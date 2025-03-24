Thai doctor mysteriously dies in bloodstained shorts in Bangkok condo

A Thai doctor mysteriously died in his condominium in the Thonglo area of Bangkok. The doctor’s body was discovered in his bed by his boyfriend yesterday, March 23.

Officers at Thong Lo Police Station were alerted to the death of the doctor, 37 year old Prakit, at 8.33am yesterday. The person who reported the incident was Prakit’s boyfriend, whose name remains undisclosed.

Prakit was found lifeless in his condo on Soi Thong Lor 5 in the Watthana district of Bangkok. He worked as a doctor at a hospital in the Sukhumvit area, and his absence from work led his boyfriend to check on him at the condo.

The boyfriend told police that he lost contact with Prakit at 9pm on Saturday, March 22. The following morning, he decided to contact Prakit’s workplace and discovered that he had failed to show up for work. Consequently, he rushed to the condo and entered using another key card he possessed.

The boyfriend said he found Prakit lying lifeless on his bed with drops of blood on his shorts. He immediately called the police and a rescue team to the scene.

According to the police report, the doctor had been dead for around one day before being discovered. No signs of struggle or theft were found at the accommodation. His body was transferred to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital for an autopsy.

Another mysterious death was reported in the Rangsit area of Pathum Thani province two weeks ago when a shopkeeper was found dead inside a grocery shop.

He was holding a power bank and a kettle, which had fallen and spilt water on the floor.

His body was also transferred to a hospital for an autopsy to determine the cause of death, but the result has not been revealed to the public.

Another death under mysterious circumstances was reported in the same province in February.

In that case, a missing Thai teacher was found dead in the back seat of her sedan parked at a hospital. Her family suspected foul play, but the police have not yet provided any updates on the investigation to the family.