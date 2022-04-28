Family-friendly activities to do in Phuket 2022

If you love Thailand, you’ve undoubtedly heard of Phuket, the biggest island in Thailand that sits on the vast Andaman Sea. The island city is a popular tourist destination for everything it offers- from pristine beaches, mouth-watering cuisines, beautiful temples and thrilling activities. Whether you seek a relaxing or adventurous holiday, the island city has it all! The bonus is that the island is abundant with family-friendly activities for you and your loved ones to enjoy. So, do not limit the fun and take family holidays to the next level. Check out these exciting, family-friendly activities you can do in Phuket!

Play to your heart’s content at Blue Tree Water Park

Blue Tree Water Park is a must-go if you are on vacation in Phuket with your family. The 17,000 square metres lagoon, filled with a plethora of water activities, zip lines and paddleboards coupled with excellent on-site restaurants, promises you a fun-packed day. There are countless things to do for you and your family. If you have young ones from two to seven, the Kids Planet team provides engaging and fun activities for your kids while putting their safety first.

Adult: THB 950

Child (less than 120cm): THB 350

Address: 4, 2 Srisoonthorn Rd, Tambon Si Sunthon, Amphoe Thalang, Phuket 83110

Spend your afternoon with the Elephants at Elephant Sanctuary Phuket

Elephant Sanctuary Phuket is Phuket’s first and most ethical elephant sanctuary, where the beautiful elephants residing at the reserve are rescued elephants. Explore Thailand’s longest canopy walkway and observe the elephants’ daily lives as they bathe, play, and socialize. The program is suitable for your kids as well! So, they can have a unique experience while feeding the magnificent mammals.

Adult: THB 3,000

Child (4-12 years): THB 1,500 (Free of Charge for Children under 4)

Address: 100, Moo 2, Paklok, Thalang, Phuket

Zipline at Hanuman World Phuket

You’re looking at the right place if you’re seeking some excitement and adrenaline. Unleash the adventurous soul in you as you glide in the air between large three in Phuket’s jungle. Hanuman World Phuket provides you with exhilarating experiences and stories which you can tell your friends back home. Amidst all the fun, your safety is also guaranteed. Kids as young as four years old can join as well, so no one has to miss out on the fun! Visit Hanuman World to fill your family vacation with laughs and screams.

The prices of the packages differ with the number of platforms as below:

Ten platforms: THB 1,200

Eighteen platforms: THB 1,800

Thirty-two platforms: THB 2,800

Address: 105 Moo 4, Chaofa Rd., T. Wichit, Muang, Phuket 83000

Go ice-skating at Ice Arena Phuket.

Yes, outdoor activities are adventurous and fun, but Thailand’s heat can get unbearable. At times, you just want to cool off somewhere indoors. We have a perfect place for you; visit the Ice Arena Phuket and go ice-skating.

Are you new to ice-skating? Rent a practice penguin for yourself! Hold onto the penguin as you glide, and you won’t fall. Also, make sure to wear protective gear! But once you get the hang of it, you can chill (quite literally) as you glide through the ice surface. It is an exhilarating experience!

Adult: THB 450 per hour

Child: THB 350 per hour

Address: 20/97 Moo2 Tambon Koh Kaew Amphur Muang Boat Lagoon Phuket, Ko Kaeo, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000

Surf on endless waves at Surf House Phuket

While you’re in an island city, why don’t you go surfing? While the beaches receive monsoonal waves from May to October, at Surf House Phuket, you will not run out of waves to surf on.

You can also opt for flow-boarding, a hybrid of surfing, snowboarding, wakeboarding and skateboarding! The highlight of flow-boarding is that it’s unlimited to all ages; your young ones are also free to join. However, note that there are some restrictions based on your children’s height. First time? Don’t worry! Instructors will assist you and your children in taking your first steps, and you will soon be able to stand on your own. If you are afraid of falling over (which you most likely will), it won’t hurt so go fearless!

Price: Starting at THB 990 per hour

Address: 162/7 Thawewong Rd, Pa Tong, Kathu District, Chang Wat Phuket 83150

While Phuket has beautiful beaches to chill and relax by, you should tap into the adventurous side of the city. These activities will provide you and your family with an unforgettable vacation filled with laughter and new, exhilarating experiences!

Are you looking for somewhere to dine in Phuket? Check THIS article out!