Guide to visiting Koh Samui in 2022

Koh Samui, Thailand is the second largest island, with abundant activities in the province of Surat Thani. Ready to plan a trip to one of Thailand’s most beautiful islands, Koh Samui, but confused about where to start? No need to worry; we have your basics covered in the guide to Koh Samui island!

Well, the end of 2022 is set to arrive, and we are about to enter the last quarter of the year and head over to Halloween, Christmas, and New Year’s Celebrations. It is a time to travel with families and friends, to take a respite from the hustle and bustle of all the current affairs news coming out from all corners of the world.

The year 2022 has been a rollercoaster ride. The road of recovery for countries affected by supply chains for low supply yet high demand in the first half of 2022. The rise of inflation in the U.S., U.K., E.U., and other countries following suit.

But just for a moment, let’s forget about everything for a week, and put our feet on white sandy beaches, and view the Gulf of Thailand with its azure waters, some delicious seafood, and villas in Samui surrounded by the rainforest. So let’s forget about our troubles and enter the beautiful island of Koh Samui, Thailand.

How to get to Koh Samui From Bangkok?

You can fly into Koh Samui International Airport with Bangkok Airways, AirAsia, or Thai Airways routes. On the other hand, you can take a ferry to Koh Samui, which requires around 1-2 hours, depending on what pier you are getting on board.

Check for the dock area before you commit, as a few are 30-45 minutes apart. Also, most boats depart from Nathon Dock, a ride away from Chaweng, so you want to coordinate your transportation to arrive.

Another choice is to purchase a consolidated ticket from Surat Thani Air terminal to Koh Samui, which incorporates a minivan or transport to the pier and the ship ride. You can, however, get a key on the spot after landing at the air terminal.

Commuting around Koh Samui is a breeze, as the second-largest island in Thailand has only one main road. You can rent a motorbike and pay between 150-200 Baht per day or take a red pick-up-like taxi to go to various parts of the island.

When is the Best Month To Visit Koh Samui?

A tropical island in Thailand, Koh Samui is dominated by two seasons: hot and rainy weather, all year long. Koh Samui is hot, with the weather reaching as high as 34 degrees. On the other hand, during the monsoon season, the months of July to November are high thunderstorms on the island.

You can visit many of the island’s tourist attractions from February till May when there are fewer people, and it is less crowded. However, the months between February till May are the driest.

Furthermore, prices are at their peaks from December till February when the weather offers a nice breezy wind.

Now that is out of the way, let’s discuss seven reasons why you should visit the island of Koh Samui.

1. Beautiful Beaches in Koh Samui

Koh Samui is known for its vast, beautiful azure beaches, with beautiful sunshine all year round. Three of the most popular beaches are Bophut, Bang Rak Beach, and Chaweng Beach. Chaweng Beach is one of the most popular tourist areas on the island. However, the beaches provide one of the most amazing views of the jungle surrounding the island while you are sitting on the beach chairs sipping cocktails and enjoying the warm sun.

Koh Samui is famous among expats and locals for its diving and scuba diving on the island. In addition, Koh Samui has a couple of pleasant swimming spots. The popular areas for swimming or plunging are close to other nearby islands like Koh Tao and Koh Phangan.

Your ideal choice is to book a day visit through a nearby travel industry organization so that they can take you around the best swimming spots by speedboat.

Koh Tao and Koh Nangyuan are two well-known sights for swimming or scuba plunging, and they can undoubtedly be reached by speedboat from Koh Samui.

Experienced ensured jumpers could profoundly investigate the waters and swim through coral reefs.

Whether scuba jumping or swimming close to the surface, you make sure to detect some intriguing fish and ocean animals while investigating the seas.

2. Visit the Cultural Site in Koh Samui

Koh Samui used to be a fisherman village in Thailand. Still, it is a mix of cosmopolitan expats from all over the world, with apartments, buildings, luxury villas, and shopping malls. But the charm and allure of Koh Samui are not lost just yet.

There are three must-visit attractions you visit when you are in Koh Samui with families or friends. Big Buddha, Mummified Monk, and Ang Thong National Marine Park are the three must-visit attractions. These are traditional and cultural attractions that are just mesmerizing for everyone who is in Koh Samui. For an in-depth guide on what leisure activities you must visit in Koh Samui, check out the blog here.

