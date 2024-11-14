Grand opening of Jim Thompson Lifestyle Store marks exciting new direction

Image courtesy of Jim Thompson

The launch of the Jim Thompson Lifestyle Store was marked by a grand opening at One Bangkok, the city’s latest landmark mixed-use development. This spectacular event, featuring a fashion show and product launches, attracted distinguished guests, including top executives from One Bangkok, Thai Airways, Central Group, Siam Piwat, EmQuartier, and top luxury hotels.

Dignitaries such as Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and ambassadors from the United States, France and Germany also attended as well as representatives from the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, and the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

The event was further elevated by the presence of notable Thai celebrities, including Anntonia Porsild, first runner up in the Miss Universe 2023 event, Kamonwarai “Pailiu” Prajakrattanakul and actors from Studio Wabi Sabi — Katsamonnat “Earth” Namwirote, Tharathorn “Oat” Phumpothingam, Methaphat “Tonliew” Chimkul, and Saranvut “Pie” Nittayasuthi.

The opening of the Jim Thompson Lifestyle Store in One Bangkok’s new retail zone, The Storeys, marks a significant milestone for both the iconic brand and this landmark destination in Bangkok.

Spanning an impressive 550 square metres with a distinctive duplex design, the Lifestyle Store offers a refined blend of elegance and cultural immersion. Its stylish, contemporary layout creates an experiential shopping journey, combining retail, dining, and cultural heritage.

At the launch event, guests explored an extensive range of Jim Thompson products, savoured delicious Thai bites from Jim’s Terrace – the brand’s first integrated F&B outlet – and enjoyed the Silk Exhibition, which showcases the rich history and craftsmanship of Jim Thompson’s renowned silk products.

In addition to the various attractions within the Lifestyle Store, the ultra-stylish interior design captivated guests, featuring rich, silk-yarn-textured walls and interiors adorned with Jim Thompson Home Furnishings fabrics. The exquisite design details create a unique and personalised shopping experience, blending premium products and craftsmanship with a contemporary aesthetic.

Group CEO at Jim Thompson, Frank Cancelloni commented on the Lifestyle Store’s opening.

“We are delighted to celebrate the launch of Jim Thompson’s first Lifestyle Store at One Bangkok. This store demonstrates again that we are much more than a Thai Silk brand – we are truly a lifestyle brand that offers a sophisticated shopping and dining experience both for locals and tourists.

“We are Beyond Silk and we are now ready to go Beyond Thailand to become Asia’s first global lifestyle brand.”

The fashion show, titled Bangkok Dreaming, served as the event’s centrepiece, unveiling a collection of 42 captivating looks.

Walking the ramp were renowned Thai models, including Miss Universe Thailand 2021 Anchilee Scott-Kemmis, Miss Universe Thailand 2016 Chalita “Namtan” Suansane, Miss Universe Thailand 2015 Aniporn “Nat” Chalermburanawong; and top models Cindy Sirinya Bishop and Apasiri Nitibhon.

The styling reflected a journey through the contemporary Thai lifestyle, with casualwear inspired by quintessential Thai settings, from tranquil beaches to the vibrant streets of Yaowarat’s Chinatown.

Evening attire for dining and nights out would be perfectly suited to the sophisticated ambience of The O.S.S. Bar and Jim Thompson, A Thai Restaurant. As an event exclusive, the Solid Silk Chiffon Deep V Flounce Sleeve Dress was designed as a one-of-a-kind piece for the show. In jade hue, this majestic evening dress will be available for purchase post-show.

The event also marked the launch of the AQUASILK collection, the brand’s debut in men’s swimwear. This impressive collection features timeless shorts with a unique, sleek feel, crafted from a newly developed silk-nylon fabric. With streamlined silhouettes and stylish detailing, the range is ideal for the connoisseur, seamlessly transitioning from the beach to the clubhouse.

Culinary artistry took centre stage at Jim’s Terrace, the store’s on-site dining outlet, where guests sampled an array of delectable contemporary Thai dishes crafted from premium local ingredients.

Located above the retail fashion floor, Jim’s Terrace offers panoramic views of One Bangkok’s lush green landscape and the permanent exhibition commemorating The Wireless House, Thailand’s first telegraph station originally built in 1914. This eatery is set to become Bangkok’s newest casual hangout spot in the heart of the city.

In addition to the dining experience, visitors can explore The Silk Exhibition, which takes them on a journey through the history of Jim Thompson, delving into the company’s origins and its deep connection with Thailand’s silk-making community.

This exhibition reveals the unique process of silk production and showcases the craftsmanship behind Jim Thompson fabrics and products, which have helped the brand evolve into the iconic global lifestyle name it is today.

Jim Thompson Lifestyle Store is located at One Bangkok, G Floor, The Storeys.

