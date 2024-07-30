Thai vendor denies assault, cites stress from poor sales

Picture courtesy of Genaro Servín from pexels.com

A Thai grilled squid vendor turned himself in and expressed remorse after allegedly striking a Pattaya city official who requested him to move his sidecar motorcycle from obstructing traffic.

The vendor, however, denied the physical assault, citing stress from poor sales as the trigger for the incident. He claimed their encounter was limited to a verbal disagreement and a shirt tug.

Pattaya police yesterday, July 29, invited a 42 year old former temporary employee at the government’s Public Works Department and a current grilled squid vendor, Siwachett Nakham to meet with an investigator to address the dispute.

The altercation involved Siwachett and a 40 year old Pattaya city official, Udon Woranam, who had requested Siwachett to move his vehicle, which was blocking traffic near Jomtien Beach, directly in front of the Dongtan Police Box.

Siwachett was accused of punching Udon after the latter politely asked him to move his motorcycle. Siwachett, who acknowledged being the person in the video, denied the physical assault, maintaining that he only had a verbal confrontation with Udon and tugged his shirt.

He cited stress from poor sales and financial burdens as the reasons behind his behaviour.

“I did not intend to harm Mr Udon because I had worked with the Public Works Department before, so I knew it was a bad idea to hit an official.”

Siwachett extended an apology for his actions, and Udon expressed that he did not wish to pursue the matter further. Despite this, Pattaya City insisted on taking legal action against the vendor to set a precedent and deter similar future incidents.

Selling goods

Additionally, Udon advised other vendors to remain calm, control their emotions, and adhere to the designated areas for selling their goods according to the law.

Following the resolution of this dispute, traffic police officers from Pattaya Police Station conducted a raid on vendors illegally selling goods on public sidewalks and roads around Pattaya. This operation was in response to complaints from tourists about obstructions and hazards caused by unorganized vendors.

When authorities arrived near Pattaya Police Station’s Dong Tan substation, they encountered heavy traffic congestion caused by street vendors parking on the road. Some vendors attempted to evade arrest by speeding through the officers’ blockade, putting the safety of both officers and nearby individuals at risk.

Thai police managed to apprehend 12 vendors, who will now face legal proceedings for violating traffic and cleanliness laws. The police also announced plans to increase daily inspections in collaboration with municipal officials to restore public spaces for residents and tourists, reported the Pattaya News.