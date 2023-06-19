Alleged online gambling scammer flees Thailand before 140 million baht arrest warrant issued

Picture courtesy of ชมรม มิตรภาพรวมพลคนข่าว IN Thailand Facebook

Thai immigration authorities have confirmed that Veerayut (Boy) managed to leave the country before an arrest warrant was issued. Boy, accused of extorting 140 million baht from victims of an online gambling scam, reportedly travelled to Singapore on June 17, two days before the arrest order was instated.

At 12.30pm today, at the Muang Thong Thani Immigration Office, Pol. Lt. Gen. Phakphoompipat Satchapant, commander of the immigration office, addressed the rumours surrounding Veerayut, who is known as Boy. The suspect allegedly extorted money from a group of online gambling fraud victims and was said to have fled abroad. The immigration office confirmed they had indeed found evidence of Boy leaving the country through regular channels before the arrest warrant was processed, reported Khaosod.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Phakphoompipat added that Boy left Thailand on June 17, before the arrest order was issued. This information had been reported to Pol. Lt. Gen. Surachate Hakparn, deputy commissioner of the Royal Thai Police. Pol. Lt. Gen. Phakphoom stated that other suspects with arrest warrants might be included in the database to prevent them from fleeing overseas. Typically, suspects with arrest orders try to escape through natural crossings, which the immigration police monitor closely. It has been reported that Veerayut departed Thailand through Suvarnabhumi Airport, travelling to Singapore.

In related news, arrest warrants have been issued for three individuals believed to be involved in the extortion of six suspects connected to an online gambling case. Deputy national police chief Surachate Hakparn confirmed the issuance of the warrants for Veera Nasab, his spouse, and Phisit Nakhisornpanee, on charges of bribery and theft.

Veera and Phisit are suspected to have fled to a neighbouring nation on June 13 after discovering they were being investigated through police connections. In Chon Buri‘s Bang Lamung district, Veera’s residence was searched, where law enforcement found cash, a flash drive, a mobile phone SIM card, a memory card, and a gold ring. To read more click HERE.