Ang Thong National Marine Park

Ang Strap Public Marine Park is an archipelago of 42 islands, every one rough and extraordinary.

All through the recreation area, you can track down limestone bluffs, rough caverns, thick wilderness, lakes and streams, cascades, coral reefs, tidal ponds, climbing trails, and sandy seashores associated with the energetic blue sea.

Features in the recreation area incorporate the Emerald Lake, or “Thale Nai,” an emerald saltwater lake amidst the wilderness; Koh Sam Sao, an island with great swimming; and Koh Mae, an island with a lofty climb that prompts a great perspective.

Fortunately, Ang Thong National Marine Park is very much safeguarded as a public park, so colourful untamed life can flourish, and human development is minimal.

Big Buddha

The Big Buddha should put on any rundown of things to see in Koh Samui.

Officially known as Wat Phra Yai, this Buddhist sanctuary complex is situated on the little island of Koh Samui.

The monstrous brilliant Buddha sitting at the highest point of the sanctuary steps is 12 meters tall and was completed in 1972.

On the off chance you’re flying into Koh Samui, you can now and again see the Big Buddha from the plane.

3. Activities in Koh Samui

We touched upon the beautiful beaches you must visit in Koh Samui, but there are way more activities to do in Koh Samui, even if the island has only one main road. Koh Samui island has plenty of activities, such as hiking to its surrounding rainforests or jungles, waterfalls, paddle boarding, Muay Thai, and much more.

There are plenty of leisure activities on the beautiful island, but I will touch on two of the main activities you must do in Koh Samui: hiking to Elephant Rock and Paddle Boarding.

Hiking Up Elephant Rock

Elephant Rock is situated among Chaweng and Lamai Oceanside. This vast stone development is named “Elephant Rock” basically because it seems to be a monster rock a similar size to an Asian Elephant.

You can climb Elephant Rock to get a tremendous 360-degree view of the beautiful seashores from the top of the hill.

Paddle Boards in Koh Samui

With a sea view as staggering as Koh Samui, give your all to invest however much energy in the water as can while you are at the island.

Paddleboards are weighty and substantial, so they are not difficult to adjust to, regardless of whether it is your most memorable time.

This is an extraordinary method for absorbing perspectives and investing quality energy with the sea, and it is a family-accommodating movement too. Also, try to time your paddle board activities during the evening time around 5 pm, to watch the beautiful sunset coming down at Bang Rak Beach.

Visit this fantastic in-depth blog for more information on various historical attractions in Koh Samui.

4. Night Markets in Koh Samui

Koh Samui night market is not lost just yet as after 6 pm, stalls start to open, but the night markets are only open from 6 pm onwards, but it remains a popular destination for locals and tourists alike. The night market offers a wide range of goods, including clothing, souvenirs, food, and drinks.

The Central Festival Shopping Mall even offers locals and tourists alike to open its doors after 6 pm, which means that the Koh Samui night markets are not lost just yet. After 6 pm, stalls start opening to cater to this new customer base.

Even at the famous Fisherman’s Village, you can visit the Friday Night Market along the beach road to soak in the island food and culture that made the island and Thailand very popular.

Toward the end of the central avenue of Angler’s Town, you will find The Wharf, a little beachfront market that offers some more elegant items yet can be priced higher than other local night market shopping areas.

5. Seafood in Koh Samui (Or Just Food)

Thailand is a foodie paradise, filling your stomach with all the chillies, sweets, sours, and flavours. Koh Samui is also the island where you can find all kinds of food, from the local street vendors at the night market, beachfront, or even hotels with all price points.

You have all types of cuisine in Koh Samui, from Indian to Mediterranean, to Italian and Thai Food. Southern Thailand is known for its spicy curry mixes, and of course, if you are on the island, you must not miss seafood.

Sala Thai serves a scope of scrumptious bona fide Thai dishes at sensible and reasonable costs. Aside from their Thai strength, they offer a restricted range of worldwide foods. The setting is very welcoming, with an exquisite conventional construction in Thai style. You can enjoy a fantastic night with a delicate soft tropical breeze flowing while eating, as the café has no walls. While you are there you must try their famous steamed snow fish with lemon sauce.

