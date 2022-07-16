Thai Life
Will Thailand become the first SE Asian country to have same sex marriage?
Liberalisation of cannabis laws (although we’re not sure of the final details at this stage), decriminalisation of Kratom, Pride marches held all over Thailand this year, and protesters daring to mention changes to the constitution, including the “K” word… what’s next for the country ruled by a conservative military-linked government?
It could be full legal recognition of same-sex relationships. Or even same-sex marriage, a full overhaul of the Thai Marriage Act.
Thailand appears ready to be the first southeast Asian nation to recognise same-sex partnerships, in the form of civil unions, maybe even full marriage equality. Proposals for both have been presented to the Thai parliament and passed their first reading.
It is almost certain that one, or the other, will become law in Thailand by the end of this year, despite needing the support of conservative parties.
Apart from the June 9 decriminalisation of cannabis (the sky hasn’t fallen in yet), the month of June was also host to Pride marches and events right around the country. Many corporate businesses changed their logos to versions of the rainbow flag and many politicians said all the right things about the ‘changes’ necessary in Thailand for the southeast Asian country to become more inclusive and lead the way in the region.
Despite its reputation for a relaxed approach to sexual matters, Thailand is deeply conservative when it comes to many social mores, including sexuality – as long as it was confined to the limited sois of Patpong, Pattaya, and Patong.
But there has been a quantum shift over the past few decades and, now, there are plenty of LGBT characters on just about every TV soap opera, many film themes, and openly gay celebrities, normalising the issues. The kathoey (ladyboys) are a fixture around Thailand’s red-light districts, popular culture and will be seen in workplaces and shops around the country – Thais barely bat an eyelid anymore.
Now the Thai parliament is poised to pass legislation into law that will recognise civil partnerships between same-sex individuals, often seen as the first step towards full changes to marriage acts in countries around the world. A proposal has also been presented to the Thai parliament to just jump to the ultimate step without transitioning the country through the ‘civil union’ step.
Activists explain that some homosexual or heterosexual couples may simply want civil unions, while others may want full marriage, and they believe the two options should be available to everybody.
The themes in many of this year’s Pride Marches, the first for some cities and towns in more than a decade, proudly and loudly proclaimed the rights of Thailand’s LGBT community to have full and equal rights, in law.
The next stages of the legislation will occur over the next few months and are currently in the phase of ‘community consultation.’ There is a general election to be held either later this year or before March 2023.
The conservative coalition, lagging in all the latest polls, will be keen to appear progressive, inclusive, and relevant when the election comes around, and are keen to portray itself as the party for all Thais, even the LGBT ones.
Taiwan became the first country in Asia to legalise same-sex marriage nationwide on May 24, 2019. Will Thailand be the first country in southeast Asia to take the same step?
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Sleeping driver unharmed after seemingly deadly crash
Thailand says no to North Korean martial art at SEA Games
After drownings, Phuket governor calls to step up safety
A bold new rehab approach to treating drug & alcohol addiction in Thailand: Flow Recovery Retreat Phuket
Girl in northeast Thailand rides elephant to save fuel costs, goes viral
Will Thailand become the first SE Asian country to have same sex marriage?
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry urges 10 day quarantine
Thousands evacuated as wildfires blaze across Europe
PTT top revenue-earning company in Thailand in 2021
Train service resumed from Hat Yai to border town Padang Besar
Chon Buri man dies of heart attack in market restroom
High rankings for Thailand in tourism, food, economy and health
Hotel cleaner finds Canadian man’s body in Pattaya field
130 statues unearthed on display at Emerald Buddha temple
Chon Buri man allegedly sexually abused his daughter for 9 years
Foreign ownership of Thai land, but with lots of conditions
Foreigners might be able to own land in Thailand, but there’s a few catches
Tourism ‘insurance’ fee will cover ALL foreigners entering Thailand
Vistara launches new nonstop Thailand – India route
Bangkok chief has dig at city works for 13 year delay to new tunnel
Is the Thai Baht falling in value?
Honeymooning British man drowns in Phuket, Thailand
4 million Thais to travel during 5-day ‘long weekend’ – TAT
Cabinet to debate foreign land ownership in Thailand
Police fire 30 shots at suspected child rapist in central Thailand
Indian man arrested for tearing out passport pages to hide Thai trip
VIDEO: Bangkok taxi driver pulls out knife on Singaporean tourists
Thai Airways’ revenue finally takes off
Khao San scam: Tourists forced to pay for returning lost wallet
Football fans scramble for FREE Liverpool – Man U tickets in Bangkok
Mother arrested after forcing 9 year old daughter into prostitution
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Property3 days ago
Foreigners might be able to own land in Thailand, but there’s a few catches
-
Thailand2 days ago
Tourism ‘insurance’ fee will cover ALL foreigners entering Thailand
-
Economy2 days ago
Is the Thai Baht falling in value?
-
Phuket1 day ago
Honeymooning British man drowns in Phuket, Thailand
-
Tourism2 days ago
4 million Thais to travel during 5-day ‘long weekend’ – TAT
-
Crime2 days ago
Police fire 30 shots at suspected child rapist in central Thailand
-
Bangkok1 day ago
VIDEO: Bangkok taxi driver pulls out knife on Singaporean tourists
-
Business1 day ago
Thai Airways’ revenue finally takes off
Recent comments: