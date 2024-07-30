Doubling the delicious: Flames x Eat Me celebrating oceanic and local harvest delights

Photo via Intercontinental Koh samui resort

InterContinental Koh Samui Resort proudly presents an exquisite five-course menu crafted by Chef Tim Butler from Eat Me Bangkok, showcasing his culinary prowess and dedication to sustainability working together with the hotel’s culinary team led by Chef Amporn.

This initiative is part of InterContinental Koh Samui Resort’s commitment to redefining dining experiences through sustainable practices. Each dish is meticulously curated with predominantly locally sourced produce from Thailand, infused with Chef Tim Butler’s creative recipe.

This collaboration not only highlights Chef Tim Butler’s knowledge and respect for regional ingredients but also underscores the hotel’s ethos of promoting ethical dining and supporting local communities. By prioritizing local sourcing and innovative cooking techniques, the menu promises freshness, flavour, and a reduced environmental footprint. Guests are invited to enjoy a dining experience where every bite celebrates oceanic and local harvest delights.



Doubling the delicious: flames x eat me

Celebrating oceanic and local harvest delights

Five-course Dinner at Flames (incl. pre-dinner drinks & canape at Air Bar)

Saturday 10 August 2024 THB 3,200++/ person

Sunday 11 August 2024 THB 3,200++/ person

IHG members get a 20%V discount for food only.

Optional Beverage Package | THB 1,000++ / person

(Beverage package includes free flow of hotel’s selected white wine, red wine, sparkling and soft drinks during the dinner)

Reserve your seat and more information, at https://bit.ly/DoublingTheDelicious

The journey experience starts from 05:00 pm to 10:00 pm



5 pm – 6.30 pm at Air Bar

Welcome drinks by TARSIER at Air Bar, served with creative canapés by the hotel’s head chef, Chef Amporn and the hotel’s culinary team.

7 pm – 10 pm at Flames Restaurant

Five-course menu curated by Chef Tim Butler from Eat Me Bangkok, and the hotel’s culinary team led by Chef Amporn.

IHG members get a 30% discount when booking to stay with us during the event – book direct only.

Contact us at T. +66 7742 9100

WhatsApp: +66 89 973 6372

Email-fb@ickohsamui.com

