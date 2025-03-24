Thai doctor mysteriously dies in bloodstained shorts in Bangkok condo

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin1 hour agoLast Updated: Monday, March 24, 2025
195 1 minute read
Thai doctor mysteriously dies in bloodstained shorts in Bangkok condo
Photo via Matichon

A Thai doctor mysteriously died in his condominium in the Thonglo area of Bangkok. The doctor’s body was discovered in his bed by his boyfriend yesterday, March 23.

Officers at Thong Lo Police Station were alerted to the death of the doctor, 37 year old Prakit, at 8.33am yesterday. The person who reported the incident was Prakit’s boyfriend, whose name remains undisclosed.

Prakit was found lifeless in his condo on Soi Thong Lor 5 in the Watthana district of Bangkok. He worked as a doctor at a hospital in the Sukhumvit area, and his absence from work led his boyfriend to check on him at the condo.

The boyfriend told police that he lost contact with Prakit at 9pm on Saturday, March 22. The following morning, he decided to contact Prakit’s workplace and discovered that he had failed to show up for work. Consequently, he rushed to the condo and entered using another key card he possessed.

Related Articles

The boyfriend said he found Prakit lying lifeless on his bed with drops of blood on his shorts. He immediately called the police and a rescue team to the scene.

Mysterious death of Thai doctor reported in Bangkok
Photo via KhaoSod

According to the police report, the doctor had been dead for around one day before being discovered. No signs of struggle or theft were found at the accommodation. His body was transferred to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital for an autopsy.

Thai doctor mysterious died
Photo via Matichon

Another mysterious death was reported in the Rangsit area of Pathum Thani province two weeks ago when a shopkeeper was found dead inside a grocery shop.

He was holding a power bank and a kettle, which had fallen and spilt water on the floor.

His body was also transferred to a hospital for an autopsy to determine the cause of death, but the result has not been revealed to the public.

Thai doctor found dead in Bangkok condominium room
Photo via Matichon

Another death under mysterious circumstances was reported in the same province in February.

In that case, a missing Thai teacher was found dead in the back seat of her sedan parked at a hospital. Her family suspected foul play, but the police have not yet provided any updates on the investigation to the family.

Latest Thailand News
2 suspects arrested, 2 police injured in illegal gun crackdown Bangkok News

2 suspects arrested, 2 police injured in illegal gun crackdown

18 seconds ago
Bangkok man caught with unlicensed gun at checkpoint Bangkok News

Bangkok man caught with unlicensed gun at checkpoint

13 minutes ago
Pattaya police beef up patrols to tackle crime surge Pattaya News

Pattaya police beef up patrols to tackle crime surge

25 minutes ago
Speeding driver causes major crash, minor injuries reported Thailand News

Speeding driver causes major crash, minor injuries reported

33 minutes ago
Thai motorcycle taxi rider loses nearly 30,000 baht in fake dollar scam Thailand News

Thai motorcycle taxi rider loses nearly 30,000 baht in fake dollar scam

48 minutes ago
Two homes gutted, Pattaya residents burned in frantic fire escape Pattaya News

Two homes gutted, Pattaya residents burned in frantic fire escape

1 hour ago
Four arrested with AK-47s bound for Phuket Phuket News

Four arrested with AK-47s bound for Phuket

1 hour ago
Thai doctor mysteriously dies in bloodstained shorts in Bangkok condo Bangkok News

Thai doctor mysteriously dies in bloodstained shorts in Bangkok condo

1 hour ago
Jim Thompson: The man, the house and the mystery that won’t die Bangkok Travel

Jim Thompson: The man, the house and the mystery that won’t die

2 hours ago
Minister demands tighter security after student clash at MBK Centre Bangkok News

Minister demands tighter security after student clash at MBK Centre

2 hours ago
Truck-stop terror: Motorcyclist smashes into lorry near Pattaya Pattaya News

Truck-stop terror: Motorcyclist smashes into lorry near Pattaya

2 hours ago
United Nations urges Thailand to collaborate for sustainable future Thailand News

United Nations urges Thailand to collaborate for sustainable future

2 hours ago
Thai woman shot dead in cemetery over 50 million baht inheritance dispute Thailand News

Thai woman shot dead in cemetery over 50 million baht inheritance dispute

3 hours ago
Slow progress in Thaksin hospital aid probe due to limited info Thailand News

Slow progress in Thaksin hospital aid probe due to limited info

4 hours ago
Pattaya motorbike thief crashes student’s birthday bash Pattaya News

Pattaya motorbike thief crashes student’s birthday bash

4 hours ago
Thailand urged to review new co-payment health insurance rule Thailand News

Thailand urged to review new co-payment health insurance rule

4 hours ago
Blazing bandit: Foreign thief tunnels into Phuket weed shop Phuket News

Blazing bandit: Foreign thief tunnels into Phuket weed shop

4 hours ago
Ex-police officer shoots sister-in-law in Bangkok property dispute Bangkok News

Ex-police officer shoots sister-in-law in Bangkok property dispute

4 hours ago
Thaksin wades into Thailand debt storm with bold bailout plan Business News

Thaksin wades into Thailand debt storm with bold bailout plan

5 hours ago
Storm warning: Thai provinces brace for a real reign of terror Thailand News

Storm warning: Thai provinces brace for a real reign of terror

5 hours ago
Toddler takes the wheel: SUV crash kills two children in Buriram Thailand News

Toddler takes the wheel: SUV crash kills two children in Buriram

5 hours ago
Thai delegation aims for 7.3 billion baht rice deal in South Africa Thailand News

Thai delegation aims for 7.3 billion baht rice deal in South Africa

5 hours ago
Bear’ly survived: Thai fisherman’s face torn off in horror mauling Thailand News

Bear’ly survived: Thai fisherman’s face torn off in horror mauling

5 hours ago
Thief steals gold worth 7.8 million baht in Ayutthaya heist Thailand News

Thief steals gold worth 7.8 million baht in Ayutthaya heist

6 hours ago
Massage gets a rub down: Thailand cracks whip on shady parlours Thailand News

Massage gets a rub down: Thailand cracks whip on shady parlours

6 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin1 hour agoLast Updated: Monday, March 24, 2025
195 1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Pattaya police beef up patrols to tackle crime surge

Pattaya police beef up patrols to tackle crime surge

25 minutes ago
Speeding driver causes major crash, minor injuries reported

Speeding driver causes major crash, minor injuries reported

33 minutes ago
Thai motorcycle taxi rider loses nearly 30,000 baht in fake dollar scam

Thai motorcycle taxi rider loses nearly 30,000 baht in fake dollar scam

48 minutes ago
Two homes gutted, Pattaya residents burned in frantic fire escape

Two homes gutted, Pattaya residents burned in frantic fire escape

1 hour ago