This Christmas, give the gift of health: essential options for expats in Thailand

Photo of Phuwadech Sombatdee Phuwadech SombatdeePublished: 09:01, 23 December 2024| Updated: 09:01, 23 December 2024
61 4 minutes read
The holiday season is here, bringing warmth, joy, and a chance to reflect on the year gone by. As an expat in Thailand, this Christmas is a great time to invest in something that truly matters: health. Whether for you or your loved ones, prioritising health ensures security and peace of mind in the long run.

In Thailand, medical costs can quickly add up, especially for expats relying on private healthcare. By addressing your healthcare needs now, you can make this festive season more meaningful. Here’s why this Christmas is the perfect time to take action.

The Season of giving: why health is the best gift

Christmas is all about giving, and what could be more valuable than the gift of health? For expats in Thailand, health insurance or a health-focused investment can offer long-term benefits that outlast any other gift.

Thailand’s healthcare system provides high-quality care, but without the right plan, costs can be steep. A private hospital stay for surgery can easily exceed 100,000 baht, and outpatient visits often start at 2,000 baht for just a consultation.

Instead of worrying about unexpected medical bills, you can choose to give yourself or your loved ones the reassurance of comprehensive health insurance. This ensures access to the best care without financial strain.

Senior couple celebrating Christmas via AleksandarNakic from Getty Images Signature
PHOTO: via AleksandarNakic from Getty Images Signature

Stay on top of regular health check-ups

Routine health screenings can save lives by detecting illnesses early. Hospitals across Thailand offer various health check-up packages tailored for expats.

For example, a full-body check-up at a private hospital includes vital tests like bloodwork, heart monitoring, and cancer screening. These packages range from 10,000 to 20,000 baht. Regular screenings help you stay in control of your health, catching issues before they become major problems.

Investing in health insurance makes these check-ups more affordable. Many plans, including Cigna’s, cover routine screenings, helping you focus on prevention without worrying about the cost.

Build your emergency medical plan

Thailand offers excellent medical care, but emergencies can be overwhelming if you’re unprepared. Ambulance services and emergency surgeries can cost tens of thousands of baht, depending on the severity.

For example, a single night in the ICU at a private hospital can cost 20,000 baht or more. Without insurance, these costs come straight out of your pocket.

Cigna’s international plans ensure you’re covered for emergencies. From ambulance services to intensive care, you’ll have access to world-class treatment without breaking the bank.

Don’t ignore mental health

Adapting to a new culture and living far from family can affect your mental health. Accessing mental health care in Thailand isn’t always straightforward, and private therapy sessions can cost between 1,500 and 3,000 baht per hour.

With comprehensive insurance, these costs can be reduced or entirely covered. Cigna’s plans include mental health support, giving you access to therapy and counselling when needed. This can be life-changing for expats navigating challenges abroad.

Therapist Talking to Client
PHOTO: via irynakhabliuk

Prevention is the best medicine

Prevention is better than cure, and this rings true for expats in Thailand. Tropical diseases like dengue fever and respiratory infections are common. Regular vaccinations and preventive screenings can protect you from serious illnesses.

Thailand has excellent vaccination facilities, with hospitals offering packages for expats. The cost of essential vaccines, like influenza or hepatitis, typically ranges from 1,000 to 3,000 baht. Preventive care not only saves money in the long run but also ensures you stay healthy year-round.

Why expats need comprehensive health coverage

Thailand’s public hospitals are affordable but often overcrowded and geared towards Thai nationals. Private hospitals, on the other hand, provide international-standard care but come with high price tags. For expats, comprehensive health insurance bridges the gap, ensuring you can access premium care when you need it.

Here’s a breakdown of common medical costs in Thailand versus what Cigna’s plans can cover:

Treatment Typical cost in Thailand Covered by Cigna?
Outpatient consultation 2,000 to 5,000 baht ✅ Covered
Hospitalisation (per night) 10,000 to 30,000 baht ✅ Covered
Emergency surgery 100,000 to 500,000 baht ✅ Covered
Vaccinations 1,000 to 3,000 baht per dose ✅ Covered
Mental health therapy 1,500 to 3,000 baht per session ✅ Covered

Investing in a plan like Cigna’s not only saves you money but also provides peace of mind, knowing you’re protected from unexpected medical bills.

Health insurance is the best gift this Christmas

Health insurance isn’t just a safety net, it’s an investment in your future. This Christmas, think about the benefits of gifting yourself or your family a plan that covers comprehensive care.

Start the new year with the confidence that your health is in good hands. This Christmas, give yourself the gift of care, protection, and well-being, it’s the most valuable gift you’ll ever give.

Last chance offer: 10% off for life!
Hurry, this offer expires soon! Lock in your 10% lifetime discount now.
T&Cs apply*

*Cigna Healthcare reserves the right to amend or withdraw a promotion at any time without notice. This discount will apply for the lifetime of the policy and is only eligible to new Cigna Global Individual customers. The discount may only be applied by a sales agent and cannot be applied in conjunction with any other offer, except the 10% discount given to policies paid annually in full. If you choose to pay your policy annually in full, your 10% discount will be applied after the 10% annual discount has been applied. Only Cigna Global Individual Policies are eligible for the 10% discount. A minimum purchase value of $2000 for policies based in Europe is applicable. Policies based in the rest of the world require a minimum purchase value of $3000 to be eligible.

Photo of Phuwadech Sombatdee

Phuwadech Sombatdee

Graduating with a bachelor’s degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Mos is a dynamic content creator exploring exciting new areas of social media, pop culture, and lifestyle. His internship in creative content sparked his passion for this career path.

