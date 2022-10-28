Environment
Stockholm’s fugitive king cobra found hiding in wall cavity
While Thailand suffers a plague of serpents, driven out of their natural hiding places by recent flooding, a king cobra, broke out of a new enclosure in a Swedish zoo only days after it arrived,. The frightened reptile was found early on Thursday morning, hiding only a few metres from his enclosure.
The reptile escaped by squirming through a light fixture and swinging itself to freedom. It was suspected that the cobra was likely to conceal itself in the ceiling of the reptile enclosure.
Skansen Aquarium deputy chief Ana Wahlström said…
“Skansen Zoo in Stockholm has been forced to close down some areas onsite after a deadly King Cobra known as Sir Hiss, fled from its new home. He has now been missing for 48 hours.”
Staff tried a number of different strategies over the past two days to capture the slithery escapee including using flour to capture its trails, glue traps and hidden cameras.
Aquarium director Jonas Wahlström said…
“He won’t come out. In theory, it’s so cold outside that he would fall asleep.”
The king cobra which escaped from its cage at aquarium on Saturday has now been located, hiding in a wall cavity.
Ana Wahlström said…
“We are now working on trying to get him out, and will provide an update as soon as we have caught him. As you might understand, that’s what’s preoccupying us right now and we won’t have much time to comment while we are devoting all our energy to getting the snake back in.”
Jonas Wahlström, the aquarium’s owner, said the snake was located using cameras…
“What we’re doing now is making a bigger hole, so we can get him out without causing him any injuries, so we’re hoping to get him out today. It will probably happen today. He’s definitely going to be thirsty, so I think he’ll be happy to be coming out.”
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Stockholm’s fugitive king cobra found hiding in wall cavity
Gamblers allegedly cheated & attacked at casino in Bangkok
Pervert in Singapore pretended to be female gynecologist to get nude pics
Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
Thai police seize drug kingpin’s luxury Bangkok house on Facebook Live
Police raid Bangkok clinic with unhealthy attitude to sex workers
China’s ‘secret police stations’ anger Canada, Netherlands
Thais in top 5 most anxious, stressed nations in the world, says Gallup book
Foreign diving instructor rescued off Phuket
Malaysian man arrested in Bangkok for smuggling liquor
Soon-to-be bride tragically killed in car crash in central Thailand
Police arrest Israeli man carrying bullets at Phuket Airport, southern Thailand
World-Class Medical Hub for Regenerative Cellular Therapy Centre in Bangkok, Thailand
Universal acclaim? Jakapong’s pageant purchase dismays rights campaigners
THAI needs to raise 10 billion baht as part of its restructuring plan
Ask nicely! Offended Myanmar junta refuses to stop slaughter
Useful Thai phrases every visitors in Thailand should know
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
Cabinet agrees to let foreigners buy land and houses in Thailand
Delicious Thai fruits that will delight your taste buds
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
Ugandan prostitute snatches hundreds of thousands of baht from British tourist in Pattaya
Hundreds of Chinese citizens arrested in Bangkok drug party raid
Eat a dick! (A waffle dick)
Tourism officials plan Loy Krathong events for 6 Thai provinces
Beautiful nature near Bangkok to visit when you need to recharge
61 year old man beaten to death at Bangkok train station
Missing Russian’s body found at sea near Patong Beach
Angry elephant smashes pickup truck windscreen in northeast Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Cultural Activities3 days ago
Useful Thai phrases every visitors in Thailand should know
- Indonesia2 days ago
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
- Property News3 days ago
Cabinet agrees to let foreigners buy land and houses in Thailand
- Food2 days ago
Delicious Thai fruits that will delight your taste buds
- Guides1 day ago
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
- Best Bites1 day ago
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
- Crime2 days ago
Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
- Crime2 days ago
Ugandan prostitute snatches hundreds of thousands of baht from British tourist in Pattaya