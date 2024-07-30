Police arrest violent debt collector after tip-off in Bangkok

Picture courtesy of Kindel media from pexels.com

Police apprehended a member of a violent debt collection gang, linked to the assault of a 73 year old woman, following a tip-off. He was caught while attempting to flee from a motel on the outskirts of Bangkok.

High-ranking police officials, including Thiti Sangsawang, Noppasin Poolsawat, and Thiradech Thamsuthee, along with a team of investigators, today, July 30, successfully arrested Kritchit, also known as 33 year old Chit Thasala, from Nakhon Si Thammarat Province.

He is one of the three members of the gang responsible for violent debt collection activities, including physical assault, intimidation, kicking doors, cutting off electricity, and locking debtors inside their homes.

The Min Buri Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Kritchit on July 23 for operating an unauthorised personal loan business, charging excessive interest, and threatening debt collection practices. He was apprehended at a hotel in the Saphan Sung district as he tried to escape in his car.

During interrogation, Kritchit denied all charges, stating he had only completed Grade 9 and originally worked as a fruit farmer in Phuket’s Thalang District. In 2022, he sold his orchard land and used the proceeds to start a money-lending business.

He collaborated with two other suspects, Ta and Khet, who are still at large, to lend money in the Min Buri, Ram Inthra, Rom Klao, and On Nut areas.

They charged an interest rate of 20% per day, with borrowers typically taking out loans of 5,000 to 6,000 baht. Kritchit claimed that Ta and Khet were responsible for using violence against the debtors on the day of the incident.

“I only worked with Ta and Khet to lend money. They were the ones who used violence.”

However, police remain sceptical of his testimony. Investigations revealed that Kritchit is romantically involved with the younger sister of Kenwit, another gang member who was previously arrested for assaulting the older woman.

Kenwit’s gang had attacked the 73 year old in the Chokchai area. After receiving a tip-off, Kritchit fled to the hotel where he was eventually captured.

Police have now transferred Kritchit to the Min Buri Police Station for further legal proceedings. His capture is a significant breakthrough in the ongoing crackdown against violent debt collection gangs operating in Bangkok and nearby areas.

We are committed to cracking down on these illegal activities and ensuring the safety of our citizens as remarked one of the lead investigators.

Kritchit’s case will proceed through the legal system, and police are continuing their search for the remaining gang members, Ta and Khet. The investigation remains ongoing, with police hopeful that further arrests will follow, dismantling the entire network of violent debt collectors, reported Khaosod.