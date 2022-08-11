Travel
Beachfront restaurants in Phuket to dine with a view (2022)
Phuket is popular for its amazing dining venues and incredible ocean vistas. Combine the two, and you are in for an unforgettable experience. There’s possibly nothing better than enjoying a nice meal while sitting by the beach, gazing out at the crystal-clear water in front of you, and breathing in the refreshing ocean air. Below, we’ve compiled a list of our top 5 restaurants located right by the beach. Each beachfront restaurant in Phuket on this list allows you to enjoy delectable meals and expertly prepared cocktails while taking in the brilliant turquoise waters as a backdrop.
Beachfront Restaurants in Phuket to visit
1. Shimmer
Opening Hours: Daily 08:00 – 23:00
Address: Twinpalms MontAzure, 129/86 Kamala, Kathu, Phuket 83150
The first beachfront restaurant in Phuket on our list is Shimmer. It’s a fantastic restaurant with a menu that goes above and beyond the ordinary. Thanks to its location, you can enjoy your meal with breathtaking views of the azure waters of Kamala Beach. Fresh seafood dishes like Southern Wok Fried Fish and Grilled Snapper, as well as Thai classics like Phuket Pineapple Curry with Duck, are among their vibrant menu options. Additionally, they offer a wide variety of international dishes like salads, soups, homemade pizza, burgers, and steaks.
Don’t forget to conclude your meal with one of their delectable desserts. At night, you can take pleasure in a few sips of exquisite wines and beverages while listening to their DJ’s chill beats.
2. The Boathouse Restaurant
Opening Hours: Daily, 07:00 – 22:00
Address: 182 Koktanode Road, Kata Beach, Phuket, 83100
Situated towards the southern end of Kata Beach, the Boathouse Restaurant is a a chic establishment renowned for its superb French cuisine with an Asian touch, one of Thailand’s top wine cellars, and breathtaking ocean views.
It’s a classy and elegant restaurant, with a stylish dining area and outdoor terrace by the white sand, perfect for a romantic dinner. We recommend visiting the restaurant around sunset to watch the sun setting over the Andaman Sea. Aside from the vistas, the unique and inventive meal is sure to satisfy your palate – with excellent wines as the final touch.
3. Sea Salt Lounge & Grill
Opening Hours: Daily, 12:00 – 00:00
Address: 225 Prabaramee Road, Patong, Phuket 83150
The Sea Salt Lounge & Grill is a fantastic option if you’re seeking for a dreamy place in Phuket to enjoy scrumptious food and breathtaking panoramic views. Even though it’s very close to the busy Patong Beach, this beachfront restaurant has a calm and laid-back atmosphere. They include a diverse international menu with a focus on Thai specialties, grilled meats, and fresh seafood.
Be sure to try their famous dishes, such as Surf and Turf, the Grilled Seafood Platter, and the Naked Salmon Taco. Don’t forget wash it all down with one of the many well created cocktails or reasonably priced wines the restaurant offers.
4. The Beach Cuisine
Opening Hours: Daily, 11:00 – 22:00
Address:82/4 Moo 3 Thalang Phuket, Choeng Thale, Phuket 83110
One of Phuket’s top beachside restaurants is The Beach Cuisine. After spending the day admiring the gorgeous Bangtao Beach and its crystal-clear waves, The Beach Cuisine is the ideal location to indulge in delightful food. The menu features an intriguing combination of Thai and foreign selections, including French and Mediterranean cuisine.
We recommend trying their delicious seafood dishes, including Grilled Thai Sea Bass and Moked Oysters a’ la Povencale. Moreover, their parfait, fruitcake, and crème brûlée are not to be missed. The seaside restaurant also offers a wide selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, including fresh juice, tea, and wines, as well as draft beers.
5. Rustic and Blue – By The Sea
Opening Hours: Daily, 08:30 – 22:00
Address: 95 , Moo.6, Viset Road, Rawai, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83130.
When it comes to filling, wholesome meals with breathtaking sea views, there may be no place better than Rustic and Blue – By The Sea. This beachfront restaurant in Phuket is the branch of Chiang Mai’s popular farm-to-table restaurant, Rustic and Blue.
Their selection of international dishes includes creative egg recipes, smoothie bowls, meat and vegetable combinations, as well as all-vegan options. They also have an interesting cannabis menu, if that’s the kind of experience you’re looking for. Moreover, their delicious cocktails and crafted fruit drinks will make your meal even more delicious, and you’ll certainly want to come back for more.
Without a doubt, dining at one of these 5 beachfront restaurants will be memorable for you and your loved ones. So, sit back, order some scrumptious meals and cocktails, and enjoy the sea breeze! If you’re looking for more amazing places to go in Phuket, check out our article on the top beach clubs in Phuket.
