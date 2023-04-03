Taiwanese foodie eats 61 bowls at Bangkok noodle restaurant (video)

Screenshot via YouTube @Puff_Ku

The Taiwanese foodie who hit the headlines for winning a 3 kilogramme chicken and rice eating challenge in Bangkok, Thailand, last month wowed netizens again by eating 61 bowls of food at a noodle restaurant in Phaya Thai district in a new YouTube video.

Before heading to the noodle Kuay Tiew Ruathong restaurant, the tiny Taiwanese woman with a seemingly bottomless stomach devoured a plate of spaghetti, a plate of chips, and a big dessert at a cat cafe – enough to leave anyone feeling stuffed.

The foodie then made her way to Kuay Tiew Ruathong restaurant by Victory Monument where she ordered bowl upon bowl of boat noodles, yentafo noodles, spicy pork noodles and dried pork noodles. In a YouTube video, she uploaded to her channel, with more than 51,000 subscribers, she appears to savour every last bite.

Still hungry, the blogger ordered 20 bowls of Khanom thuai, a traditional sweet and salty Thai coconut milk dessert. The waitress had to double check the order.

The Taiwanese woman ate all 20 bowls with no problem. To wash down the dessert, the YouTuber ordered several bowls of deep-fried crispy pork skin.

That still wasn’t enough to satisfy her hunger, so the YouTuber ordered a mountain more noodles, stacking up the bowls high on the table.

Then she ordered more noodles, drank a litre of coke, and ate more noodles. After 61 bowls, she was almost full. She ordered an extra two bowls of Khanom thuai to cleanse the palette, then, she was full.

Last month, the blogger conquered 2 kilogrammes of rice and 1 kilogramme of boiled chicken (khao man gai) in just 35 minutes at Sri Leug Pochana restaurant – making her the 37th winner of the challenge since its launch around 10 years ago.

In 2018, a Japanese tourist took part in the challenge and spent about 17 minutes polishing off the giant dish. In the same year, a Malaysian woman, who was the 17th winner of the challenge, spent only 11.19 minutes to complete it.