While at the night market in Fisherman’s Village, do not miss the food court in the middle of The Wharf serving authentic Thai food on the beachfront. The Wharf’s prices can be as low as 50 Baht or as high as 500 Baht if you are seeking streaks or European Cuisine.

On the other hand, you must visit Duomo on Chaweng Beach if you seek European Cuisine. Assuming you’re in the mood for pizza, make time for Duomo on the Chaweng beachside. This Italian café has probably the best pizza, with a determination of meat and veggie lover choices to look over. Specifically, we love their 4-Cheddar pizza, which is basic yet complex because of the layers of flavour.

If you are searching for a put to enjoy your number one Indian curry, Roasted Evenings will be your comfortable little spot on the island. With brilliant bona fide Indian flavours, this eatery is a hit among numerous visitors due to its top-notch food, immaculate help, and sensible costs. Their famous chicken tikka masala is a must-try for an explosive flavour.

6. Cafes to Visit in Koh Samui

Once you are at the beach in the beautiful morning sunshine with your toes in the white sand and a view of the beautiful azure ocean water on the horizon, there is no better feeling than to take a sip of hot espresso with a plate of an almond croissant.

Koh Samui island, with its major makeover from a fisherman’s island to become a cosmopolitan functioning island, is full of coffee shops and cafes to sit and relax while working on the beautiful seating arrangements. The island has franchise coffee shops such as Starbucks and Coffee Club in the Central Festival shopping mall.

However, you must visit so many independent coffee shops in Koh Samui. Some of the best coffee shops serving up robusta coffee beans in the morning are at Fisherman Village. Two coffee shops in Fisherman’s Village are Billabong Surf Club and The Villagran. Both coffee shop arrangements are towards the traditional design of wooden chairs, with beautiful paints all hanging throughout-out the cafes. The air conditioning at Billabong Surf Club is fantastic for taking your laptop, sipping some coffee, and working with a view of the beach just outside.

Staying on the island, you would want its famous coconut juices and flavours to refresh during a long day out. Summer by Coco Tam is a must-visit spot to relax on the beach with its beanbag seating arrangements and various coconut drinks and eats to refresh and start trailing along various night markets in Koh Samui.

My favourite coffee shop to visit is Bar Baguette. Their coffee is robust, and you must try ice-americano with a serving of tacos and a baguette later in the afternoon. I stayed there for 5 hours working, chilling, and talking to the customers there. During lunch, they serve amazing juices, smoothies, and meals at very reasonable prices and exceptional services.

Now you might be thinking, there is much to do and see in Koh Samui, where I stay on the island.

For my recommendation, you must rent villas in Koh Samui while visiting the island with friends or family. However, the island has fantastic apartments to rent nearby the beach to have a full-on experience of enjoying the scenic view of the beach and, of course, the beautiful rainforest in its surroundings.

The first fantastic villa in Koh Samui is called Sawasdee Pool Villa in Bang Rak District. The estate provides a private pool next to the kitchen and living area. You are surrounded by all-green trees with a light breeze flowing your way. You and your family can kick back and enjoy the view of the hilltop on the beautiful island.

The second fantastic villa in Koh Samui is Rockwater Residences, and as the name suggests, the villa is situated on the hilltop with a private infinity pool. It is wonderfully built on a soft peak of Green Slopes Samui. Rockwater Homes is the best undertaking for amusement in Koh Samui. Different administrations and offices accommodate a wonderful stay during the getaway. You have a BBQ area, and your living room area is just a few steps above the pool. It’s a two-story villa in the Bo Phut district, where you can enjoy the view of the Fisherman’s Village from your bedroom and pool area. Additionally, a golf course is next to the pool villa to tee off, overlooking the island’s calm atmosphere.

You have a fantastic overview guide of Thailand’s second-largest island, Koh Samui. A stunning island with so many activities and cultural sites, you must visit Koh Samui with excellent recommendations of what to eat and drink in Koh Samui. Lastly, of course, on which villa to rent in Koh Samui because that is how you fully appreciate the island’s chill-out atmosphere.

