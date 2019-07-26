6 benefits of morning walks | The Thaiger

Phuket
6 benefits of morning walks
…that will stop you hitting that snooze button!
Although Thailand has some charming locations for a morning stroll, even around parts of Bangkok, we know how difficult it can be to wake up early, especially to wake up early and exercise? However, if you’ve had the chance to go walking around Nai Harn Lake in Phuket, Lumpini Park in Bangkok or the Nong Buakhad Park in Chiang Mai early in the morning, you already know that the experience is on a whole new level, compared to walking in the midst of the heat during the day or at night with the mosquitos.
The benefits of morning walks are immediately noticeable, and at least momentarily makes you want to do it again.
The trick is, how do you make it a regular habit? To help with that, today we give you the top 6 benefits of morning walks. This might motivate you into getting up and out of your bed before the rest of the world gets moving. And best of all, these benefits apply to all, whether you’re a man or woman, young or old. So, get ready to reset your body clock and become an early riser!
For those, who are not used to waking up early and the relatively sedentary folks, who might be wondering why we’re pressing so much on the importance of morning walks. Well despite the simplicity of the act, morning walks provide substantial health benefits. And by health, we mean both physical as well as mental health. The points mentioned below will give you a clearer understanding of the benefits of morning walks…
#6: The happy pill that fights depression
Depression is a silent killer that looms in the dark and creeps up on you when you are least prepared for it. Anyone who’s ever suffered through depression knows that it is not easy to escape its clutches. And before you jump to the conclusion that it is not something you don’t have to worry with, know that 1 out every 10 people are a victims of depression.
The good news, however, is that the simple act of going for an early morning walk can help to keep depression at bay. Walking causes the body to release endorphins, which is a natural painkiller. It also gives you a sense of happiness and wellbeing.
When you add to this, the quiet of the morning, the clean, fresh oxygen and a sense of accomplishment, all traces of depression are wiped off. So, the next time you’re feeling a bit low, take an early morning walk around Bang Wad Dam or some other scenic place and see how it makes you feel good immediately.
#5: Helps to bust all your stress
You’ve probably flown to Thailand to best the stress back home. It could be work stress, family stress or lifestyle stress. A holiday sure helps release some of that stress, however, if you’re aware of the Stress Bucket Model, you’d realise that to effectively beat stress, you need more than one outlet of release. And it is possible to do that without getting worked up too much, only by going for an early morning walk.
Walking causes the body to release anabolic hormones, which brings down the body’s cortisol levels, a stress-related hormone. With the general feeling of happiness, that morning walks provide along with low cortisol levels. Early morning walks become a handy stress-busting tool that you have at your disposal.
#4: Trims down excess body fat
You may have had just a few too many Pad Thais and Mango & Sticky Rice desserts, and become a bit conscious of your body and would like to lose some of that fat hanging off your tummy area. That’s all good, but what if we told you, you could burn many calories by the simple act of taking a walk in the morning?
When you walk, hundreds of muscles, from your arms, legs and torso, get worked up. While about 35% of calorie requirement during a high-intensity workout, is burnt from fat, walking burns about 60% calories from fat. Sure, a high-intensity workout will eventually burn more calories in a single session, but regular morning walks will also help reduce your excess body fat by a significant amount.
#3: May help you fight diabetes
Do you have a history of diabetes in your family? Then you are susceptible to contracting this disease that causes many discomforts as it progresses and can even become critical. Before you get too stressed out over this, there is a simple way to fight this disease at the early stage.
Luckily, the benefits of morning walks also extends to fighting insulin type II diabetes and keeping the blood sugar level under control. This is due to the movement caused during walking that lets more glucose to be burnt by the muscles, thereby controlling diabetes. In fact, if practised from an early stage, it’ll even help bring down the blood sugar back to a reasonable level. So instead of over-stressing yourself over this condition, just wake up early and go for a walk!
#2: Keeps your heart strong and healthy
Walking is an activity that comes most naturally to us. Although it is one of the simplest exercises one could perform, the benefits of morning walks are significant. Walking increases the heart rate causing increased blood circulation in the body. This exercises the heart, keeping it healthy. Walking also causes the high-density lipoprotein levels to go up, which cuts down your chances of getting a heart attack.
Studies have shown that just half an hour of regular morning walks reduces the chances of a heart attack by 50%! So, if you wish to keep your heart healthy, keep a routine of going for morning walks.
#1: Helps you sleep like a log
Sleep is nature’s way of enforcing rest, so that the body may recover from the wear and tear it received all day. However, due to various circumstances that cause stress or elevated cortisol levels. Sometimes sleep may not come very easily. However, the simple act of going for a regular morning walk can help put a stop to this menace of sleeplessness.
