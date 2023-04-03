Mystery surrounds death of man with stab wounds found at community college

Police with the body of the unidentified man found behind a building in the grounds of a college in Muang district of Phitsanulok province today. Picture courtesy of Chinnawat Singha.

Phitsanulok Provincial Police are investigating the mysterious death of a man found dead with stab wounds at a community college this morning.

The unidentified man with long hair, a tattoo, and two stab wounds was discovered dead at approximately 8.30am today at a well-known college located in the Mueang district.

According to Pol. Capt. Chayanan Chaikawin, deputy investigation chief at Mueang Police Station, the body was found face-down behind a seven-storey building situated on the college premises in downtown Mueang district, reported Bangkok Post. The officer did not disclose the name of the college.

The man was roughly 170 centimetres tall and was wearing black shorts and a blue-patterned shirt. A tattoo featuring the Roman numerals XV XII MMXL (15 12 2040) was found on his right arm. Furthermore, Pol. Capt. Chayanan stated that the man’s left arm was broken, and he had suffered two stab wounds, one on his left arm and the other on his back. Unfortunately, there were no documents or identification found with the body.

Authorities transported the body to Naresuan University Hospital for further examination through a post-mortem.

According to the police, the deceased man may have been dead for at least 12 hours before being discovered by a 52 year old college janitor named Prasert Phanphat. The janitor found the body while on his way to open a water tap and immediately notified the authorities.

As of now, no witnesses have come forward with information regarding the incident. The college was closed due to the holidays, and the night security guard was present in another building. Additionally, the campus’s closed-circuit cameras were under repair at the time.

Police investigators are currently exploring the possibility that the man fell to his death, either due to suicide or murder or that his body was dumped on the college grounds after being killed elsewhere. There was no blood found on the ground where the body was discovered.

At this stage of the investigation, the police have not ruled out any motive.