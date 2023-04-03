Railay Beach’s most exotic hotels

PHOTO: Rayavadee

Thailand’s southern Krabi island boasts the awe-inspiring Railay Beach that never fails to impress even the savviest travelers. With its azure ocean waters, pristine white sands, and towering limestone cliffs, Railay Beach is the epitome of paradise. The only way to access this exotic gem is by boat, adding to its exclusive charm. Thus, staying in Railay Beach is an experience like no other, with hotels ranging from cozy bungalows to ultra-luxurious suites.

And today, we want to share with you the most amazing hotels that Railay Beach has to offer.

5 of Railay Beach’s Most Amazing Hotels

Address: 629 Moo 2, East Railay, Aonang, Muang, Krabi, 81000 Railay Beach, Thailand.

Facilities: Swimming pool, WiFi, restaurant, bar and a very good breakfast.

Only for adults, Avatar Railay Resort features an exotic outdoor pool where guests can relax in peace. Each room in Avatar offers comfortable bedding along with all the amenities of a luxurious hotel. Furthermore, the resort includes a bar, restaurant and garden where visitors can take in the natural surroundings of the beautiful island.

Avatar’s location is just 900 metres from Phra Nang Cave and 800 metres from Princess Lagoon. Therefore, a day trip to one of these exciting attractions is convenient. For those who want to rock climb, the Railay Rock Climbing Point is only 800 metres away. Avatar also offers a natural and tranquil environment as it only accepts adult guests. While it may not be for families, this hotel makes it enticing for those who want a quiet vacation away.

Click here to book now on Agoda

Address: 479 Railay, Moo 2, Ao Nang, 81000 Railay Beach, Thailand.

Facilities: Swimming pool, WiFi, airport shuttle, fitness centre, bar and a great breakfast.

Click here to book now on Agoda

Perhaps the most luxurious on the East Railay Beach coast, the Bhu Nga Thani Resort & Spa is surrounded by exotic mountains and mangrove forests. For those who want to get away from the usual touristic locations, this hotel offers secluded views of picture-perfect ocean waves. The rooms are elegantly decorated with dark wood furnishings and feature an outdoor daybed and balcony.

The hotel offers a spa and well-equipped gym for guests to indulge in some serious self-care, while island hopping is arrangeable at the front desk as well. The Bhu Nga Sari Dining Room offers a great selection of Thai and Western cuisines, in addition to fresh seafood and wine. Finally, guests can access Ao Nang Beach and Krabi Town by boat, which are only around 25 and 45 minutes away, respectively.

Address: 214 Moo 2 T. Ao Nang, Muang, Krabi, 81000 Railay Beach, Thailand.

Facilities: 2 swimming pools, airport shuttle, fitness centre, spa and wellness centre, beachfront, room service, bar and a fabulous breakfast.

Click here to book now on Agoda

The exotic Rayavadee hotel is a sight to see as it truly captures the best features of an island getaway. The 5-star resort is in a prime location as it is just a 25-minute journey to Bamboo Island. Furthermore, the world-famous Koh Phi Phi island is only 35 minutes away, making day trips all the more adventurous. Rayavadee is surrounded by tropical gardens and beaches that are just a step outside each room’s terrace.

The hotel offers beachfront pool villas which allow guests to enjoy the tropical surroundings. With a spa and wellness centre, bar, and 2 swimming pools, Rayavadee offers supreme relaxation to its guests. Moreover, the Raya Dining Restaurant and Krua Phranang on-site restaurants feature Western and Thai cuisines, while Railay Terrace offers international dishes and delightful Railay Beach views.

Address: 145 M.2 Ao-Nang, Muang District, Krabi, 81000 Railay Beach, Thailand.

Facilities: 2 swimming pools, airport shuttle, spa and wellness centre, beachfront restaurant, free parking, bar and a good breakfast.

Click here to book now on Agoda

Featuring Thai-style decor fused with modern amenities, this large-scale resort is situated directly on Railay Beach. All travellers can find a room here that fits their budget as the hotel offers a wide selection of room prices. Rooms feature dark wood trimming and large French doors that open into lush garden views. Moreover, each room has a private balcony and bathtub for ultimate relaxation.

The cottages offer an exotic take on the tropical island getaway with an on-site beachfront pool, restaurant and spa. Additionally, visitors can take part in rock climbing and canoeing if they desire. The hotel is a 20-minute boat trip to Ao Nam Mao Pier and Ao Nang Beach and thus is a quick and easy trip to the mainland.

Phulay Bay, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Address: 1 Moo 2 Ao Nang Muang, 81000 Railay Beach, Thailand.

Facilities: Swimming pool, airport shuttle, WiFi, family rooms, restaurant, bar and a very good breakfast.

Click here to book now on Agoda

Escape to a luxurious 5-star sanctuary where the mountains meet the sea in Krabi, Thailand. Phulay Bay, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, nestled on the shores of the Andaman Sea and near the stunning Phi Phi Island, offers the perfect blend of nature and culture.

Immerse yourself in the tranquil surroundings and start your day with yoga on the beach. Then, explore Krabi’s majestic Dragon Crest Mountain in the afternoon, and unwind over a private dinner with stunning ocean views. This haven offers an array of wellness retreats, well-appointed villas, and authentic Thai cultural experiences.

Phulay Bay is undoubtedly one of Thailand’s most luxurious hotels, featuring top-notch facilities, spacious villas designed in a romantic Moorish-Thai style, and incredible views of Phang Nga Bay.

Railay Beach represents the best of Thailand’s southern islands. In fact, its tropical environment draws hoards of tourists year-round. From rock climbing to island hopping, the beach is famous for its ability to capture the Andaman Sea’s natural aura while offering fabulous hotels to slumber the night away in. Furthermore, its convenience to nearby islands offers unforgettable trips, making any holiday here a unique experience.

Check out: 10 best luxury hotels and resorts in Koh Samui 2023