Early morning walks give your body the essential physical workout needed so that at the end of the day, the body is tired and easily slips into a sound sleep. So, before you turn into a complete insomniac, take this simple step – get up early and walk!
The benefits of morning walks mentioned above are just from the top of a very long list of benefits that walking in the morning provides. This simple form of exercise that comes most naturally to us ensures a healthy body and mind. Just in case the list above was not enough, maybe the top 10 benefits of morning walks, that goes into much more details, will help convince you to get up early and enjoy a nice long brisk walk!
Author
Krix Luther has been a personal trainer in Phuket for more then 11 years. He specialises in TRX training, weight loss, and body transformations. He also is the program co-ordinator for the new Fitness Holiday Program at the Atmanjai Detox Centre. For more information feel free to contact him here.
Patong
Patong police visit motorbike garages to warn them about illegal modifications
PHOTOS: Patong Provincial Police
Patong police paid a visit to several motorcycle garages yesterday (July 25) in order to clarify that motorcycle racing is illegal and modifying motorcycles in certain ways can be illegal as well – modified exhausts, removing side mirrors, extra large tyres, air horns, etc.
The police ‘drop in’ only asked for cooperation and requested owners and staff them to inform law enforcement if such requests are made to modify bikes. Police told garage staff, in case motorcycle racers or riders who use illegally modified vehicles are arrested, the garage owner who allowed the modifications will be arrested as well.
The response follows month of complaints by residents and business about motorbikes zooming around late at night in Patong’s back streets, creating chaos, noise and unsafe road conditions.
Crackdown on motorbike racers HERE.
And a similar story from Pattaya HERE.
And one from Krabi HERE.
Events
Phuket fights for sustainable tourism at PHIST 2019
Phuket readies to host PHIST 2019 in the fight against environmental degradation in Southeast Asia’s idyllic island destinations.
PHIST (Phuket Hotels for Islands Sustaining Tourism) 2019 is a free-to-attend one-day conference that takes place on Thursday, September 23, 2019 at the Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa. The important event will gather approximately 1,000 delegates, including more than 70 of Phuket’s leading hotels, retailers and other key stakeholders from across the region, to discuss critical environmental issues and devise ways of tackling them head-on.
This year, a key focus will be on the decline of visitor arrivals to Phuket, and how sustainable tourism can help lead the recovery. PHIST 2019 will be attended by Kanokkrittika Kritwutthikorn, the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Director for Phuket, who will provide an overview of how the TAT is aiming to ensure the island’s long-term future by targeting more high-end, eco-conscious travellers.
Another important delegate will be Wilaiporn Pitimanaaree, Senior Vice President of Central Pattana Group, who used last year’s inaugural PHIST to announce their own pledge to stop giving out plastic bags to their customers.
PHIST 2019 will also aim to engage the next generation, with a series of children’s workshops and activities. The forum will also feature the final of Green Beat 60, a film-making contest that invites eco warriors of all ages to have their say on critical issues.
To learn more about PHIST 2019 and to register your place at this must-attend event, please visit phist.phukethotelsassociation.com.
PHOTO AT TOP: From left: Mr. Bill Barnett, Managing Director, C9 HotelWorks; Ms. Kanokkrittika Kritwutthikorn, Phuket Director, Tourism Authority of Thailand; Ms. Wilaiporn Pitimanaaree, Senior Vice President, Central Pattana Group; Mr. Michael Ayling, General Manager, Blue Tree Phuket; and Ms. Sumi Soorian, Development Director, Phuket Hotels Association.
Crime
Phuket police crackdown nets over 20,000 meth pills and weapons
PHOTO: khaophuket.com
Police have nabbed drug dealers in Phuket with more than 20,000 methamphetamine pills plus other drugs and weapons.
On July 23, Phuket police announced a drug crackdown. Police have ended up seizing more than 20,000 methamphetamine pills, crystal methamphetamine, kratom and a gun.
In the first case, police arrested 21 year old Arunrat ‘May’ Jirapongpitak and 25 year old Surasak ‘Sak’ Poonkhaothong with 693 grams of crystal methamphetamine (ice) along with 20,433 methamphetamine pills, plu 6 packets of kratom leaves. Police also seized two motorcycles, valued around 30,000 baht each. The two were arrested at The Scene condominium and Tyler Service Apartment in Soi Tak Dad, Kathu.
In the second case 24 year old Ilawin ‘Team/Seua’ Wisetsing was arrested at the parking lot of the Kositwihan Temple with a 9 mm CZ brand gun and 10 bullets. He was charged with possession and carrying a gun in public without a permit.
Finally, in the last case, police arrested 24 year old Anotai ‘Pae’ Jindapon and 19 year old Jansorn ‘Jum’ Tima with 2 kratom bushes weighing 10.5 kilograms plus 9 litres of kratom water. They were arrested at a house in Srisoonthorn sub-district.
