Discover Bangkok’s finest contemporary Italian Cuisine with Rossini’s enticing new à la carte menu

Rossini’s, the Michelin Guide ristorante at Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok is raising the bar for gastronomy in the Thai capital with a striking new à la carte menu that blends the rich, centuries-old traditions of Italian cuisine with unique contemporary elements. Chef Giacomo Vinci, the hotel’s exciting new Executive Sous Chef, has curated a series of delectable dishes that will transport diners’ senses on a journey of discovery.

Taking the finest produce – either imported directly from Italy or sourced locally and seasonally – these original dishes burst with flavor. Plus, these dishes are also highly innovative, artistic, and Instagrammable. The roots of each dish are unmistakably Italian. However, Chef Giacomo has been inspired by his global travels to infuse his creations with unique ingredients and influences.

Signature small bites and appetizers

Rossini’s is specifically designed to look and feel like a traditional Tuscan villa. And amid this elegant ambiance, diners can now savour a selection of sensational signature dishes. Your culinary adventure starts with a choice of small bites, including Uni Bruschetta. This dish derives from Sicily but blends Hokkaido uni (sea urchin) and burrata cheese on freshly-baked brioche bread. Another dish you must try is Salmon Mi Cuit, which is succulent salmon trout with lemon powder and cucumber jelly presented in a smoking glass dome.

Moreover, Chef Giacomo’s signature appetisers are also too delicious to miss. The Wagyu Carpaccio showcases imported Japanese wagyu ribeye beef. The wagyu is then garnished with bread chips, capers, shallots, gherkins, and the chef’s signature pink sauce. The Grilled Calamari, on the other hand, carefully combines perfectly-cooked squid with green peas, ricotta cheese, fennel, and orange. It’s a vibrant burst of Mediterranean flavours.

Must-try dishes and signature pasta

If there’s a dish you must try at Rossini’s, it’s Chef Giacomo’s Tortellini Burrata. The flavourful dish is inspired by one of Italy’s most famous comfort foods, with organic tomatoes that taste like a summer’s afternoon in southern Italy – a memory from the chef’s childhood.

His exceptional pasta-making skills will also be on show with a series of new recipes, including Mazara Fusilli, which uses red prawns imported directly from Sicily. The chef then enhance the prawns with salmon roe and lemon zest. Be sure to try the jet-black Squid Ink Risotto as well. Featuring mussels, Hokkaido scallops, king crab, bottarga, and salmon roe, it’s a delightful medley of seafood. Additionally, it incorporates Kaffir lime for a Thai touch.

Those who are vegan will love Cannelloni Di Zucca. This vegan recipe uses gluten-free pasta with butternut squash, toasted hazelnuts and porcini mushrooms.

Signature main courses

Signature main courses present premium produce from land and sea. The first option is Halibut, pan-fried to perfection and served with purple corn, butterfly peas, Curaçao, Romanesco and snow peas. Another delicious choice is Pancetta. It consists of Italian cured prok belly, slowe-cooked overnight until tender, served with celeriac, pickled shallots, grilled cabbage, and raspberry jus. Chef Giacomo is also passionate about plant-based cuisine. And you can see this passion through his vegan main course of Carota – a celebration of the freshest, sweetest carrots in a variety of styles and textures.

The sweet endings

Naturally, every meal can end on a sweet note with a choice of classic Italian desserts with an innovative twist: Tiramisu served in a smoking moka pot, as well as Panna Cotta presented in the colors of the Italian flag, with green pistachio paste, red strawberry, white meringue and lemon ice cream.

“I am very proud to present this new à la carte menu and excited to invite guests to experience my signature dishes. Every plate comes from my heart and reflects my life journey, from my childhood in Italy to my global career. I am passionate about retaining the authentic essence of Italian cuisine, while also giving every dish my own personal twist – an element of fun, interactive culinary theater that diners will remember,” said Chef Giacomo Vinci.

Rossini’s new à la carte menu is available every evening from 17:30 to 22:30, so be sure to swing by for a dinner with friends and family! The restaurant is pretty easy to find: it’s located inside Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok, in the heart of Sukhumvit. Plus, it’s directly connected to Asok BTS Syktrain Station! For more information and reservations, please visit Rossini’s Bangkok’s website, call +66 (0) 2 649 8888 or email them via bkklcdining@marriott.com.

