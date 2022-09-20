Visa
Thailand officially grants longer stays to tourists with extended visa on arrival
Tourists arriving in Thailand will soon be permitted to stay in the kingdom for longer. Today, Government Spokesperson Traisulee Traisornkul announced that Thailand’s Cabinet had approved the temporary extension of both visa on arrival stays and visa exemption stays.
The government hopes the extensions will stimulate tourism and the economy, which is still recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Between October 1, 2022 – March 31, 2023, foreign tourists arriving in Thailand are eligible to stay in the kingdom as follows…
- Visa on Arrival stays will be extended from 15 days to 30 days. Passport holders from 19 countries are eligible for Visa on Arrival.
- Visa Exemption stays for passport holders from 64 countries which have bilateral agreements with Thailand will be extended from 30 days to 45 days.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) expects that the average tourist will stay in the kingdom for an extra five days thanks to the extensions. If each tourist spends 4000 – 5000 baht per day on average, they will pump an extra 20,000 baht into the economy than they normally would, says the TAT.
Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration agreed to the extension of visa on arrival and visa exemptions at their meeting with the Thai government yesterday, said the spokesperson.
SOURCE: Standard
