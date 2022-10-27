Connect with us

Weather

Thailand to officially enter winter on October 29

image

Published

 on 

image

Thailand will officially enter winter on Saturday, October 29, reports the Meteorological Department. The department says winter will last until the end of February 2023 and is expected to be colder than usual this year.

Up in the mountains, temperatures will reach lows of 8 degrees Celsius, said the department.

Earlier this month, the department said that Bangkok could reach lows of 15 degrees Celsius by the end of the month. However, today the department reported that Bangkok would reach lows of 17-19 degrees this winter. Last winter, the average minimum temperature in the kingdom was a pleasant 21 degrees.

Tourists have already started flocking up mountains in northern Thailand to experience the cold weather. As the weather changes, a “sea of mist” can be seen from mountain tops in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, and Lampang provinces. Doi Inthanon mountain in Chiang Mai is a popular winter destination among Thai and foreign tourists alike.

The department said they will hold a press conference about the arrival of winter on Friday.

Winter will be welcomed with open arms this year after a destructive monsoon season in every region of Thailand. After months of heavy rain and flash flooding, winter will give flood-hit provinces a chance to recover and farmers a chance to get back in the fields.

However, one benefit of the rainy season is low levels of air pollution. Heavy rains tend to wash the dust out of the air, but as winter approaches, levels of PM2.5 air pollution in the capital are already reaching dangerous levels.

Thailand’s winter is also Thailand’s tourism ‘High Season’, offering a warm but not sweltering getaway for tourists wishing to escape bitterly cold Western winters.

Tourists are expected to flock into the kingdom this winter, given Thailand’s legalisation of cannabis, extended visa exemption on arrival stays of up to 45 days, and complete removal of Covid-19 related entry restrictions and requirements.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

image

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

image

Follow Thaiger by email:

image
Weather24 mins ago

Thailand to officially enter winter on October 29
image
World33 mins ago

Man rejected from job due to misunderstanding caused by abnormally large penis
image
Cannabis News42 mins ago

Higher than us all – Germany’s toke on the weed issue
image
Sponsored8 hours ago

How to spend your day at Andamanda Waterpark Phuket
image
image
Thailand47 mins ago

Poverty in Thailand has been halved says govt
image
Health50 mins ago

Lean, mean, biting machines – Are you top of the mosquito menu?
image
Bangkok2 hours ago

Bangkok man loses lots of weight after wife promises him PS5
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
image
Thailand2 hours ago

Thai-Brit teen returns home from millionaire’s harem
image
Business2 hours ago

Thai transgender entrepreneur buys Miss Universe Organisation for US$20 million
image
Patong3 hours ago

Motorbikes can now drive on Patong Hill road
image
Thailand3 hours ago

Mountain B nightclub tragedy claims 26th life nearly 3 months after fire
image
World3 hours ago

You dance with the devil if you watch porn says Pope Francis
image
Best of3 hours ago

5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
image
Environment4 hours ago

Burmese escapees rounded up in annual Florida snake wrangle
image
Politics4 hours ago

Anti-corruption cop sets new standards – How rich is ‘unusually rich’?
image
Guides4 hours ago

North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
image
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
image
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
image
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending