia on foot.

Throughout her run, she raised over US$50,000 for the global charity GRLS, dedicated to empowering women and girls through sports and leadership development.

Reflecting on her challenging journey, Dau expressed initial concerns after injuring her hip on the first day but was determined not to let down her supporters.

Despite facing physical discomfort, sleep deprivation, and mental exhaustion, the unwavering support from friends, family, and fellow runners fuelled her with the determination she needed to keep on pressing forward.

“I think it just shows the community and friends coming together, and it definitely made a difference to help me.”

Dau’s support crew, including her on-site coach Arthur Tong, played a crucial role in ensuring her safety and navigation throughout the treacherous route. Tong, who cycled alongside Dau, suffered carpal tunnel syndrome from his mission to accompany her.

A local runner, 44 year old Eugene Lim accompanied Dau for part of her journey. He emphasised the importance of support during her lowest moments away from home, highlighting the solidarity of the running community.

With her record-setting accomplishment behind her, running the equivalent of 24 full marathons, Dau looks forward to spending quality time with her daughter and recovering before her next challenge, the Sydney Marathon later in 2024.

Despite the physical toll, Dau remains undeterred, ready to face whatever lies ahead in her ongoing pursuit of athletic excellence, reported The Nation.